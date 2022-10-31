Read full article on original website
Deb Culp
3d ago
I agree! It is about time ! Let them learn to enjoy, appreciate the gender they were born with. Under 18 , the brain is not mature and decisions like this need to be made when they are fully Adults! AMEN!
Reply(3)
44
Earl Martin
3d ago
They are to young to make a decision like being transgender. Let them wait till they are an adult to decide something like that. Taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for that either.
Reply(14)
32
ROBERT SAMORAJ
3d ago
it's only common sense.... now let Florida be the example for the rest of the country._____________ there is a lot of wasted tax dollars spent on programs that should not be and this one program for transgender teens as a must. ( NO ) now let's work on the others.
Reply(4)
24
