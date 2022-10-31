1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project Set To Deploy New Environmentally Beneficial Artificial Reef Site In Hollywood, Florida On Tuesday November 1st

Read full article on original website
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Evolution of Hallandale Beach - A Quiet Coastal Town’s Billion-Dollar Boom
South Florida’s quiet coastal town of Hallandale Beach is quickly becoming one of the most luxurious places to live, work and play thanks to a wave of new high-end residences that are attracting affluent buyers in droves. As a result, the city is experiencing a wave of new investment in the area, with a whopping $1 billion worth of development underway according to the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. These projects run the gamut from luxury residences to dining and entertainment attractions, all meant to cater to these new ultra-wealthy residents.
wlrn.org
With soaring prices, first-time homebuyers programs pushed to irrelevance in South Florida
Since Miami-Dade County’s first time homebuyer program was created in 1995, nearly 8,000 families have received local government assistance purchasing their first homes. For years it was normal for hundreds of families to receive help making a down payment and help in finding financing for their homes. But data...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade County honors hometown heroes with parade and festival for all families
On October 30th, Miami-Dade County held the first-ever Hometown Heroes parade to honor the healthcare professionals, first responders, and law enforcement who worked to keep the community safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and after. The parade had the participation of 27 municipalities (see full list below), some represented by their own Police and Fire Departments, as well as representatives of healthcare workers from some of the main hospitals and healthcare networks and unions in the county, including Jackson Health System, Baptist Health System, Aetna, NOMI Health, Citrus Health, SEIU Local 1991 and 1199 SEIU Florida. Pictures from the parade can be found here.
Catching the Ocean View: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show returns full steam ahead
Skepticism was in the air this past weekend at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Coming off of a couple of COVID-infused record-breaking years, the combination of inflation, fuel prices and interest rates, created a lot of uncertainty in this year’s five-day event. Proclaimed the largest in-water boat...
Fishing Report: Lots of mahi mahi close to home
I am writing this fishing report from the vessel “Lisa B” out of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club. We just found a nice piece of floating debris in 138 feet of water off Boca Raton. The mahi fishing has been absolutely insane this last week as boats are putting up double digits regularly. This weekend you will probably not have to go far to find the fish. Please check the weather Friday as we may get a bit of wind on Saturday and Sunday.
miamibeachfl.gov
Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings
Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
Virus killing lawns spreading across Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
wlrn.org
Miami-Dade moves boundary that protects wetlands and farms to make way for warehouses
On their fifth try, developers hoping to build a sprawling warehouse center outside Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary convinced county commissioners to move the decades-old line that protects wetlands and farms. But the 8-4 vote could be vetoed by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who opposed the move and said...
boatinternational.com
22m Pearl 72 makes debut in Fort Lauderdale
British shipyard Pearl Yachts has premiered its 21.9 metre Pearl 72 model at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022. The new model features a signature Pearl exterior by Dixon Yacht Design and an interior styled by Kelly Hoppen CBE, which aims to maintain the brand's heritage while adding an "indulgent' theme.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Commission approves moving Urban Development Boundary, allowing farmland to become industrial area
MIAMI (WSVN) - After months of delays and haggling, Miami-Dade commissioners have voted to set a new boundary in part of Miami-Dade. They voted in favor of moving the Urban Development Boundary near Homestead. The move allows developers to convert hundreds of acres of farmland into a warehouse complex. Proponents...
islandernews.com
Latest Biscayne Bay fish kill prompts call for more study of steps needed to improve water quality
The infamous 2020 massive fish kill in Biscayne Bay sparked efforts to restore the waterway to its natural health, but Miami-Dade County is now investigating another kill incident in which 1,000+ dead fishes were found in the northern part of Biscayne Bay. Miami-Dade is collaborating with the City of Miami...
WSVN-TV
Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD
Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
cw34.com
PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Coral Springs Police Officer Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune
A Coral Springs Police officer was the big winner on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night, winning $39,000 in cash and prizes including a trip to Hawaii. Officer Brody Scott, a Wheel Fan since childhood, has served as a police officer since 2009 and joined the Coral Springs force in 2012. Scott’s wide-ranging career has seen him work as a road patrol officer, field training officer, crisis intervention officer, police diver, breath tech operator, motorcycle officer, and traffic homicide investigator.
Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
“This is worse than what we expected. We're getting our butts kicked right now.”
communitynewspapers.com
FIU is 1st in the nation to launch solar energy technician apprenticeship
FIU’s Construction Trades Program offered by the Moss Department of Construction Management at the College of Engineering and Computing is the first in the nation to launch a Solar Energy Technician Apprenticeship program, which provides graduates with national credentialing in solar power construction and installation. The Construction Trades Program is a community workforce development program that trains workers to fill the demand for construction jobs in South Florida.
Click10.com
US Coast Guard finds scuba diver dead after vanishing off Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard announced the recovery of the body of a 36-year-old diver on Wednesday. Vitali Kremez had a scuba tank and was wearing a black wetsuit when he vanished on Tuesday off Hollywood Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for Kremez with some...
