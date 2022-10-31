ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Drill Baby Drill
3d ago

I am hopeful that we have one of the worst winters in Wyoming history and it chases all these “outsiders” back to where they came from

oilcity.news

Casper Mountain to see 60 mph wind gusts Friday night, Saturday; weekend snow possible

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper and Casper Mountain are both likely to see some more snow on Thursday night, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a 60% chance of snow Thursday night, with less than a half-inch possible. The mountain has a 60% chance of snow with little or no new accumulation expected on Thursday night, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming records 76 mph wind gusts ahead of winter storm; 12+ inches of snow possible in mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some strong winds Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The Red Canyone-South Pass area recorded a gust of 76 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mount Coffin in Lincoln County saw a 71 mph gust at around 4:30 a.m. Buffalo recorded a 67 mph gust at 11:47 a.m. More high wind reports are available from the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
natureworldnews.com

Winter Storm Watch in Effect Over parts of Wyoming: Yellowstone with High Winds, Jackson Hole with Possible White Out Conditions

Wyoming is under "Winter Storm Watch" in some areas as Yellowstone is experiencing high winds and Jackson Hole could experience whiteout conditions. The National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming, office has issued a Winter Storm Watch to several areas of Wyoming. Issued at 3:45 AM, Thursday, the urgent winter weather message from the service will be in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening.
JACKSON, WY
K2 Radio

Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather

A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Up to 8 inches of snow possible for Casper Mountain on Thursday as winter storm moves through area

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see snow accumulations of up to 6 inches at lower elevations, and up to 8 inches on Casper Mountain by this evening. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Natrona County is under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. on Thursday, with snow expected throughout the day and blustery winds bringing gusts of up to 26 mph.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-80 in Wyoming; gusts up to 65 mph possible ahead of snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Some wind closures are in effect on Interstate 80 as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday due to strong winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Laramie and Exit 235 near Elk Mountain, WYDOT reports. Southeast Wyoming could see winds gust as high as 65 mph until around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
WYOMING STATE
KRQE News 13

Storm system impacting New Mexico Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way today, and it’s pretty apparent by looking at satellite/radar this afternoon. Unsettled weather is making its way across the northwestern part of the state and into southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms are seen in lower elevations, with snow in the San Juan Mountains.
COLORADO STATE
Post Register

Next Weathermaker: Heavy snow headed for our mountains with a shot at AM valley snow

BOISE, ID (CBS 2) — Happy Thursday folks! Our next #WeatherMaker is headed for Idaho's mountains!. Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way late Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week mainly impacting the Blues, West Centrals, and Boise Mountains. which is great news for our local ski resorts!
BOISE, ID
KWCH.com

Rain, thunder, and a little snow for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong low pressure system and cold front will move through Thursday night and Friday, bringing much of the state a good chance for rain, thunderstorms, and a little light snow. It should begin after 10pm Thursday and continue throughout the day Friday. Mostly cloudy skies...
KANSAS STATE
flagscanner.com

NWS Flagstaff: Northern Arizona Snow Forecast

From the NWS in Flagstaff: Rain and snow showers are expected across northern Arizona starting Wednesday Night and lasting into Friday, with the heaviest expected Thursday morning/afternoon. Minor accumulations are expected down to about 5000 feet with around 4 to 8 inches expected above 6500 feet. Keep up with the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning is bringing snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder for those who haven't pulled out their winter coats and other clothing yet, it might be that time. Several ski resorts showed snow...
UTAH STATE

