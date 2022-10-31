there shouldn't be taxes on anything !!! The government has to much control over our lives now , all for what ? The government to send it to help other countries instead of helping our own !!!
no wonder all these past lottery winners end up Bankrupt. they win and take the one time payment, pay federal taxes and state taxes. then they have to claim it and have it taxed again. isn't that taxing it twice through the feds. anyway, it sounds like they win all of these millions, but end up with a quarter of the lottery amount. pay off the things they owe, then buy a new house and cars etc. then they are broke as hell. i on the other hand don't really care about all of the taxes taken out. because it is still a huge win, when the time comes that I do win it. hey, free money is free money no matter how you look at it...
we vote for government officials to do for us . once in power they do for themselves and forget the citizens
