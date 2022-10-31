Read full article on original website
Lance Sutton
Mr. Lance Sutton, 43, of Union City, passed away Wednesday near Cayce, Kentucky. Memorial services for Mr. Sutton will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home.
2022 Winners Announced At Annual Obion County Awards Dinner
Union City, Tenn.–It was a big night in Union City last night as the 2022 winners were announced by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corp. at its annual banquet held at Discovery Park of America. Emcee was Art Sparks, chairman of the Joint Economic Development Corp., with the...
Bobby G. Thompson
Bobby G. Thompson, 85, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born Monday, March 1, 1937, in Puryear, Tennessee, to the late Luther Thompson and the late Nellie Wilson Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four sisters: Robbie Lowe, Lottie Vaughn, Sue Ellison, and Margie Daugherty; and four brothers: Edward Thompson, Jesse Thompson, Max Thompson, and Pat Thompson.
Pancake Day Draws Steady Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–A steady stream of pancake-lovers kept volunteers busy at the annual Carl Perkins Center Pancake Day Thursday. The annual event is one of the center’s main fundraisers and is held at the First Baptist Church. In photo, from left, Paris Police Chief Ricky Watson, Sheriff’s Investigator David Andrews and Police Department Investigator Jeramye Whitaker display their talents at the grill. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Baptist-Carroll County Rallies For Care Deeply Day
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County rallies to provide support at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Baptist team members celebrated their first Care Deeply Day by sending three teams to assist with food distribution. Great job teams Faith, Hope, and Love. “Three things will last forever-faith, hope, and love-and...
Mayor Gerrell, Commissioner Griffith Honored As They Retire
Paris, Tenn.–It was an emotional evening as Paris Mayor Carlton Gerrell and Commissioner Gayle Griffith bid adieu after decades of service to the city commission. Both Gerrell and Griffith are retiring from their posts. Griffith has served 29 years on the commission, having been elected in 1993. He served ten years as Vice Mayor. Gerrell has served 12 years on the commission and was elected Mayor in 2014.
Paris Police Win People’s Choice In Scarecrow Event
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Police Department won the Peoples’ Choice in the Scarecrows on the Square event this year. The Paris PD Scarecrow was a scary-looking ‘Hybrid K9″ located on the east side of the court square. The winners of the contest were already announced earlier this month, with the public voting on the Peoples’ Choice on the Downtown Paris Association Facebook page. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Dale Hubbs To Serve As Veterans’ Parade Grand Marshal
Paris, Tenn.–Dale Hubbs will be the Grand Marshal of this year’s Henry County Veterans’ Day parade, set for 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5. Hubbs served in the U.S.Army from Nov. 2,1960 to Oct. 26,1963. He was a vehicle track mechanic assigned to the US Army Eruope,Germany for his enlistment and was honorably discharged as a Private First Class.
Murray State Celebrates Centennial-Theme Homecoming
MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State University celebrated its centennial in style with a 1920’s themed Presidential Centennial Gala on Saturday, Oct. 29 as part of Homecoming weekend. The Murray and Calloway County community as well as alumni and friends from throughout the region and beyond came together for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the institution’s centennial.
615 House Concert Rescheduled; Open Houses Still On This Weekend
Paris, Tenn.–Due to unfavorable weather conditions predicted for Saturday, the Downtown Paris Association has decided to push the concert by The 615 House on the courthouse steps to Saturday, November 12 at 6pm. “Though this decision is not one we like to make, these are the challenges we face...
‘First 100 Years’ Mural Dedicated In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The newest downtown Paris mural–called ‘The First 100 Years’–was dedicated Tuesday. With Paris and Henry County celebrating their Bicentennials, the mural depicts people, homes and scenes from the first 100 years of local history. Paris Artist Dan Knowles introduced the crowd to the people...
Frilling Named President Of Statewide Economic Development Council
The Tennessee Economic Development Council (TEDC) announces its board officers for 2022-2023. The officers were elected by the nominating committee at TEDC’s Fall Conference held in Kingsport, TN. Lindsay Frilling, CEO of the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation, was named President of the Tennessee Economic Development Council for...
Weakley County Schools Awarded $120,000 Grant For Propane Buses
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools students will soon be riding on four new propane school buses, thanks to grant funds awarded to the district through the US Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] Clean School Bus Program. The $120,000 grant will be used to purchase four new, zero-emission propane school buses for...
Paris Neighborhood Clean-Up Set Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–As part of the state’s “No Trash November”, a clean-up is schedule for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 5 at the Atkins-Porter Rec Center on Highland St. Volunteers are needed and will be cleaning up the streets in the A-P Neighborhood. The Tennessee Department...
UC’s Round 1 Game Set For Halle Stadium in Memphis
Union City, Tenn.–Union City already knew whom and when. Now the Golden Tornadoes and their fans know where. UC will face Freedom Prep at Arthur Halle Stadium in Memphis Friday night in Round 1 of the Class 2A state playoffs. The physical address for Halle Stadium is 2602 Mt. Moriah Road.
Discovery Park To Host 5th Annual ‘Canstruction’ Competition
What: Discovery Park of America is hosting its fifth Canstruction Jr. Competition on Nov. 3, 2022. The competition is open to local students 10 to 18 years of age. Each team will design a 3-D structure, using only canned goods and other limited, approved materials. Teams have received money from our generous sponsors to purchase canned food for their sculptures.
Local Early Voting Turnout Very Low
Early voting in both Henry and Obion Counties was slow, according to the Elections Administrators for both counties. In Henry County, Administrator DeLaina Green said overall there were 3,995 people who cast their ballots during the Early Voting period. She said that represents 18.24 percent of the county’s registered voters.
UC Coach Markle Chosen Head Coach For West Tennessee All-Star Game
Union City head football coach Nick Markle has been chosen to head one of the two teams in the 11th annual Sports Plus West Tennessee High School All-Star Game. Markle will take his entire staff to participate in the week-long experience, which will culminate with the game on Friday, Dec. 9, at the University School of Jackson. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
HCMC Elevator Out; Use Alternate Entrance
Paris, TN – The elevator that connects the patient parking lot to the catwalk that leads to the main entrance of the facility is currently out of commission at Henry County Medical Center. Facilities Management estimates that repairs will be completed on Friday, November 4. With this in mind,...
‘Tis The Season For Christmas Open Houses
Paris, Tenn.–City of Paris employees David Mitchell and Chris Mosley were busy Wednesday affixing the city’s Christmas decorations to light poles downtown. City crews were getting the downtown area ready for this weekend’s Christmas open houses at local businesses. The open houses start Friday, November 4 and continue through Sunday, November 6 and include live music, food trucks, fire pits and lots of shopping. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
