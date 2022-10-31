Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. Hemet, CIF Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. This is the week Lakewood football has been waiting for. The Lancers are hosting Hemet in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 8 playoffs on Friday. Not only are the Lancers looking for their first postseason win on campus since 2010, the game will be at the refurbished John Ford Stadium on its brand new field turf. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
PODCAST: Previewing Lakewood, Millikan CIF Football Playoff Games
On Friday, Lakewood is hosting a CIF Football playoff game for the first time in years while Millikan is hitting the road for a postseason opener amidst controversy for its opponent. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and...
CIF Boys’ Water Polo: Wilson Swims Past Santa Margarita
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Overwhelming effort was the key to victory for Wilson boys’ water polo in the first round of the...
PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Saugus, CIF Football
It’s been an eventful 12 months for Millikan Football, but the Rams find themselves in a similar position to where they were a year ago. As the CIF-SS playoffs are set to begin, the Rams face a long road trip to a tough environment as they prepare to face a successful program in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs.
CIF Girls’ Tennis: Wilson Beats Hemet to Advance to Second Round
The562’s coverage of Long Beach tennis is sponsored by the Long Beach State Tennis Boosters. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Photo and additional reporting by Roxy Kuper-Wilson. The Wilson girls’ tennis team improved its record to 17-3 with...
inglewoodtoday.com
No. 3 seed Inglewood continues elusive title chase
Inglewood High School will take another undefeated regular record (10-0) into post season for the third time in four seasons under head coach Mil’Von James with aspirations of capturing that elusive CIF-Southern Section Championship. The chase for the talented Sentinels will begin as a No. 3 seed in Division-2...
St. John Bosco DL Pulls Back on His Commitment to UW
Husky list of pledges drops to 18 with Sua Letofu's change of heart.
PREVIEW: Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Reloaded For 2022-23 Season
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. During preseason interviews last year, coach Dan Monson said that his Long...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for first round games on Thursday, Nov. 3
The CIF football playoffs are here and begin with four games involving Orange County teams. Coaches and team reps, please tag us Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include the updated score of your team’s game tonight. Please check back throughout the weekend, including Friday night, for photos, score updates, stories and features on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
VIDEO: Moore League Cross Country Finals
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
CIF Boys’ Water Polo: Long Beach Poly, Millikan Fall In First Round
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23...
Daily Trojan
From identical twins to volleyball stars
Audrey and Nicole Nourse have an uncanny knack for teamwork and communication. Except, it’s not just a strong friendship between teammates. The two USC senior elite beach volleyball players are identical twins, and that relationship has fostered an even more profound connection. Their relationship was obvious when interviewing them....
Orange, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Western Albemarle High School football team will have a game with Orange County High School on November 02, 2022, 15:30:00.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to puzzling Lincoln Riley quote
Lincoln Riley has gotten off to a hot start in Los Angeles. He’s led the USC Trojans to a 7-1 record and a No. 9 ranking in the first CFB Playoff rankings of the season. The Trojans lead the Pac-12 Conference in points per game and rank No. 6 nationally in the category with 41.0. Thus far, he’s been as advertised in LA after fleeing the Oklahoma Sooners for the Trojans job in the offseason.
More than Just A Pizzeria
Off I went to re-visit the Luggage Room – since it did make it to the 10-year mark, bravo!! The Luggage Room has evolved in more than just a pizzeria, but for my budget it’s pizza. Many of you have calendars to remind you of holidays, birthdays, and meetings. As I mentioned last week, writers have unusual calendars for National Food weeks and months. If you get on Santa's bad list, you may just get one of these peculiar calendars for Christmas. Guess what the National Food for October was? Times up… Pizza! If you got that one right, you may keep reading. If you missed that answer, you need to go back and start at the beginning of the article.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
aenews.org
Anaheim High Haunted Tour
On October 26, 2022, the night of the Halloween dance, the Anaheim Senior class held the annual Ghost Tour on campus. The event began at 7pm, right after the school’s dance. Ms. Rodarte was the teacher present, selling tickets and telling students about the events that took place. Snacks...
Real Tacoz to Expand to Fullerton
The Yorba Linda Concept’s Second Location to Open in the Next Few Months.
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
kcrw.com
Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens
In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
