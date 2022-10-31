ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New poll shows Murray leading Smiley by just 1 point in US Senate race

 3 days ago
SEATTLE — Voting is already well underway in Washington and polls continue to show a tightening race between Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.

In fact, a poll conducted by The Trafalgar Group and released on Saturday, shows Murray and Smiley in a statistical tie.

The poll of more than 1,200 likely voters shows 49.4% of voters support Murray, while 48.2% are in favor of Smiley, with a 2.9% margin of error.

Less than 3% of likely voters surveyed were still undecided.

The poll was conducted just days after the candidates met for their only debate in Spokane on Oct. 21.

FiveThirtyEight rates the polling firm at an “A-” with a +1.3 skew toward Republicans.

Murray holds the lead in the latest FiveThirtyEight polling average by 7.3 points, down from an about 15 point lead in July.

The candidates met face to face for the last time in a town hall presented by KIRO 7 on Sunday.

Voters’ ballots must be returned by next Tuesday, Nov. 8.

