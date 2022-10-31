Read full article on original website
Is Kura Oncology (KURA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
KURA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Martin Marietta (MLM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?
MLM - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5% and revenues (products and services) topped the same by 2.9%. On a year-over-year basis, earnings of this aggregates producer increased 3.9%. Products and services revenues rose 17.6%. Total quarterly revenues (including Product and Services and Freight revenues) were up 19.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Soars 5.8: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
ROIV - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.8% higher at $5.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 45.4% gain over the past four weeks. Shares of the company were high,...
What's in Store for International Flavors' (IFF) Q3 Earnings?
IFF - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, International Flavors’ earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The company has surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.2%.
Pacira's (PCRX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
PCRX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues increased 31.1% to $167.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 from...
Air Lease (AL) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
AL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.12%. A...
Enterprise's (EPD) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
EPD - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 63 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $15,468 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,847...
Paylocity (PCTY) Beats on Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates
PCTY - Free Report) kick-started fiscal 2023 on a strong note by reporting better-than-expected results for the first quarter. The company reported first-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 98 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. The bottom line improved 66% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 59 cents per share.
Strength Seen in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN): Can Its 7.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
ALPN - Free Report) shares rallied 7.5% in the last trading session to close at $6.45. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.6% loss over the past four weeks. The...
This 1 Consumer Discretionary Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Bull of the Day: Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)
CVLG - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports an A for Value and a B for Growth. This company just posted a big beat and has seen a solid move higher. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.
TEVA Misses on Q3 Earnings, Cuts 2022 Sales View, Stock Down
TEVA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings were flat year over year as lower revenues were offset by lower costs. Revenues for the third quarter came in at $3.6 billion, which also missed...
Sempra Energy (SRE) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SRE - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.97, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 by 10.1%. The bottom line also increased 15.9% from $1.70 in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of $1.53 per share against...
Bear Of The Day: Herbalife (HLF)
HLF - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) but it could be worth a deeper after a -16% and -10% move on back to back days. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.
Universal Electronics (UEIC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
UEIC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 42.86%. A...
Datadog (DDOG) Q3 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Revenues Beat Estimates
DDOG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 23 cents per share, which increased 77% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss was pegged at 14 cents per share. The company’s net revenues of $436.5 million surpassed the consensus mark by 5.92%. The figure increased...
Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Surges 18.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
ARCT - Free Report) shares soared 18.7% in the last trading session to close at $21.69. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.3% gain over the past four weeks. The surge in Arcturus'...
What Makes DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (DMAC) a New Buy Stock
DMAC - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Maxar (MAXR) Incurs Loss in Q3, Revenues Miss Estimates
MAXR - Free Report) reported a loss per share of 5 cents in third-quarter 2022 against earnings of 19 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings was pegged at 31 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenues of $436 million, down 0.2%...
Analysts Estimate Affimed N.V. (AFMD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
AFMD - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
