The 562

PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. Hemet, CIF Football

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. This is the week Lakewood football has been waiting for. The Lancers are hosting Hemet in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 8 playoffs on Friday. Not only are the Lancers looking for their first postseason win on campus since 2010, the game will be at the refurbished John Ford Stadium on its brand new field turf. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The 562

PODCAST: Previewing Lakewood, Millikan CIF Football Playoff Games

On Friday, Lakewood is hosting a CIF Football playoff game for the first time in years while Millikan is hitting the road for a postseason opener amidst controversy for its opponent. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and...
The 562

PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Saugus, CIF Football

It’s been an eventful 12 months for Millikan Football, but the Rams find themselves in a similar position to where they were a year ago. As the CIF-SS playoffs are set to begin, the Rams face a long road trip to a tough environment as they prepare to face a successful program in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs.
inglewoodtoday.com

No. 3 seed Inglewood continues elusive title chase

Inglewood High School will take another undefeated regular record (10-0) into post season for the third time in four seasons under head coach Mil’Von James with aspirations of capturing that elusive CIF-Southern Section Championship. The chase for the talented Sentinels will begin as a No. 3 seed in Division-2...
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for first round games on Thursday, Nov. 3

The CIF football playoffs are here and begin with four games involving Orange County teams. Coaches and team reps, please tag us Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include the updated score of your team’s game tonight. Please check back throughout the weekend, including Friday night, for photos, score updates, stories and features on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
The 562

VIDEO: Moore League Cross Country Finals

The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
Daily Trojan

From identical twins to volleyball stars

Audrey and Nicole Nourse have an uncanny knack for teamwork and communication. Except, it’s not just a strong friendship between teammates. The two USC senior elite beach volleyball players are identical twins, and that relationship has fostered an even more profound connection. Their relationship was obvious when interviewing them....
High School Football PRO

Orange, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Western Albemarle High School football team will have a game with Orange County High School on November 02, 2022, 15:30:00.
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to puzzling Lincoln Riley quote

Lincoln Riley has gotten off to a hot start in Los Angeles. He’s led the USC Trojans to a 7-1 record and a No. 9 ranking in the first CFB Playoff rankings of the season. The Trojans lead the Pac-12 Conference in points per game and rank No. 6 nationally in the category with 41.0. Thus far, he’s been as advertised in LA after fleeing the Oklahoma Sooners for the Trojans job in the offseason.
Peter Dills

More than Just A Pizzeria

Off I went to re-visit the Luggage Room – since it did make it to the 10-year mark, bravo!! The Luggage Room has evolved in more than just a pizzeria, but for my budget it’s pizza. Many of you have calendars to remind you of holidays, birthdays, and meetings. As I mentioned last week, writers have unusual calendars for National Food weeks and months. If you get on Santa's bad list, you may just get one of these peculiar calendars for Christmas. Guess what the National Food for October was? Times up… Pizza! If you got that one right, you may keep reading. If you missed that answer, you need to go back and start at the beginning of the article.
Thrillist

A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park

Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
aenews.org

Anaheim High Haunted Tour

On October 26, 2022, the night of the Halloween dance, the Anaheim Senior class held the annual Ghost Tour on campus. The event began at 7pm, right after the school’s dance. Ms. Rodarte was the teacher present, selling tickets and telling students about the events that took place. Snacks...
orangecountytribune.com

It’s Surf City’s new royalty

A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
kcrw.com

Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens

In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
The 562

The 562

