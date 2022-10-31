ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Police Offer Reward After Brutal Parking Lot Stabbing Kills One

Prince George's County Police Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police Department

Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to a fatal stabbing in Upper Marlboro over the weekend, authorities say.

Ian Persaud, 34, was killed in a stabbing attack in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police say that Persaud was stabbed during a dispute with an unknown suspect.

Persaud was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

