Lincoln City, OR

Into the Future: Wayside Welcoming Center input sessions

By Jeremy C. Ruark
The News Guard
The News Guard
 22 hours ago

The D River Recreation Area at Lincoln City is currently the fifth most popular Oregon Parks and Recreation site, hosting 1.385 million guests each year.

The four-acre property comprises a parking lot, beach access and restroom. It is the most visited place in Lincoln City, according to Explore Lincoln, Lincoln City’s destination, marketing organization department.

Lincoln City is developing plans to renovate the beach-area site adding a new visitor’s wayside welcoming center.

Be engaged

The public will have the opportunity to provide comments about the proposed new D River Recreational Area Welcoming Center at Lincoln City during two input sessions for the project. The first session is set for at 2 p.m. Nov. 1 and the second session at 6 p.m. Nov. 15. Both will be conducted in the Culinary Center on the 4th floor of Lincoln City Hall, 801 SE Highway 101.

Lincoln City business representatives and citizens are welcome to attend the sessions.

“D River is really Lincoln City’s front porch and upgrading the Wayside is long overdue," State Rep. David Gomberg said. "With this new investment, we can offer in-person visitor support and transform the dank and dark restrooms into a place family will feel safe taking their kids."

Gomberg said that the planned upgrades will transform the D River Wayside into the most valuable tourism asset in Lincoln City.

“As former Mayor of Lincoln City I have realized the untapped potential these improvements would benefit our visitors,” Sen. Dick Anderson said. “I am pleased to be part of the team that has brought these resources to this much needed project”.

Gomberg and Anderson were instrumental in procuring a $2.5 million grant for the renovation of D River Wayside and the construction of a welcome center.

Public comments are being requested about the following aspects of the project:

The features and nature of improvement of the welcome centerThe ability to provide information and education to guestsLandscapingImproved parkingImproved beach access

Additional funding needed for estimated $5 million cost of the D River Wayside project will be provided through the city's Transient Room Tax funds, according to city oficials.

‘Incredible opportunity’

Explore Lincoln City Director Ed Dreistadt said the welcoming center project was stalled during the pandemic.

“We are just now picking up the pieces and moving forward,” he said.

Lincoln City is negotiating a 50-year lease with the wayside property owner, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The lease would allow the city to manage the wayside. With the new welcoming center and renovations to the parking area, Dreistadt said the project offers the city a valuable enhanced tourism attraction.

“I see it as an incredible opportunity for us,” he said, adding that even local residents are attracted to the wayside.

“A lot of locals treat that as a drive-in movie, sort of, to watch the sunsets,” he said.

Dreistadt said the size of the visitor’s center at the wayside would be limited to retain the ocean view and parking could be reconfigured to help ease traffic congestion at the site.

The input sessions also will allow the public the opportunity to help city officials determine what could be best presented inside the limited space of the center.

“Much of that will be electronic,” he said. “We need to be working with the area tribes about what should be said about the native American heritage in the area. We need to offer education about beach and ocean safety, education about the biosphere and the marine reserve, and the hiking trails. It is a way to let people know how to best enjoy Lincoln City.”

Next steps

Specific decisions about the D River Recreational Area are pending following the input sessions. A public survey will be taken, and more public discussions are planned in the months ahead.

“We will tabulate all that we collect and make a presentation before city council when all the pieces come together,” Dreistadt said. “It is just a matter of getting the detailed work done.”

Jeremy C. Ruark may be reached at jruark@countrymedia.net

