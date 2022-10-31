ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project Set To Deploy New Environmentally Beneficial Artificial Reef Site In Hollywood, Florida On Tuesday November 1st

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Evolution of Hallandale Beach - A Quiet Coastal Town’s Billion-Dollar Boom

South Florida’s quiet coastal town of Hallandale Beach is quickly becoming one of the most luxurious places to live, work and play thanks to a wave of new high-end residences that are attracting affluent buyers in droves. As a result, the city is experiencing a wave of new investment in the area, with a whopping $1 billion worth of development underway according to the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. These projects run the gamut from luxury residences to dining and entertainment attractions, all meant to cater to these new ultra-wealthy residents.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami-Dade County honors hometown heroes with parade and festival for all families

On October 30th, Miami-Dade County held the first-ever Hometown Heroes parade to honor the healthcare professionals, first responders, and law enforcement who worked to keep the community safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and after. The parade had the participation of 27 municipalities (see full list below), some represented by their own Police and Fire Departments, as well as representatives of healthcare workers from some of the main hospitals and healthcare networks and unions in the county, including Jackson Health System, Baptist Health System, Aetna, NOMI Health, Citrus Health, SEIU Local 1991 and 1199 SEIU Florida. Pictures from the parade can be found here.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Lots of mahi mahi close to home

I am writing this fishing report from the vessel “Lisa B” out of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club. We just found a nice piece of floating debris in 138 feet of water off Boca Raton. The mahi fishing has been absolutely insane this last week as boats are putting up double digits regularly. This weekend you will probably not have to go far to find the fish. Please check the weather Friday as we may get a bit of wind on Saturday and Sunday.
BOCA RATON, FL
miamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings

Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Miami-Dade moves boundary that protects wetlands and farms to make way for warehouses

On their fifth try, developers hoping to build a sprawling warehouse center outside Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary convinced county commissioners to move the decades-old line that protects wetlands and farms. But the 8-4 vote could be vetoed by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who opposed the move and said...
boatinternational.com

22m Pearl 72 makes debut in Fort Lauderdale

British shipyard Pearl Yachts has premiered its 21.9 metre Pearl 72 model at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022. The new model features a signature Pearl exterior by Dixon Yacht Design and an interior styled by Kelly Hoppen CBE, which aims to maintain the brand's heritage while adding an "indulgent' theme.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
AVENTURA, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD

Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Police Officer Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune

A Coral Springs Police officer was the big winner on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night, winning $39,000 in cash and prizes including a trip to Hawaii. Officer Brody Scott, a Wheel Fan since childhood, has served as a police officer since 2009 and joined the Coral Springs force in 2012. Scott’s wide-ranging career has seen him work as a road patrol officer, field training officer, crisis intervention officer, police diver, breath tech operator, motorcycle officer, and traffic homicide investigator.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

FIU is 1st in the nation to launch solar energy technician apprenticeship

FIU’s Construction Trades Program offered by the Moss Department of Construction Management at the College of Engineering and Computing is the first in the nation to launch a Solar Energy Technician Apprenticeship program, which provides graduates with national credentialing in solar power construction and installation. The Construction Trades Program is a community workforce development program that trains workers to fill the demand for construction jobs in South Florida.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy