SFGate

Brightlight Handles ‘Precious Cargo’ as It Ushers Through Big Slate of TV, Film Projects

Vancouver-based film and television production company Brightlight Pictures has partnered with Level Film and Rocket Science on feature “Precious Cargo,” based on author Craig Davidson’s memoir, “Precious Cargo, My Year of Driving the Kids on School Bus 3077.” This marks the first time Brightlight Pictures has teamed up with Rocket Science, said Brightlight producer Emily Alden and executive producer and Brightlight founder Shawn Williamson.
SFGate

Seville European Film Festival Expands to Younger Audiences, Prepares Cinema Lab

Emphasizing its consolidated position as an important bridge between European creators and cinemagoers, the Seville Festival is expanding its reach with an ambitious sidebar, Essential Voices, to bring together decisive European filmmakers for a discussion forum. At the same time, the SEFF continues strengthening its industrial heft with the announcement...
The Guardian

Oscar and Tony nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies aged 64

Writer, director and actor Douglas McGrath has died at the age of 64. The Tony and Oscar nominee had been recently starring in the autobiographical off-Broadway show Everything’s Fine that he had also written. His death on 3 November was announced by the show’s producers Daryl Roth, Tom Werner and John Lithgow, who was also directing.

