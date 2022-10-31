Read full article on original website
City leaders aim to find solutions to childcare shortage in West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in West Fargo say they're taking steps to address the childcare crisis. "We've been getting lots of emails and letters as long as I've been in, saying you know help, what can you do," said City Commissioner Mandy George. George says the commission has formed...
Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An unfortunate accident is what a local groomer is calling what happened with a small dog Wednesday in south Fargo. Just 90 minutes after dropping two-year-old Dolly off for the first time at Muddy Paws Grooming off of Veterans Blvd., Vickie Allen says she was rushing the pup to the emergency vet.
Democratic candidate for Fargo's District 10 prioritizes services for veterans and "livable" wages
(Fargo, ND) -- A democratic candidate for state representative for District 10 in Fargo talks about one of his priority issues. "One of my biggest planks in my platform is actually about disabled veterans. My brother is disabled veteran. He fought in the first Iraq war," said Damian Ridl. Ridl...
Applications open for Christmas Food Boxes from the Salvation Army
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we turn the calendar to November, many are making holiday plans and preparations. The Salvation Army is preparing to help families this season as well. The non-profit is now taking applications for Christmas food boxes. The Salvation Army says to spread the word...
WF neighborhood raises health concerns on nearby concrete excavating business
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo neighborhood is blowing the whistle tonight in hopes of breathing easier. Steve Narlock has lived in his neighborhood on Riverwood Drive for nearly three decades and says it use to be picture perfect. “It was nice! You could go out,...
Business people who work in downtown Fargo express support for temporary toilet pilot program
(Fargo, ND) -- Some business people who work in downtown Fargo are generally supportive of the plan by the city to set up temporary toilets downtown. "I think it's absolutely awesome. There is unfortunately not enough public restrooms in the downtown area. We've seen that ourselves," said Brenda Radloff, the store manager at the the women's clothing retailer The Nines Fargo.
Phone scam affecting Moorhead residents
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say they have received reports from residents stating that they are getting phone calls/texts from someone claiming to with MPD. The numbers involved are 218-303-5477, 218-274-3462 or 218-851-0786. The scammer is identifying themselves as Sargent Chris Martin or Detective Nick Schultz. They...
Cass County to launch ‘Operation Green Light’ in support of local veterans
(Fargo, ND) -- In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Cass County Government has announced that county buildings will be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light. The initiative is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties to support...
Local conservation group seeking volunteers to help remove invasive plant from Moorhead park
(Moorhead, MN) -- Members of FM Community are invited to help remove an invasive plant growing in a Moorhead park. The City of Moorhead has begun the process of clearing out large patches of Buckthorn growing in M.B Johnson Park. A local organization is gathering volunteers as a part of "Call to Earth Day" on November 3rd between 2 p.m and 6 p.m to continue those efforts, and clear the plant from the public space.
Two More Dilapidated Houses Set For Demolition in Fargo, Squatter Problem Continues
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo city commissioners unanimously declare two abandoned houses as dangerous buildings and ordered the structures to be torn down. The city’s inspections director say taxes have not been paid for several years at the house at 812 7th Street North. He says water has...
Trio of public meetings to be held on proposed Moorhead sales tax on ballot
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead residents are getting that chance to find out more about what the proposed half-cent sales tax on the ballot November 8th will go towards. Three public information sessions will be held Thursday at the Moorhead Public Library at Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The goal of the meetings will be to inform residents about the possible amenities and programs that would occur if voters give the thumbs up to the sales tax, essentially funding the new Community Center Library Downtown.
Fargo’s Mr. Spindle is known around the world and in certain Hollywood set designer circles
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Bob Matthews owns a woodworking company in Fargo, but he’s known around the world by a different name. Mr. Spindle has been a family business since 1977 when they began selling lumber to stores like Lowes, Menards and Home Depot. But things changed in 1988 when they got a special request from a lumber yard in Chicago. Owner Robert Matthews quickly learned he would need a lot more than the few pieces of new and specialized equipment he bought to fill the request.
Moorhead City Leaders make case for half-cent sales tax ballot measure
(Moorhead, MN) -- Multiple Moorhead city leaders are actively voicing their support for an upcoming ballot measure for the November General Election. Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson spoke to a room of city residents about the half cent sales tax, and a Downtown Community Center and Library that would be built from the funds gathered by the tax. Mayor Carlson says the facility would include a walking path, a "makers space" for entrepreneurs that would utilize 3-D printers and a podcast room, a coffee shop, and more.
No tricks today; West Fargo Municipal Court is giving second chances
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Municipal Court is hosting their first “second chances” event for people with active warrants to have a chance to get it wiped. Lieutenant Cody Beilke said it’s a chance for people with misdemeanor warrants to come in without the...
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
Kupec: Neighbors, others witnessed GOP opponent abusing ex-wife
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – There’s more fallout from an attack ad that targets Republican Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer. The ad, paid for by the DFL Senate Caucus, uses court documents from Bohmer’s 2021 divorce that allege Bohmer harassed and mistreated his ex-wife. Bohmer denies the accusations.
MSUSM announces plan to reduce campus land use and achieve carbon neutrality
(Fargo, ND) -- MSUM has announced what's being described as an ambitious plan to go carbon neutral. "So as we've been studying our space utilization on campus we know that we are underutilizing some of our spaces. We also know that with our enrollment trends declining that we don't require the same amount of spaces we have in the past," said Brenda Norris, MUSM's Executive Director of Facilities Management.
West Fargo Fire Department launches annual Adopt a Hydrant program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department has launched its annual Adopt a Hydrant program. Residents are urged to adopt a hydrant before the winter season to help save time and lives. Those who register via the online tool will be entered into a drawing for a $20 gift card, awarded monthly. Clever, family-friendly hydrant names are encouraged.
Fired Becker County Deputy running to replace current Sheriff
(Becker County, MN) -- A former Becker County deputy is running to replace the sheriff who fired him. Chad Peterson was placed on administrative leave in June 2021 after body camera footage showed him getting into an obscenity-laced, threatening argument with a resident during an early morning call. Sheriff Todd...
Cass County Election Administrator on early voting: "We're having a really good turnout"
(Fargo, ND) -- Early voting will soon come to a close in Cass County. "Early voting concludes this Friday at 6:00 p.m. at those five sites and when that's finished we recover some of the election equipment that is exclusively for early voting and we move that back to our election warehouse where it will be secured until the polls close on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.," said Cass County Election Administrator Murray Nash.
