Maryland Police Offer Reward After Brutal Parking Lot Stabbing Kills One
Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to a fatal stabbing in Upper Marlboro over the weekend, authorities say.
Ian Persaud, 34, was killed in a stabbing attack in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Police say that Persaud was stabbed during a dispute with an unknown suspect.
Persaud was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
