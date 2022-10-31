Paris, Tenn.–It was an emotional evening as Paris Mayor Carlton Gerrell and Commissioner Gayle Griffith bid adieu after decades of service to the city commission. Both Gerrell and Griffith are retiring from their posts. Griffith has served 29 years on the commission, having been elected in 1993. He served ten years as Vice Mayor. Gerrell has served 12 years on the commission and was elected Mayor in 2014.

