ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
houmatimes.com

Eat Safe Louisiana: Access all restaurant health inspection reports in one place

Did you know you can access all Louisiana restaurant health inspection reports in one place?. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has a public-access website which offers the opportunity to provide the citizens and visitors of Louisiana with information regarding food safety. The goal is to enable the public to make informed decisions as food consumers.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Fishermen fight back on imported shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Shrimp Industry struggles as more imports from foreign countries come in. A big part of Louisiana is the shrimp industry, but the Louisiana Shrimp Taskforce worries they will not survive due to the overwhelming amount of imports. “We are Louisiana, I don’t care how...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Marie’s Medical

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living Samantha Kolokuris is showing off the new Marie’s Medical apparel, including T-shirts, jackets, long sleeves, and backpacks. To get a closer look at the collection, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say

NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack has issued a report comparing certain processes for the State Central Registry to standards...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

National media calls out Louisiana broadband project

Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of Broadband Development and Connectivity for the state of Louisiana, got a shout out from Axios, the national news website. A few years ago, about half the states didn’t have an office to handle extending high-speed internet access to all corners. These days all 50 states have such an agency focusing on unserved low income urban areas and rural regions. With federal funds for pandemic recovery as well as infrastructure upgrades specifically dedicated for broadband expansion means the goal of nationwide access is only a few years away.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy