This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormonesSaurabhChicago, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Bono opens book tour in Manhattan, Chicago soon
NEW YORK (AP) — Bono opened his book tour Wednesday night in what he called a “transgressive” mood, a little bit guilty for appearing on stage with three musicians who were not his fellow members of U2 and otherwise singing, joking and shouting out his life story to thousands of adoring fans at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre. He […]
Supreme Models The Documentary, Midwest Premiere
‘Supreme Models’ the documentary is the first of its kind chronicling the impact of Black models on fashion and culture. Author Marcellas Reynolds and Supermodel Veronica Webb join us now with more. Tonight at 5:30 pm. Chicago History Museum. 1601 N. Clark Street.
Chicago Dog Campaign: Celebrating Large Breed Dogs
The Chicago Dog Campaign is a collaborative effort between 12 area shelters to celebrate large breed dogs and help them find their forever homes. Joining us now with all the details from the Heartland Animal Shelter is Jenny Schlueter, Mary Wozencraft, and a couple of their furry friends. Heartland Animal...
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot up for grabs at Southwest Side store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around...
U of C: 7 suspected druggings of drinks reported since September
CHICAGO — The University of Chicago issued an alert Thursday following seven reports of suspected drugging of drinks at parties. The suspected drugging of drinks began being reported in late September with the latest incident reported on Oct. 28. In that incident, an undergraduate student said that they suspected a drug was put in their […]
Warmer in Chicago Thursday than in Western and Southwest U.S. cities
CHICAGO’S 73 DEGREES at O’Hare and 75 DEGREES at Midway just missed the record for November 3rd. The local area Thursday max temperatures were higher than perennially warmer west/southwest cities. THURSDAY WESTERN U.S. HIGH TEMPERATURES Phoenix: 62 degrees Las Vegas: 56 degrees Los Angeles: 64 degrees Tucson, AZ:...
The Bad Momz of Comedy
The Bad Momz Of Comedy are bringing a hilarious all-mom comedy line up to Chicago and surrounding suburbs. Here to tell us more about the group and where you can catch them this week is Orly K.G. Wednesday, November 2nd. Zanies Rosemont.
Which day do you celebrate the Cubs’ 2016 World Series title anniversary?
Since the Cubs played Game 7 of their 2016 World Series in a different time zone than Chicago and it went to extra innings with a rain delay, the game technically ended on a different day in Cleveland, where the contest was staged.
Chicago salvager uncovers artifacts of historic singer
The name La Julia Rhea might not sound familiar to most, but she’s a pioneering artist, and a true Chicago original. She was the first Black Opera singer to break the color barrier, performing at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. Chicagoan Jimmy Nuter, who salvages old homes, discovered...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Check your tickets, because a liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for Sunday's midday drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year. The...
Chicago’s official Christmas tree cut down in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A 55-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce was harvested in Morton Grove Friday and will become Chicago’s official Christmas tree. The tree was donated by the Glisovic family who submitted it following the city’s call for nominations in September. All nominations had to be at least 45 feet tall, be located less than […]
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
wgnradio.com
Take caution when applying for a seasonal holiday job
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to share details about scammer’s using Oprah Winfrey’s name on weight loss gummies and individuals pretending to be from Best Buy’s Geek Squad. He also talked about fake bank notices and holiday hiring scams.
Weather records in the Chicago area going back to the 1800s
You talk about weather records in the Chicago area going back to the 1800s, how was that data collected and how accurate is it?. Chicago’s official weather records date back to November 1870, and before that, a variety of incomplete observations have been found dating back to the 1830s or earlier. From 1870-1925, the city’s official weather records, while accurate, were all taken at a variety of observation sites, all near Lake Michigan. The proximity of the official thermometer to the lakefront has skewed that data with generally cooler summers and warmer winters. Rainfall and snowfall data, were measured in about the same manner today’s manual observations are obtained. While Chicago’s official precipitation and temperatures records date back to late 1870, the city’s snowfall climatology did not begin until the fall of 1884.
fox32chicago.com
Powerball fever: Illinois Lottery giving away free tickets for $1 billion jackpot
CHICAGO - Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot for Monday night's drawing has climbed to a mind-blowing $1 billion. If someone wins Monday, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the fifth-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history. To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is...
Charges announced in multi-state retail theft ring bust
JOLIET, Ill. — Ten individuals have been charged with a range of felonies following a yearlong undercover investigation across multiple states. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the charges today which came nearly one month after multiple search warrants were executed on October 6, 2022 in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook, and three locations […]
thechicagogenius.com
Chicago Parents Warned to Check Childrens’ Candy for Drugs, Ketchup
CHICAGO — As costumed kids head out tonight to Trick or Treat, parents in the Chicagoland area have been warned to take a closer look at their haul of candy before letting them dig into their bags and buckets. Chicago parents are encouraged to check their kids’ candy for drugs, or even worse, Chicago’s least favorite condiment, ketchup.
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
SAUCED Night Market returns to Chicago
The SAUCED Fall Night Market is back at The House of Vans this weekend, and what a better way to celebrate than trying some hot sauce! Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview of the big event is Sarah Freeman, the founder of Sauced Night Market, and Kyle Janis, the founder of Soothsayer Hot Sauce.
WGN TV
