Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Crime Prevention Committee to Discuss Scams and Bylaws

There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Crime Prevention Committee will gather in the Meeting and Training Room in the Police Department headquarters at 6:30 p.m. The public will be given time to voice their input before the group gets updates from the...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Leaders to Discuss Racial Equity, Fair Related Topics

There are five governmental meetings on the calendar today in Manitowoc County. Starting things off at 4:45 p.m. is the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. They will start by talking about the Drug Court before discussing the State CJCC’s Race Equity, Inclusion and Access Subcommittee, specifically how it relates to the local organization’s mission, and if they should have one here.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Drive-through Lab Providing Rare Service

Door County Medical Center (DCMC) opened its drive-through laboratory facility early last month, providing a service in Door County that’s duplicated at only one other medical center in Wisconsin. “It’s a pretty new concept,” said Jane Metko, DCMC’s director of laboratory services. “I think we weren’t thinking about that...
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Early In Person Absentee Voting Concludes Today in Two Rivers

Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley says that early in-person absentee voting ahead of Tuesday’s mid-term General election concludes end of business this afternoon at City Hall. Buckley encourages the nearly 6,000 registered voters in The Cool City to cast their ballots telling Seehafer News,. “It’s a privilege, and...
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Board to Elect Board Officers

There is only one governmental meeting today in Manitowoc County. The Joint Dispatch Board will be in the Communications and Technology Building for a special meeting. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the board will elect a Board Chair and Vice-Chair. This is the final meeting...
WFRV Local 5

‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Kathleen M. Walecka

Kathleen M. Walecka, 83, of Manitowoc, formerly of Two Rivers passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Sharon Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Kathy was born on May 13, 1939 in Manitowoc to Cyril and Agnes (Shedivy) Wachtel. Kathy was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers. She then furthered her education at UW-Green Bay where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree. On January 20, 1962 she married John E. Walecka. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2007. Kathy was an X-Ray Technician and later a Bone Density Technician for Two Rivers Community Hospital then Manitowoc Memorial Hospital and later Holy Family Memorial Hospital for over 44 years. Kathy also served as Manitowoc Co. Deputy Coroner, was a volunteer for the Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Department, and coordinated the volunteers for the Manitowoc Christmas parade for several years.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Announces Three Promotions

Three members of the Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Team have been promoted. Brittany Penkwitz is now a Mortgage Loan Officer. Penkwitz has worked in the financial industry for over 5 years, in the Manitowoc and Green Bay markets after getting her bachelor’s degree from UW Stout. Mike Johnson was...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc Finance Committee to Kick off November

There is only one meeting scheduled to kick off the month of November in the City of Manitowoc. The Finance Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m., where they will start by giving the public time to voice their comments. They will then talk about the replacement...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay clerk sued over absentee voting law

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A lawsuit for Green Bay clerk, Celestine Jeffreys, was heard in court today, claiming she did not give the public access to view the absentee voting process. Under Wisconsin law, election observers can watch nearly every step of the voting process, including ballots being...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Leede Completes National Consumer Screening

The CEO of Manitowoc-based Leede Research says his marketing research company has made a major investment and expansion of their work in the Outdoor Power Tools segment. Dean Halverson said in a news release that Leede has completed what they believe to be the largest screening of consumers in that category.
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Assemblyman Pens Open Letter Praising Wisconsinites’ Involvement in Florida Cleanup

The following is an open letter penned by 25th Assembly District Representative Paul Tittl. As a State Representative, I frequently have the opportunity to speak with visitors to the Capitol from all over the world. It is not uncommon for them to comment about how friendly people are in Wisconsin. Recently, Wisconsin had an opportunity to export some of our Badger kindness.
WISCONSIN STATE
whbl.com

Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office

Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Community Policy