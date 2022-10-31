ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Wrong-Way Losses

Two losses caused by players going the wrong way cost Carolina dearly. Mack Brown takes a team to Virginia Saturday for the second time since he has been back in Chapel Hill. And like before his first return to Charlottesville, Brown was asked about the 1996 game when the Tar Heels blew a 17-3 lead to the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter and cost themselves a spot in what was then called the Bowl Championship Series (BCS).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football at Virginia: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time

The UNC football team will look to improve to 8-1 this season and move closer to an ACC Coastal Division title when it travels to Virginia on Saturday. The Tar Heels are looking to win their second straight against the Cavaliers, though head coach Mack Brown has never won at Charlottesville in his career. Carolina last won at Virginia in the 2016 season under head coach Larry Fedora.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

As HS basketball starts, one former NC coach talks about missing the game she loves

Monday, Cristie Mitchell was in an unfamiliar position: She wasn’t on — or behind — a basketball bench. From the first time she was a middle school student in Spencer, N.C., Mitchell had not missed an opening day of basketball practice. She went from middle school to North Rowan High, then to St. Andrews College in Laurinburg, S.C., and then she got her first coaching job, at Olympic High School, right out of college.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Next Level: UNC/UVa, Mack Brown, the State of the ACC with David Teel

North Carolina heads north to Charlottesville to face the Virginia Cavaliers Saturday afternoon in the South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Tar Heels go into the matchup with all of their preseason goals still on the table while the Wahoos are still searching for an identity under new coach Tony Elliott. Conventional wisdom and the season to date has this game appearing to be an opportunity for the visitors to take another step toward Charlotte and the ACC Championship game. But the state of Virginia has been anything but welcoming for Mack Brown, at least on the field of play.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Field Hockey Advances Past Syracuse Into ACC Title Game

The No. 1 UNC field hockey team passed a stiff test Wednesday afternoon in Durham, edging No. 5 seed Syracuse 2-1 in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The Tar Heels will now play for their sixth straight conference tournament title on Friday afternoon. Carolina outshot the Orange 13-6 and never trailed...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young

Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Multiple UNC Women’s Soccer Players Named All-ACC

The UNC women’s soccer team was well-represented on the ACC’s annual all-conference teams. Six Tar Heels received All-ACC honors on Tuesday, including three on the first team. Senior defender Tori Hansen, junior midfielder Sam Meza and redshirt freshman striker Ally Sentnor each were named to the first team,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Civility and Ability

Here’s why what took place at Michigan could never happen here. Yes, at the end of Larry Fedora’s last game in 2018, a brawl erupted in the end zone after another frustrating loss in overtime against NC State. And several players on both teams received suspensions that were served the following season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wccbcharlotte.com

Miles Bridges in Court Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Happening today, Hornets player Miles Bridges is due in a California court to face a domestic violence charge. Bridges was arrested in June in Los Angeles and charged with beating up his girlfriend in front of their two children. Bridges’ case has already been delayed several...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina

Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy