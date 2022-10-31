Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Wrong-Way Losses
Two losses caused by players going the wrong way cost Carolina dearly. Mack Brown takes a team to Virginia Saturday for the second time since he has been back in Chapel Hill. And like before his first return to Charlottesville, Brown was asked about the 1996 game when the Tar Heels blew a 17-3 lead to the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter and cost themselves a spot in what was then called the Bowl Championship Series (BCS).
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Soccer Defeats Duke in Marathon Shootout, Advances to ACC Championship
The UNC women’s soccer team took a thrilling win in the ACC Tournament semifinals Thursday night in Cary, defeating No. 5 seed Duke in an eight-round penalty shootout after a scoreless 120 minutes of play. Though Carolina controlled play through regulation and extra time, they could not find a...
chapelboro.com
UNC Football at Virginia: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The UNC football team will look to improve to 8-1 this season and move closer to an ACC Coastal Division title when it travels to Virginia on Saturday. The Tar Heels are looking to win their second straight against the Cavaliers, though head coach Mack Brown has never won at Charlottesville in his career. Carolina last won at Virginia in the 2016 season under head coach Larry Fedora.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Jones Angell on UNC Football…and Basketball
Voice of the Tar Heels Jones Angell looks ahead to the Virginia game, as well as the start of Carolina basketball season on Monday.
Raleigh News & Observer
As HS basketball starts, one former NC coach talks about missing the game she loves
Monday, Cristie Mitchell was in an unfamiliar position: She wasn’t on — or behind — a basketball bench. From the first time she was a middle school student in Spencer, N.C., Mitchell had not missed an opening day of basketball practice. She went from middle school to North Rowan High, then to St. Andrews College in Laurinburg, S.C., and then she got her first coaching job, at Olympic High School, right out of college.
Next Level: UNC/UVa, Mack Brown, the State of the ACC with David Teel
North Carolina heads north to Charlottesville to face the Virginia Cavaliers Saturday afternoon in the South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Tar Heels go into the matchup with all of their preseason goals still on the table while the Wahoos are still searching for an identity under new coach Tony Elliott. Conventional wisdom and the season to date has this game appearing to be an opportunity for the visitors to take another step toward Charlotte and the ACC Championship game. But the state of Virginia has been anything but welcoming for Mack Brown, at least on the field of play.
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Advances Past Syracuse Into ACC Title Game
The No. 1 UNC field hockey team passed a stiff test Wednesday afternoon in Durham, edging No. 5 seed Syracuse 2-1 in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The Tar Heels will now play for their sixth straight conference tournament title on Friday afternoon. Carolina outshot the Orange 13-6 and never trailed...
NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young
Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
UNC’s Caleb Love says goodbye to Jordan 11 shoes he wore during Tar Heels’ Final Four run
Caleb Love played his entire sophomore season in different iterations of the Air Jordan 11 shoes. His potential game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer against Kansas was the last time you’ll see him in 11s while playing for the Tar Heels.
chapelboro.com
Multiple UNC Women’s Soccer Players Named All-ACC
The UNC women’s soccer team was well-represented on the ACC’s annual all-conference teams. Six Tar Heels received All-ACC honors on Tuesday, including three on the first team. Senior defender Tori Hansen, junior midfielder Sam Meza and redshirt freshman striker Ally Sentnor each were named to the first team,...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Civility and Ability
Here’s why what took place at Michigan could never happen here. Yes, at the end of Larry Fedora’s last game in 2018, a brawl erupted in the end zone after another frustrating loss in overtime against NC State. And several players on both teams received suspensions that were served the following season.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell claims regional title, advances to 3A state final
OLIN—The road to Raleigh in the West region went through top seed North Iredell for the second time in as many years. And for the second straight season, the Raiders are East-bound for the state finals. Emma Norris registered a game-high 17 kills as the Raiders captured their second...
chapelboro.com
UNC Professor Details Summer Project that Discovered Lead Levels on Campus
Since late August, UNC has been sampling and testing its water across campus to see whether there’s a presence of lead. The weeks-long process began after noticeable levels were detected when testing in Wilson Library. But who thought to test in the first place? It turns out, a summer...
The most prestigious dirt racing series returns to Charlotte, drawing thousands of fans
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The World of Outlaws World Finals has returned to the Queen City with the action taking place now through Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hundreds of drivers are entered into the event which will see three champions crowned from three different series. The overall purse […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Miles Bridges in Court Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Happening today, Hornets player Miles Bridges is due in a California court to face a domestic violence charge. Bridges was arrested in June in Los Angeles and charged with beating up his girlfriend in front of their two children. Bridges’ case has already been delayed several...
CMS becomes one of the largest districts to bring esports to high school students
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday marks the very first time CMS debuts its varsity esports and STEM League. Esports is a form of competition using video games, usually streamed online. It’s gained traction at the college level with some universities offering programs but has been slow to find its...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Missing Person, More Lead at UNC, Road Rage Arrest
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including Chapel Hill Police searching for a missing person, more buildings at UNC testing positive for lead in the water, and an arrest made in the road rage incident in Hillsborough. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch
The business owner believes the event got onto the radar of the Proud Boys because it was posted on LibsOfTikTok.
country1037fm.com
Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina
Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
Comments / 0