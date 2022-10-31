ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

CBS Boston

Salem Halloween crowds may have set a record this year

SALEM - People from all over the world descended on the Witch City of Salem Halloween night, where police were out in force to make sure it was fun and safe.A Halloween night stroll in downtown Salem is a costume roller coaster. "We love this madness," one man said. "We love everyone coming here, love being able to welcome everyone to a place we love as well." Indeed, the Witch City has welcomed record crowds on each of the previous three Saturdays, and officials believe Halloween night was the biggest. The normal population of Salem is about 45,000 people. On...
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Malden residents rattled by unidentified loud booms

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVMALDEN - Malden residents are getting sick of hearing loud booms they say are happening every other night in their neighborhood. "You would think it was the 4th of July every other night," said Dawn Washington, a neighbor who lives nearby with her two grandkids. "Sometimes you think it is a car backfiring, something like that, but how many backfired cars happen in a week?" The noise is happening between Bell Rock Memorial Park and the Malden-Everett town line. The unidentified noises are waking children and disturbing people's pets. One neighbor told us she turned her TV off Tuesday...
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car

SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss. 
SALEM, NH
NECN

Video Shows Truck Crash While Turning, Spilling Sand Onto Road in Oxford

A truck flipped on its side and spilled sand on the road in downtown Oxford, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, according to police. Sutton Avenue was closed at Main Street for about three hours to remove the truck and sand from the roadway after the 11:19 a.m. rollover, which was caught on camera.
OXFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday

SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
SALEM, NH
CBS Boston

Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween

SALEM - Salem was hopping on Saturday, the first day of the final weekend before Halloween.The Witch City has seen record crowds throughout October.Several roads are closed to vehicles from 6 a.m.-midnight through Halloween, including Front, Central and Charter streets. Parking is also not allowed on those streets. Those planning to head into Salem before Halloween should plan on using public transit to visit.
SALEM, MA
TheDailyBeast

Husband of Newly Identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Was Fingered in Double Murder

The husband of Ruth Marie Terry, the infamous “Lady of the Dunes” whose real identity was only uncovered on Monday, was arrested for killing a previous wife and daughter in 1960, according to a report that year by the United Press International. Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who hopped between at least four wives, was suspected of killing his second wife, Manzanita Rockwell, and her daughter, Dolores Mearns, after the unidentified remains of a young woman were discovered in a basement septic tank beneath where Muldavin lived and worked. For unclear reasons, Muldavin was given a suspended sentence and freed just two years later. In February 1974, after another wife and a grand larceny charge, Muldavin got hitched to Terry in Nevada. A newspaper report at the time noted that Muldavin, under the pseudonym Michael Strong, bought a sports car and “drove across the country to Provincetown, Mass.” Terry’s remains would be found in July of that year, partially decapitated, handless, and lying on a towel nude on sand dunes just outside the town at the tip of Cape Cod.Read it at Boston Globe
PROVINCETOWN, MA
NECN

Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash in Methuen

A pedestrian was injured early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Methuen, Massachusetts, and police have now charged a driver in the crash. Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, has been charged in the crash on Broadway near Blake Street around 1:17 a.m. The victim, who was found injured under...
METHUEN, MA
NECN

Child Seriously Hurt in Acton Hit-and-Run

A child was airlifted after being hurt in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday in Acton, Massachusetts. Police said the crash happened on Great Road. Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to find the victim, believed to be 13, suffering from serious injuries. The victim, who was in the crosswalk at the time...
ACTON, MA
Outsider.com

Missing Dog Found Stuck in Muddy Pond in Massachusetts

After two days of searching, Massachusetts officials located a missing 1-year-old dog after he got trapped in a muddy pond. Initially, Louie, the dark brown-and-white pup with soulful eyes disappeared from Crescent Street, Tewksbury near Helvetia Street and Chandler Street. Billerica Animal Control soon notified the public to be on the lookout for the young dog. Thankfully, though, just 48 hours after Louie’s family filed the report of their missing family member, animal control officers and firefighters found little Louie. Though, he was in a bit of a rough spot.
TEWKSBURY, MA
NECN

Man Charged in North Andover Break-ins Released With GPS Bracelet

The man authorities say was caught on camera trying to break into apartments of Merrimack College students faced a judge Wednesday in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old Adam Auditore of Medford broke into three apartments at Royal Crest Estates in North Andover Monday, and tried to get into several others.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night

BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.

Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
PORTLAND, ME
vanyaland.com

‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene

Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
BOSTON, MA

