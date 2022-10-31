ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Sioux City Journal

Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets

CORALVILLE – When Sioux Center's volleyball team was handed its state tournament medals, none of the players grabbed them. Instead, its head coach Julie Oldenkamp draped the medals around each players neck, one-by-one. "It is an opportunity to tell kids how much you love them and how proud of...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Denied: Dike-New Hartford blunts Hinton on scoreboard 3-0

No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Dike-New Hartford as it controlled Hinton's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on November 2 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 24, Hinton squared off with Lawton-Bronson in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a...
NEW HARTFORD, IA
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP:

MOVILLE, Iowa – In their playoff victories last week, Woodbury Central and Hartley-Melvin Sanborn both came close to topping the 50-point mark. The two Northwest Iowa teams will look to keep their explosive offensives rolling as collide in an Iowa Class A quarter-final game Friday night in Moville. Woodbury...
MOVILLE, IA

