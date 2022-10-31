ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

AP source: Paul Pelosi attacker to be charged federally

Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwXet_0itNObkQ00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, will be charged with a federal crime that protects the family members of government officials.

That’s according to a source who has been briefed on the investigation but could not discuss it publicly. Police say David DePape broke into the Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer.

Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack. The announcement of the imminent federal charge comes as San Francisco’s district attorney is set to announce state criminal charges as well against DePape.

He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Newsom accuses Fox News of "creating a culture" that led to attack on Paul Pelosi

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom partly blamed Fox News for fueling the vitriol against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, who was attacked by an intruder with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home last week. "I've seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi," Newsom told CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in an exclusive interview on Saturday. "I don't think anyone's been dehumanized like she has consistently. Now I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News. What he's been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don't...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Man Beats 73-Year-Old Senior to Death in San Francisco

A 911 call from a 7 Eleven in San Francisco led police to a crime scene where detectives say a person was beaten to death with the suspect’s bare hands. The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday along Bayshore Avenue. The police department started getting frantic calls that a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soon

money laid outPhoto by publicdomainpng (Creative Commons) If you live in San Francisco, here is great news: money from a new inflation relief package from the state of California is coming to individuals that qualify. The cost of living in San Francisco is almost two and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this money will likely help you out with your expenses during this time of inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

White Supremacy Contra Costa County

The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy