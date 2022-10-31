Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Team Is "In Trouble" After Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings debuted on Tuesday night and there was a lot of chaos involved in it. Tennessee came in as the top team and was followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Some pundits thought that Clemson wouldn't make the original top four because it's looked vulnerable throughout the season.
Yardbarker
Five-star QB commit Julian Sayin says Nick Saban's Alabama is 'the standard for college football'
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide just snagged one of the top recruits in the 2024 recruiting class. Stop me if you've heard something like that before. That's just what the Crimson Tide do. Nonetheless, five-star quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, California (Carlsbad High School) has announced his commitment...
SEC Round-Up: Auburn Defensive Players Make Known Coach They Want
Alabama deals with anxiety issues, Napier cuts a former 5-star, Calipari disappointed in his team, Hugh Freeze is afraid of the cold, can LSU deny Bama West title, Aggie OL glad to have freshman QB, and much more
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart made a reporter look silly while discussing Tennessee Vols’ offense
Remember last month when LSU head coach Brian Kelly was blasted for his comments about the Tennessee Vols‘ offense?. Kelly exposed his lack of knowledge concerning Tennessee’s offense when he suggested that the Vols don’t use motion or different formations. That worked out pretty well for the...
247Sports
Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'
Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
Liberty Coach Doesn't Want to Freeze in Fayetteville Again
Hugh Freeze's more worried about Hogs' defense, but would like weather to be good.
Yardbarker
Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award
The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
Tide on Top, But Miami, Oregon Surging Up Recruiting Rankings
The top 25 football programs are poised to make moves ahead of the Early Signing Period in December.
Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey
Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
Report: National Basketball Power In Talks to Join Big 12
The conference continues to explore new avenues for expansion.
Yardbarker
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
SI’s Expert Picks for College Football Week 10
It’s a huge weekend in the SEC. Who do we have winning 17 key games across the sport?
Yardbarker
UofL, HC Kenny Payne Release Statements on Louisville's IARP Ruling
The University of Louisville and current men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne have released the following statements in regards to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process releasing their ruling on the infractions case against the Cardinals:. University of Louisville. “With the IARP decision announced today, the five-year process involving the University...
atozsports.com
Arkansas media member throws shade at Tennessee Vols fans and now he’s hearing about it
Folks should know by now that going after Tennessee Vols fans doesn’t usually end well. John Nabors, however, apparently didn’t get the memo. Nabors, a host on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, suggested that Sanford Stadium in Athens, the site of a highly anticipated matchup between Tennessee and Georgia this weekend, is the loudest stadium in the nation.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Buckeye WR named Week 8 NFL Rookie of the Week
Garrett Wilson V is having a spectacular rookie season. Wilson, a former Ohio State standout, was named the NFL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. In his Week 2 debut, Wilson recorded his first 2 NFL touchdowns while racking up 102 yards and 8 receptions, leading to his first Rookie of the Week title. Against the Patriots this past week, Wilson put together this second 100+ yard reception game, while recording 6 receptions. The WR had a career-best 115 yards against New England.
Live Updates: DJ Chester Commitment Ceremony
McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment announcement. The No. 131 overall prospect in the On300 rankings will announce his decision at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. Chester will choose between Auburn, Florida State, Florida A&M, LSU, Michigan and Ole Miss....
Gonzaga In Talks to Join Big 12 Conference, Texas Tech
The Big 12 could be on the verge of making a massive move to expand the conference
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Week Nine Bowl Projections
Before we get going this week let’s take a moment to pay respect to Vince Dooley, who passed away on Friday at 90 years old. During his 25 years at Georgia Dooley won 210 games and the 1980 National Championship. Now as we mentioned at the beginning the first committee standings come out on Tuesday. We’ll have a much better idea how they view the teams. With that in mind let’s start our 2022 Week Nine Bowl Projections and see what’s changed from last week.
T.J. Hockenson comments on going from last-place Lions to first-place Vikings
T.J. Hockenson moved from one NFC North team to another, hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. He spoke Wednesday about going from the last-place Detroit Lions to the first-place Minnesota Vikings. "Really what we're here to do is go somewhere and win some games," Hockenson said, per Dave Campbell of the...
5-star CB Desmond Ricks names top three
After reclassifying from the class of 2024 to the class of 2023 back in October, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks has been busy figuring out the next step of his recruitment. With the Early Signing Period approaching, the talented defender made a cut to his top schools, naming three finalists consisting of Alabama, Florida, and LSU.
