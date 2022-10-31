ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'

Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award

The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey

Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

UofL, HC Kenny Payne Release Statements on Louisville's IARP Ruling

The University of Louisville and current men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne have released the following statements in regards to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process releasing their ruling on the infractions case against the Cardinals:. University of Louisville. “With the IARP decision announced today, the five-year process involving the University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Former Buckeye WR named Week 8 NFL Rookie of the Week

Garrett Wilson V is having a spectacular rookie season. Wilson, a former Ohio State standout, was named the NFL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. In his Week 2 debut, Wilson recorded his first 2 NFL touchdowns while racking up 102 yards and 8 receptions, leading to his first Rookie of the Week title. Against the Patriots this past week, Wilson put together this second 100+ yard reception game, while recording 6 receptions. The WR had a career-best 115 yards against New England.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Live Updates: DJ Chester Commitment Ceremony

McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment announcement. The No. 131 overall prospect in the On300 rankings will announce his decision at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. Chester will choose between Auburn, Florida State, Florida A&M, LSU, Michigan and Ole Miss....
MICHIGAN STATE
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Week Nine Bowl Projections

Before we get going this week let’s take a moment to pay respect to Vince Dooley, who passed away on Friday at 90 years old. During his 25 years at Georgia Dooley won 210 games and the 1980 National Championship. Now as we mentioned at the beginning the first committee standings come out on Tuesday. We’ll have a much better idea how they view the teams. With that in mind let’s start our 2022 Week Nine Bowl Projections and see what’s changed from last week.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

5-star CB Desmond Ricks names top three

After reclassifying from the class of 2024 to the class of 2023 back in October, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks has been busy figuring out the next step of his recruitment. With the Early Signing Period approaching, the talented defender made a cut to his top schools, naming three finalists consisting of Alabama, Florida, and LSU.
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy