Capitol Police cameras were reportedly recording the moment a man with a hammer broke a glass panel and entered the Pelosi residence. The problem was, The Washington Post reports, no one was watching, sources “familiar with how Capitol Police learned of the break-in and who have been briefed on or viewed the video themselves” told the paper. The cameras were installed more than eight years ago at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and while she has a constant security detail, as she left the city and returned to D.C. last week, “much of the security left with her, and officers in Washington stopped continuously monitoring video feeds outside her house,” according to the Post. When the speaker is at her San Francisco home, the paper reports that officers “actively monitor the external camera feeds to ensure perimeter security.” The attack on Paul Pelosi has highlighted the difficulty for law enforcement to protect 535 members of Congress at a time of heightened and “unprecedented” threats against them. While security improvements are on their way, “additional layers of physical security” are still needed, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO