Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher
An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.
Daily Beast
Biden Avoids the Elephant in the Room on Pelosi Attack
For months, President Joe Biden has lambasted the far-right “Ultra MAGA” wing of the Republican Party as a dangerous force for radicalization and disinformation ahead of the midterms, even devoting a rare primetime address to what he called “an extremism that threatens our very republic.”. But five...
Daily Beast
Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets GOP Crowd to Boo Paul Pelosi
During her opening act for former President Donald Trump at a rally in Sioux Falls, Iowa, on Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got the crowd of conservatives to boo Paul Pelosi, who has just been released from the hospital six days after an intruder broke into his house looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and ended up fracturing the 82-year-old’s skull with a hammer. “The only crime victim you hear about from Democrats and the media is Paul Pelosi,” Greene said to jeers from the rally-goers. “Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked by a drugged-out illegal alien who should have been deported. And Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker,” she added, working as many Republican talking points into the 30-second soundbite as she possibly could. Greene’s remarks came after GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake drew laughs in Arizona for her joke at the attempted murder victim’s expense.
Daily Beast
David DePape Pleads Not Guilty in Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attack
David DePape—a 42-year-old Richmond man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer on Oct. 28—pleaded not guilty at the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. However, the suspected assailant, who neighbors say was a right-winger, signed a protective order to leave the Pelosi couple alone. DePape, who supposedly planned to hold the speaker and “break her kneecaps,” faces charges of attempted murder, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and threatening an elected official’s family member. If he is found guilty, DePape may be sentenced from 13 years to life in prison, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said on Monday in a press conference. Before DePape was to appear in court, Jenkins said the break-in and subsequent assault was “violent and depraved,” while other Republicans like Kari Lake have made light of it. DePape is currently being held without bail, Judge Diane Northway said, and he is to appear in court on Friday to decide his bail.
Daily Beast
Capitol Police Cameras Caught Man Breaking Into Pelosi Home: Report
Capitol Police cameras were reportedly recording the moment a man with a hammer broke a glass panel and entered the Pelosi residence. The problem was, The Washington Post reports, no one was watching, sources “familiar with how Capitol Police learned of the break-in and who have been briefed on or viewed the video themselves” told the paper. The cameras were installed more than eight years ago at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and while she has a constant security detail, as she left the city and returned to D.C. last week, “much of the security left with her, and officers in Washington stopped continuously monitoring video feeds outside her house,” according to the Post. When the speaker is at her San Francisco home, the paper reports that officers “actively monitor the external camera feeds to ensure perimeter security.” The attack on Paul Pelosi has highlighted the difficulty for law enforcement to protect 535 members of Congress at a time of heightened and “unprecedented” threats against them. While security improvements are on their way, “additional layers of physical security” are still needed, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement.
Daily Beast
Trump Org Suddenly Settles With Protesters Beat Up by Its Security Guards
Inundated with lawsuits and ongoing trials, the Trump Organization on Wednesday chose to settle with anti-MAGA protesters who were beaten up by corporate security guards outside Trump Tower in 2015 rather than trying to convince a Bronx jury. After three days of struggling to find jurors who didn’t already have...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands McConnell, the Unimpeachable Senator, Be Impeached
Donald Trump said during a radio interview for the right-wing John Fredericks Show that he wants Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to be impeached, threatening to do just that if he was to return as president. One small problem: senators cannot be impeached. A senator can only end a term early by resigning, dying or getting expelled with a two-thirds majority vote in the chamber they serve in. Trump accused the Republican leader of being in cahoots with Democrats on the skyrocketing debt ceiling. “It’s crazy, what’s happening with this debt ceiling. Mitch McConnell keeps allowing this to happen. They ought to impeach Mitch McConnell, if he allows that,” Trump said. “They have something on him, how he approves this thing is incredible.”
Daily Beast
Right-Wing Activists Stage Laughable Protest Outside Biden’s ‘Democracy’ Speech
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Right-wing activists assembled outside of the city’s train terminal, Union Station, on Wednesday night to protest Joe Biden’s speech centered around protecting democracy. Except, the group’s activities were, at best, laughable. Not only did a mere six activists show up, but the 1776 Restoration Movement hangers-on...
Daily Beast
Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird
In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims had the chance to fiercely confront not only him but his defense team for their behavior before, during, and after the trial.
