MDJ Voter Guide, Attorney General
REPUBLICAN
Chris Carr (incumbent)
Occupation: Georgia Attorney General
Party: Republican
Age: 50
Residence: Dunwoody
Hometown: Dunwoody
Family (spouse, children): Spouse Joan Carr, two daughters
Education/military service: University of Georgia, undergrad and law school
Have you served in elected office before: I have served as the Georgia Attorney General since 2016
Campaign website: www.chriscarrga.com
DEMOCRAT
Jen Jordan
Occupation: Attorney & State Senator
Party: Democratic
Age: 47
Residence: Sandy Springs
Hometown: Eastman, GA
Family (spouse, children): Husband Lawton and children Lawton & Cokie
Education/military service: The proud product of public schools, Jen attended Dodge High School, Georgia Southern University, and University of Georgia School of Law. Her father was a Marine.
Have you served in elected office before: Jen has represented the 6th Senate District since 2017.
Campaign website: jen4ga.com
