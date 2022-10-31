Read full article on original website
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly appeared relaxed, but at times seemed to choke up, as he began his testimony after prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in. Rhodes’ decision to testify...
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted on foreign lobbying charge
Tom Barrack, a longtime friend of former President Trump, was acquitted Friday on charges that he acted as an unregistered lobbyist for the United Arab Emirates, The New York Times reported. The billionaire investor was charged in July 2021 for allegedly using his influence on the former president to advance...
Hawley shoots down GOP talk of using debt limit as leverage on Social Security, Medicare
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri rejected an idea to use debt limit as leverage for Social Security and Medicare negotiations, calling it "dumb."
US to fund refurbishment of tanks, anti-air missiles for Ukraine
The United States will fund the refurbishment of T-72 tanks and HAWK surface-to-air missiles as part of a roughly $400 million security assistance package for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday. The assistance package also funds the refurbishment of HAWK missiles from US inventories -- an important asset as Ukraine seeks to counter Russian drone and missile strikes targeting its cities and energy infrastructure.
