Hawley shoots down GOP talk of using debt limit as leverage on Social Security, Medicare
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri rejected an idea to use debt limit as leverage for Social Security and Medicare negotiations, calling it "dumb."
Virginia's GOP governor shut down a hotline that parents could use to report 'critical race theory' complaints because not enough people were sending in tips anymore
Concerns about CRT — which had been a flashpoint in the election that Republican Glenn Youngkin won — have dried up since January.
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly appeared relaxed, but at times seemed to choke up, as he began his testimony after prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in. Rhodes’ decision to testify...
