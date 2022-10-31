ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

LIHEAP application period opens Nov. 1

By Corey Morris
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — As colder temperatures settle into the area with the changing seasons, low income residents will have access to assistance with their energy bills.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) begins its 2022-23 winter season on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program administered by the Department of Human Services. It provides assistance for heating bills for low-income families. Assistance is available to both renters and homeowners. The application period is Nov. 1 through April 28, 2023.

“LIHEAP helps some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens – children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families – make ends meet and keep their home safe through the winter,” said Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead. “Nobody should ever have to worry that their heat will be shut off during the coldest and darkest months of the year, so I encourage anyone who may need help, or anyone who has loved ones or neighbors who could benefit from this program, to apply for LIHEAP today.”

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 for PA’s health care marketplace

LIHEAP is distributed directly to the utility company or home heating fuel provider. The minimum LIHEAP cash grant is $300 and the maximum cash grant is $1,000. A crisis grant is available for up to $1,000. A crisis grant is available to people who meet poverty limits and are at risk of having their service terminated or who have already had their service terminated, or for those who have less than two weeks worth of fuel.

The income limit for the program is 150% of the federal poverty limit. That limit is a gross income of $20,385 per year for an individual, or $41,625 per year for a family of four.

To apply, go online or call (866) 550-4355. Customer Service Centers are available by phone at (215) 560-7226.

During the 2021-22 season, LIHEAP assisted more than 329,000 households with more than $187.6 million in cash grants in Pennsylvania. More than 112,000 households received crisis grants for a total of more than $73 million.

