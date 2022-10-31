Read full article on original website
Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
CORALVILLE – When Sioux Center's volleyball team was handed its state tournament medals, none of the players grabbed them. Instead, its head coach Julie Oldenkamp draped the medals around each players neck, one-by-one. "It is an opportunity to tell kids how much you love them and how proud of...
Remsen St. Mary's football faces Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire for trip to UNI-Dome
REMSEN, Iowa — Remsen St. Mary's puts its perfect 10-0 record on the line against Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Thursday night in the quarter-finals of the 8-man Iowa high school football playoffs. The Hawks, the state's top-ranked team, host 9-1 GTRA in a 7 p.m. contest. St. Mary's advanced to the quarter-finals...
Denied: Dike-New Hartford blunts Hinton on scoreboard 3-0
No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Dike-New Hartford as it controlled Hinton's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on November 2 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 24, Hinton squared off with Lawton-Bronson in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a...
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP:
MOVILLE, Iowa – In their playoff victories last week, Woodbury Central and Hartley-Melvin Sanborn both came close to topping the 50-point mark. The two Northwest Iowa teams will look to keep their explosive offensives rolling as collide in an Iowa Class A quarter-final game Friday night in Moville. Woodbury...
Hinton bows out at Iowa volleyball semi-finals to top-seeded Dike-New Hartford
CORALVILLE, Iowa – Too much Petersen sisters, too much being out of system, too big of deficits. Dealt with the tall task of facing Class 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford in the semifinals on Wednesday night, Hinton could have folded when things got rough. Yet co-head coach Kate Ortegren was...
