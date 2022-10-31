Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This MonthTMannCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
William Rosner: April 2, 1946 to Oct. 9, 2022
When asked what it was like growing up with William “Bill” Rosner as a father, his sons, Zachary and Tyler, described a man that never knew how to sit still and enjoy a quiet moment. The former U.S. Department of State diplomat and immigration lawyer died at age...
Cleveland Jewish News
B'nai Jeshurun Rabbi Emeritus Schachter described as 'rabbi's rabbi'
Serving as the senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike from 1987 to 2001, Rabbi Stanley Schachter led the synagogue during its merger with Congregation Beth Am in 1999. Schachter died Nov. 1 in Israel. He was 93. “It was an extremely successful merger, in part due...
ideastream.org
Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why
Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
Cleveland Jewish News
JCU’s $100M renovation underway, more diverse classes to be added
John Carroll University is upgrading its physical campus and broadening the makeup of its student body by offering classes and programs for non-Catholic students to practice their faiths. Some of those courses are about, or address, Jewish topics. Elad Granot, dean of Boler College of Business, and Noah Bickart, the...
Cleveland VA Medical Center serving vets some doctors say are overlooked
Inside the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center there is a recently opened new addition dedicated to serving women, a demographic of proud veterans some doctors describe as overlooked.
beckersasc.com
Cleveland medical office building with GI center acquired for $10.7M
A 34,519-square-foot medical office building in Brunswick, Ohio, was sold to Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate for $10.7 million, Rebusiness Online reported Nov. 3. The building is fully leased to gastroenterology group One GI and hospital operator MetroHealth. MetroHealth also operates a pediatric and primary care practice...
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program
CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
shakerite.com
7 Distinguished Alumni Join the Hall of Fame
The newest inductees to the Shaker Schools Foundation’s Alumni Hall of Fame addressed juniors and seniors during an assembly Oct. 14. The Hall of Fame comprises Shaker Heights High School alumni who “have made significant contributions to the fields of television, film, journalism, social justice, advocacy, commercial real estate, higher education and diversity, equity and inclusion,” according to the Shaker Schools Foundation. The foundation selected seven inductees for 2022, bringing the total number of members to 321.
The Inside Scoop on CMSD CEO Eric Gordon’s Resignation
Justin Bibb, education power players and the future of the Cleveland Plan
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Two New Attorneys Join Brouse McDowell in Akron Office
AKRON, OH—Brouse is pleased to welcome James E. Ickes and Joel A. Holt as new additions to our Litigation and Business Transactions & Corporate Counseling Practice Groups, respectively. James (Jim) Ickes joins Brouse McDowell’s Akron office as Counsel. He is an experienced attorney concentrating his practice in the areas...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
beckersasc.com
University Hospitals breaks ground on orthopedic-focused ASC in Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC, according to a Nov. 1 report from local news station WTAM. The UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center will be opened in partnership with surgical care...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lerner, Allan
Dr. Allan N. Lerner, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Williams), passed away Nov. 2, 2022. Loving father of Carey (Keith) Teicher, David (Rachel) Lerner, Joey Lampl (Steven Taswell) and Cathleen Lampl (Keith Paul). Devoted grandfather of Jacob Taswell, Ethan Taswell, Jackson Lerner, Connor Paul and the late Brooks Paul. Dear brother of the late Dr. Phillip (Ronnie) Lerner, and brother-in-law of Eileen Knavel and the late Wendy Cohen. Cherished son of the late Pearl and Meyer Lerner.
Cuyahoga County residents weigh in on unified income tax plan: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart has proposed a plan to unite the county’s 57 municipalities by consolidating and simplifying income taxes. Suburban mayors united against it. But what do residents...
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
Cleveland Jewish News
Noa Rachel Coven
Noa Rachel Coven will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Noa is the daughter Sara and Brad Coven of Pepper Pike. She is the granddaughter of Joyce and Eric Wald, and Liza and Larry Coven. Noa attends Hawken School.
New concepts for future of Burke Lakefront
City of Cleveland is evaluating the future of Burke Lakefront Airport.
In a Cleveland visit, Republican Liz Cheney says don’t vote for an election denier like J.D. Vance: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race at the City Club of Cleveland on Tuesday. We’re talking about the Wyoming Republican ousted from office this year after voting to impeach ex-President Donald Trump on Today in Ohio.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kushnick, Stephen
Dr. Stephen A. Kushnick, 85, of Beachwood, passed away Nov. 1, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Kushnick (nee Finkelpearl); devoted father of Gordon (Kala) Kushnick of Seattle, Andrea (Stuart) Rubin of Orange and Laura (Branden) Wiegand of Shaker Heights; loving grandfather of Odin and Claire Kushnick, Ari and Dina Rubin, and Silas and Luna Wiegand. Dear son of the late Estelle and William Kushnick. Loving brother of the late Michael Kushnick (Roger Stechschulte).
Comments / 0