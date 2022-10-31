(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead residents are getting that chance to find out more about what the proposed half-cent sales tax on the ballot November 8th will go towards. Three public information sessions will be held Thursday at the Moorhead Public Library at Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The goal of the meetings will be to inform residents about the possible amenities and programs that would occur if voters give the thumbs up to the sales tax, essentially funding the new Community Center Library Downtown.

