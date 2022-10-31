Related
Respiratory illness rates spike in Louisiana
Eat Safe Louisiana: Access all restaurant health inspection reports in one place
Fishermen fight back on imported shrimp
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
Louisiana health officials warn of rise in respiratory illnesses this Halloween season
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
State Treasurer announces first-ever LA-TX unclaimed property collaboration
Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?
Inmates’ personal health data exposed during cybersecurity incident, officials say
Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
Louisiana Living: Marie’s Medical
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say
Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization
Evacuation order in place following train carrying acid derails
National media calls out Louisiana broadband project
HUD awards $7 million to Lake Charles for disaster recovery
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring after Louisiana girl dies of overdose
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 2