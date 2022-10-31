Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Crime Prevention Committee to Discuss Scams and Bylaws
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Crime Prevention Committee will gather in the Meeting and Training Room in the Police Department headquarters at 6:30 p.m. The public will be given time to voice their input before the group gets updates from the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Leaders to Discuss Racial Equity, Fair Related Topics
There are five governmental meetings on the calendar today in Manitowoc County. Starting things off at 4:45 p.m. is the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. They will start by talking about the Drug Court before discussing the State CJCC’s Race Equity, Inclusion and Access Subcommittee, specifically how it relates to the local organization’s mission, and if they should have one here.
Door County Pulse
Drive-through Lab Providing Rare Service
Door County Medical Center (DCMC) opened its drive-through laboratory facility early last month, providing a service in Door County that’s duplicated at only one other medical center in Wisconsin. “It’s a pretty new concept,” said Jane Metko, DCMC’s director of laboratory services. “I think we weren’t thinking about that...
seehafernews.com
Early In Person Absentee Voting Concludes Today in Two Rivers
Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley says that early in-person absentee voting ahead of Tuesday’s mid-term General election concludes end of business this afternoon at City Hall. Buckley encourages the nearly 6,000 registered voters in The Cool City to cast their ballots telling Seehafer News,. “It’s a privilege, and...
seehafernews.com
Rahr-West Museum Board to Discuss Financials, Director Greg Vadney’s Performance
There are a pair of meetings scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Rahr-West Art Museum’s Board of Directors, which will convene in the Museum at 4:00 p.m. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the Board will review their financial accounts.
seehafernews.com
Oostburg Assemblyman Named Champion of Commerce by Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
Representative Terry Katsma of Oostburg has been honored by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. They named the District 26 Assemblyman a “Champion of Commerce” for their support of the Milwaukee Region’s business community and its key priorities during the 2021-2022 Wisconsin legislative session. The Champion of...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Board to Elect Board Officers
There is only one governmental meeting today in Manitowoc County. The Joint Dispatch Board will be in the Communications and Technology Building for a special meeting. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the board will elect a Board Chair and Vice-Chair. This is the final meeting...
‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
seehafernews.com
Kathleen M. Walecka
Kathleen M. Walecka, 83, of Manitowoc, formerly of Two Rivers passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Sharon Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Kathy was born on May 13, 1939 in Manitowoc to Cyril and Agnes (Shedivy) Wachtel. Kathy was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers. She then furthered her education at UW-Green Bay where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree. On January 20, 1962 she married John E. Walecka. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2007. Kathy was an X-Ray Technician and later a Bone Density Technician for Two Rivers Community Hospital then Manitowoc Memorial Hospital and later Holy Family Memorial Hospital for over 44 years. Kathy also served as Manitowoc Co. Deputy Coroner, was a volunteer for the Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Department, and coordinated the volunteers for the Manitowoc Christmas parade for several years.
seehafernews.com
Midterm Election Races to Keep Track Of, Manitowoc Mayor Encourages Early Voting
As we get ever closer to the midterm election next week, Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles is encouraging people to vote early. During an appearance on the WCUB Breakfast Club, he said that City Hall has adjusted their hours to ensure everyone has a chance to cast their ballot. “The remainder...
seehafernews.com
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Announces Three Promotions
Three members of the Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Team have been promoted. Brittany Penkwitz is now a Mortgage Loan Officer. Penkwitz has worked in the financial industry for over 5 years, in the Manitowoc and Green Bay markets after getting her bachelor’s degree from UW Stout. Mike Johnson was...
whbl.com
Governor Evers & Blue-Ribbon List of Dems at Sheboygan Labor Hall: “We Can Do This”
It was a humble school bus, but it carried some of the biggest names in Wisconsin – and U.S. – politics, as Democrat Governor Tony Evers stopped in Sheboygan on Wednesday. The crowd of perhaps 150 people were given a shot of enthusiasm from a blue-ribbon list of democrats focused on getting out the vote for the blue ticket in next Tuesday’s general election.
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Finance Committee to Kick off November
There is only one meeting scheduled to kick off the month of November in the City of Manitowoc. The Finance Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m., where they will start by giving the public time to voice their comments. They will then talk about the replacement...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay clerk sued over absentee voting law
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A lawsuit for Green Bay clerk, Celestine Jeffreys, was heard in court today, claiming she did not give the public access to view the absentee voting process. Under Wisconsin law, election observers can watch nearly every step of the voting process, including ballots being...
wpr.org
Surfing in Sheboygan, Studying the microbiomes of city wastewater
First, we find out why the surf's up on Lake Michigan from the owner of Wisconsin’s first surf shop. Then, we dive into new research from two UW-Milwaukee professors linking microorganisms found in city sewers to public health surveillance.
seehafernews.com
Leede Completes National Consumer Screening
The CEO of Manitowoc-based Leede Research says his marketing research company has made a major investment and expansion of their work in the Outdoor Power Tools segment. Dean Halverson said in a news release that Leede has completed what they believe to be the largest screening of consumers in that category.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Assemblyman Pens Open Letter Praising Wisconsinites’ Involvement in Florida Cleanup
The following is an open letter penned by 25th Assembly District Representative Paul Tittl. As a State Representative, I frequently have the opportunity to speak with visitors to the Capitol from all over the world. It is not uncommon for them to comment about how friendly people are in Wisconsin. Recently, Wisconsin had an opportunity to export some of our Badger kindness.
whbl.com
Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office
Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
