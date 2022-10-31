Kathleen M. Walecka, 83, of Manitowoc, formerly of Two Rivers passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Sharon Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Kathy was born on May 13, 1939 in Manitowoc to Cyril and Agnes (Shedivy) Wachtel. Kathy was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers. She then furthered her education at UW-Green Bay where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree. On January 20, 1962 she married John E. Walecka. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2007. Kathy was an X-Ray Technician and later a Bone Density Technician for Two Rivers Community Hospital then Manitowoc Memorial Hospital and later Holy Family Memorial Hospital for over 44 years. Kathy also served as Manitowoc Co. Deputy Coroner, was a volunteer for the Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Department, and coordinated the volunteers for the Manitowoc Christmas parade for several years.

