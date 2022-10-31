Read full article on original website
Related
Twilight rocket launch causes sky to glow over Desert Southwest
A Falcon 9 rocket launch after sunset caused the exhaust to glow in the skies over Arizona, Nevada and California on Thursday
Hear and see the 'rare' impacts after large meteoroid hits Mars
Scientists revealed Thursday that two of its Mars robots recorded a sizable quake, leaving a crater bigger than any ever recorded in the solar system.
'Higher potential for life': Researchers find topographical evidence on ancient shoreline on Mars
Researchers said they have found evidence of an ancient shoreline on Mars that indicates a large ocean once existed in the northern hemisphere of the Red Planet.
NASA wants your help to uncover mysteries behind bright flashes in the sky called ‘sprites’
It might sound like NASA is investigating another UFO sighting with its latest call for citizen scientists' help, but the mysterious bright flashes known as "sprites" are a weather-related phenomenon.
NASA's moon spacecraft survives trials of spaceflight, inches closer to lunar arrival
To test the challenging orbit of a future moon space station, where astronauts will stop on the way down to the moon, a small NASA spacecraft is about to try it out first.
Watch: Passenger captures nightmarish scene as airplane flies through storm
It was a flight nightmares are made of and something the nearly 50 passengers onboard one international plane will likely never forget.
At least 100 cars involved in Denver crash due to icy roads after season's first snowfall
The first snow of the season has made an icy mess of Denver's Friday morning commute, with dozens of vehicles involved in crashes across the region.
Watch: One of world’s largest airplanes struck by lightning after take-off
One of the world’s largest aircraft was struck by lightning as it took off from an airport in Wales on Tuesday, and it was all captured on camera.
Severe weather threat increases across parts of 4 states as forecasters warn of strong tornadoes
Friday is shaping up to be a potentially dangerous weather day for roughly 40 million people as the weather setup points to a classic severe weather scenario in the central U.S., with storms that could produce significantly strong tornadoes and damaging winds and large hail.
NASA conducts lunar rover, moonwalking tests in Arizona to prepare for moon landing
NASA astronauts and engineers have been preparing for the exploration of the lunar South Pole here on Earth.
Say cheese! Sun showcases smiley appearance
The sun is showcasing a very smiley jack-o'-lantern appearance just in time for Halloween.
Here come the booms: SpaceX targets Nov. 1 for first Falcon Heavy launch in 3 years
After a three-year absence, SpaceX's powerful Falcon Heavy rocket has an upcoming launch from Kennedy Space Center.
'Here we go again:' Chinese rocket booster crashes back to Earth over Pacific Ocean
A Chinese rocket booster tumbled back to Earth on Friday during an uncontrolled reentry into the Pacific Ocean, marking the fourth time in two years for a haphazard crash of a rocket from China.
Some of the planet's most colorful autumn leaf displays are visible from space
It's one thing to drive along a quiet street and gaze at the explosion of rich colors that autumn leaves grace much of the nation as the seasons begin, the trees begin their transition toward winter. It's another thing to see them…from space!
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 expected to become Tropical Storm Lisa in Caribbean Sea on Halloween
A tropical disturbance in the central Caribbean Sea is expected to become the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Halloween as it eyes parts of Central America, potentially as a hurricane, later this week.
Humans added to water cycle diagram for first time
The diagram used by educators to teach students about Earth’s water cycle has gotten an update, and it now includes how humans affect the availability of our most precious resource.
JPSS-2 satellite launching next week will help forecast climate change, extreme weather
A new satellite made to help forecasters better predict extreme weather and monitor climate change will soon head to space. NOAA's JPSS-2 is expected to launch from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California early on Thursday.
Pattern change will usher in first significant winter storm for West
A major weather pattern shift will bring in cooler temperatures, stronger winds and the potential for widespread rain and snow across California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.
Watch: Waterfall swells from trickle to rage after historic drought ends with multiple rainstorms
Popular tourist attraction Snoqualmie Falls, nestled in the Washington Cascades east of Seattle, was barely at a trickle on Oct. 18. Now it's raging with significant power.
Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow
Yes, bears can have snow days, too.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
2K+
Followers
366
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 0