Daily Beast
Trump Aide Kash Patel Given Immunity to Testify in Mar-a-Lago Probe
Former Trump aide Kash Patel will testify before a federal grand jury examining the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after receiving immunity from a federal judge. Sources close to the matter told The Wall Street Journal that Patel had received immunity after a federal judge previously ruled that the Justice Department couldn’t question him without granting him safety from future prosecutions. Patel, who says Trump declassified White House documents when he was president, already appeared before the grand jury last month but invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. That forced the Justice Department to ask a federal judge to compel him to testify, which the judge denied without such immunity. The grant now means Patel can testify, according to the sources, but will make it difficult for prosecutors to charge Patel at all due to the fact they will not be able to use any of his testimony included in the immunity deal.
Daily Beast
Trump’s Efforts to Hide Cash From NY AG Shot Down in Court
Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to escape the wrath of the New York Attorney General were halted Thursday when a state judge there took the remarkable step of putting the former president’s company under court supervision—and preventing the billionaire from quietly shifting his money to avoid paying millions in fines.
Hawley shoots down GOP talk of using debt limit as leverage on Social Security, Medicare
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri rejected an idea to use debt limit as leverage for Social Security and Medicare negotiations, calling it "dumb."
Daily Beast
Ex-D.C. Cop Michael Fanone: Election-Denying Kari Lake Is a ‘Piece of Shit’
Former Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone reacted positively to an advertisement in the Arizona gubernatorial race centered around the mother of deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, adding that GOP candidate Kari Lake is “a piece of shit.”. The ad, produced by the Republican Accountability Project, shows Gladys...
Daily Beast
Trump Says NY Attorney General Is Trying to Take His ‘Empire’ in New Suit
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of seeking “unprecedented oversight of President Trump’s business and financial affairs.” The 41-page complaint, obtained by The Daily Beast, comes just weeks after James herself sued Trump and his three adult children, alleging the family was using its real estate company to deceive banks by falsely inflating the value of their real estate company’s assets. In the document, Trump claims that James’ “cartoonishly, thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign President Trump for personal political gain has morphed into a plot to obtain control of a global private enterprise ultimately owned by a Florida revocable trust,” the body that owns the Trump Organization. His suit seeks an injunction to block James’ office from obtaining records on the trust, which it states she is pursuing in an effort to “steal, destroy or control all things Trump.” In a statement to CNN, a James spokesperson said, “Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud.”
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly appeared relaxed, but at times seemed to choke up, as he began his testimony after prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in. Rhodes’ decision to testify...
Daily Beast
We’re Watching White Anxiety Turn Into Violent Rage
During Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign I can remember very clearly an extended family member saying, “There is no way America elects a Black man to that office, but I’m proud he’s trying.”. Then, once Obama won, the sentiments of “never” from one family member grew...
Daily Beast
The GOP’s Biggest Donor Has a Soft Spot for Election Deniers
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. The billionaire Uihlein family are the biggest Republican donors for the 2022 midterms. But a review of federal data also shows that the overwhelming majority of that money has gone to candidates who have denied or questioned the 2020 election results—in fact, about 80 percent of it went to those Republicans.
Daily Beast
Democrats Need to Show Voters That a Healthy Economy Needs Democracy
In a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, Americans expressed concerns about the stability of democracy, but still ranked their economic security as a higher priority. But it shouldn’t be an either/or proposition. As the clock ticks down to the midterm elections, Democrats need to make it clear to...
Daily Beast
We Really Need to Fix Presidential Succession—Like Now
On Jan. 3, the formal leadership of the Senate is poised to pass to one of two 89-year olds: Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa or Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California—who are in line to become president pro tempore of the Senate depending on which party holds the majority. The...
Daily Beast
Republicans Are Bad for the Economy. Here’s Why.
According to a wave of recent polls, the economy is the dominant issue on the minds of Americans going into next week’s elections. A recent Pew poll concluded nearly eight in 10 voters said the economy will be “very important” to their voting decisions. Another such poll, by ABC News and Ipsos, showed that almost half of respondents cited either the economy or inflation as the issue about which they were most concerned. The poll indicated that concerns about the economy and inflation are “much more likely to drive voters towards Republicans.”
Comments / 0