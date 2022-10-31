Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Starz banks on more Dangerous Liaisons ahead of first season premiere
If there’s one thing we can rely on Starz for, it’s a lush period piece. It’s about to deliver another with Dangerous Liaisons, premiering November 6, 2022, and before the adaptation even hit the screen the network said, “why not?” and ordered a second season for your viewing pleasure.
A.V. Club
Christina Applegate pushed through her M.S. diagnosis to film the final season of Dead To Me
Lifelong actor Christina Applegate received her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in the middle of shooting the third season of Netflix’s Dead To Me. In response to her condition, production for the final season shut down for five months, giving the actor time to begin treatment for the autoimmune disease. “There...
A.V. Club
Another Bridget Jones's Diary sequel could be on the way
It’s been six years since Renée Zellweger made her return as the rom-com heroine Bridget Jones, and now series author Helen Fielding is looking to bring her back to the big screen, sharing that she’s started working on a fourth feature. “Yes I’m working on it and...
Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton explore 'Liaisons' characters' vulnerability
"Dangerous Liaisons" stars Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton say the Starz prequel series show their characters in a more vulnerable state than the original book and film adaptation.
A.V. Club
Christopher Miller confirms the Clone High revival is coming in 2023
We’ve known for a while now that Clone High—the beloved single-season MTV cartoon that was a whole bunch of comedy nerds’ first introduction to future Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street creators Christopher Miller and Phil Lord—would be getting a revival some time on HBO Max. That being said, all that rosy news about the return of Abe, Gandhi, Cleo, and the rest of the teenage clones of many of history’s greatest leaders did arrive before the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, a development that sent a big ol’ chainsaw through huge swathes of the company’s animation projects.
A.V. Club
Aidan Turner is a doctor with a secret in an exclusive sneak peek of The Suspect
From the makers of Bodyguard, the BBC hit The Suspect is finally making its way stateside. On November 3, the first season of The Suspect premieres on Sundance Now and AMC+. The British whodunit takes star Aidan Turner to the edge of his psyche as he must determine whether one of his patients committed a brutal crime and clear his name in the process.
A.V. Club
Barry Keoghan enjoyed teasing everyone about the whole Dune thing
Oh, that crafty Barry Keoghan. Lately he’s been working with all your favorite directors (most recently: The Banshees Of Inisherin with Martin McDonagh) and racking up credits in all your favorite franchises (like a buzzy teaser role in The Batman). So it’s no wonder that fans thought he was a likely candidate to join the star-studded cast of Dune. And of course, Keoghan himself fueled the fire with some vague but telling public statements.
A.V. Club
Theo James to star in Netflix version of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen
Guy Ritchie’s 2019 action-comedy The Gentlemen was basically the definitive Guy Ritchie movie, with a bunch of famous people doing wacky/brutal criminal stuff while being (mostly) very Bri’ish and making quips and wearing suits. It was the kind of movie that, had it gotten better reviews, could be accurately described as “roit propah.” But it was reasonably fun anyway, and it hinted at an overly complex universe of high-level British pot dealers and social media clout-seeking criminal kids—like John Wick but everyone is kind of annoying and they say boot and lorry and… Tesco. They’re British, you get it.
A.V. Club
Quinta Brunson explains how she’s inspired by Jordan Peele’s career
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is blowing up, and has been for quite some time, but she’s not just going to sit back and be content with her Emmy win and her hit TV show—unless she wants to do that, which would be fine. But, in a recent profile from The Hollywood Reporter, she specifically said that she’s inspired by Jordan Peele’s career and the way he was able to jump from sketch comedy to horror movies.
A.V. Club
Great news, Baby Annette fans: Sparks is doing another movie
The Sparks brothers are, once again, pulling rabbits out of a hat and making another movie. Following up on the 2021 release of Edgar Wright’s The Sparks Brothers documentary and Leo Carax’s Annette, the brothers Mael, Ron and Russell, are bringing a new vision to the silver screen: X-Crucior.
A.V. Club
The Nightmare Before Christmas
We’ve reached that glorious time of year when we all come together to debate an essential cultural question: is Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie? As unanswerable as this may be (why not just watch it twice?), director Henry Selick seems to think there’s a more pressing misconception surrounding his iconic animated film: who deserves credit for the thing in the first place?
A.V. Club
The Russo Brothers threaten to make TikTok-inspired live-action Hercules musical
Imagine, if you will, a small domino that represents Steven Soderbergh telling Joe and Anthony Russo that they’d never succeed with their version of low-budget indie filmmaking. That domino tips into NBC’s Community, which tips into the mega-blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which tips into… a TikTok-inspired live-action movie musical adaptation of Disney’s Hercules. This is the future of cinema, say the Russo Brothers, and short of traveling back in time to beg Soderbergh to keep his mouth shut, there’s nothing we can do about it!
A.V. Club
Dana Carvey’s son inspired Fred Armisen’s Saturday Night Live sketch “The Californians”
Fred Armisen has a few all-time classic Saturday Night Live sketches, including the much beloved “Californians” sketch. The inspiration behind the premise of that recurring bit is pretty straightforward (Californians do be talking about their highways), but Armisen has now revealed a deeper SNL connection on Dana Carvey’s podcast, Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade (via Entertainment Weekly).
A.V. Club
Devil Wears Prada
Print media was cool. Much cooler than, ugh, digital media. Reading a newspaper was a cool thing that adults would do, unlike reading on your phone, which is a rude thing that children do. Also, while there were ads, they had to be pre-planned months in advance. They couldn’t just sneak in more ads later! But with the death of print media comes another loss: Any hopes for a sequel to David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada, starring Anne Hathaway as the struggling assistant to Meryl Streep’s prickly fashion magazine mogul Miranda Priestly.
A.V. Club
Eddie Redmayne says Harvey Weinstein didn’t want him in My Dinner With Marilyn
Disgraced Hollywood mogul and accused serial rapist Harvey Weinstein had a bad reputation long before the #MeToo movement knocked him from his throne. For decades, rumors of career sabotage, violence, and all-around bad behavior surrounded Weinstein, and today, Eddie Redmayne adds yet another story to the book. In his recent...
