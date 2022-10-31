COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nearly 13% of registered voters in South Carolina have already cast ballots for the 2022 general election after the state opened up no excuse early voting to all for the first time. More than 438,000 votes were in as of the end of Thursday, which was the 10th day of early voting, according to statistics from the South Carolina Election Commission. Turnout has been steadily increasing about each day. More than 50,000 votes were cast Thursday, the most of any day so far. If turnout in 2022 is similar to turnout in the last midterm elections in 2018, that means about 25% of votes in South Carolina would be in before Election Day on Tuesday.

