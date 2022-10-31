Read full article on original website
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton Nov. 17
PIERCETON — Pierceton will once again have a drive-thru only free community dinner starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Catholic Church Hall. The menu for this month will be chili, corn bread, crackers, a fruit cup and cookies. This is a free meal; however, donations to...
Warsaw Schools Holding Veterans Day Concert Tuesday
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ middle schools’ band, choir, and orchestra departments will present their Veterans Day concerts at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the Lakeview Middle School gymnasium. The concerts will feature the Edgewood and Lakeview Middle School bands, choirs, and orchestras....
Deloris Jean Hamman — UPDATED
Deloris J. “Jean” Hamman, 90, Warsaw, died Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Jean was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Marvin and Edith (Smith) Geyer. She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of ’51 and went on to work at United Telephone Co. retiring as an engineering and construction clerk. On June 11, 1982, Jean married Clarence A. “Al” Hamman, who preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2011, after 29 years of marriage. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw; she enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, working a good jigsaw puzzle and caring for her dog, Tobias.
Fred Clark — North Webster Self-Taught Artist
NORTH WEBSTER — Fred Clark is a longtime resident of North Webster; his mother and father took ownership of the M & M Cafe in North Webster in 1942, which no longer stands. After he graduated high school in 1957, Clark continued his education at Florida State University graduating in 1961.
Elkhart Civic Theatre To Present “Lucky Stiff” At Bristol Opera House
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre at the Bristol Opera House will present the off-the-wall musical comedy farce “Lucky Stiff” Nov. 11–20 at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St., Bristol. The show will run at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19 and at...
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness
ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
‘tiny little donuts’ to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shiny silver vintage Airstream trailer in the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center will be home to Fort Wayne’s newest donut shop. “tiny little donuts” owner Mark Mogul told WANE 15 the shop will be simple, old-fashioned and a lot of fun. “We...
Brett Denney — UPDATED
Brett Lee Denney, 64, longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully and accompanied by family Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, after suffering a stroke. Born June 29, 1958, in Goshen, Brett was the son of the late Alvin L. Denney and Kathleen (Small) Denney, who...
Sew Special Network Gives Back To The Community
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — In 2002, while living in Ohio, Marsha Frantisak had an idea. She started a sewing group in two rooms at. “We had to be a nonprofit and (our rooms) cost $50 a month,” she recalled. “They said we just had to clean up.”. The...
New Restaurant In Mentone Expected To Open Later This Year
WARSAW — A new restaurant in Mentone is expected to open later this year. Elisabeth Thompson, owner of BBQ on Broadway, 104 S. Broadway St., Mentone, attended a Thursday, Nov. 3, Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting regarding the permit. At an August meeting, the board approved renewing...
Rebecca Triggs-Denzer — UPDATED
Rebecca Elizabeth Triggs-Denzer, known to most as “Becky,” 50, Pierceton, died quietly shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at home in Pierceton. Becky was the daughter of Michael and Maria (Beck) Triggs. She was born in Springfield, Mass., and spent her formative years in that area. She was a graduate of Minnechaug Regional High School and went on to graduate from Westfield State College with a degree in education.
Lois A. Stanger — UPDATED
Lois A. (Hare) Stanger, 80, North Manchester, died Nov. 1, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospice, Fort Wayne. Lois was born June 27, 1942. In 1963, Lois married Charles Henry Stanger. Their marriage lasted 12 years; he later preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Charles Todd (Marietta)...
Jesse Roberts
Jesse Roberts, 86, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. He was born in Erwin, Tenn., the son of (the late) Walter and Maude (Collins) Roberts. Jesse was a retired furniture builder, working at Korth Furniture and later opening his own shop. On Oct. 20, 1996, Jesse married Clara (Baker) Roberts,...
Doug Hooten
Doug Hooten, 69, Plymouth, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Center for Hospice-Raclin House, Mishawaka. Doug was born Nov. 4, 1952. Doug married Pam Stoddard; she preceded him in death. Doug is survived by his sister Carol Mills, South Bend; brothers Denny Hooten, North Liberty and Tom (Susan) Hooten,...
Ingrid ‘Viv’ Vivian Coyle
Ingrid Vivian “Viv” Coyle, 81, Columbia City, died Oct. 28, 2022, at Baystate Wing Hospital, Palmer, Mass. She was born Feb. 27, 1941. On July 7, 1962, she married Dallas Roy Coyle; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Tim (Michelle) Coyle, Larwill and...
Frances E. Kuehner
Frances E. Kuehner, 67, Columbia City, died at 5:56 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her residence in Columbia City. She was born Aug. 6, 1955. Survivors include her fiancé Dale “Pete” Coffelt, Columbia City; mother Margaret Johnson, Columbia City; children Crystal (Kevin) Felder, Indianapolis and Heather Brown and Jesse Kuehner, both of Columbia City; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson with a great-grandchild on the way; and siblings Bob (Sharon) Brown, Butler, Ron (Deb) Brown, Columbia City, Roger Brown, Fort Wayne, Peggy McConnehey, Columbia City and Bonnie (Lamont) Howard, Largo, Fla.
Ralph Penrod
Ralph Eugene Penrod, 84, Pierceton, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 18, 1938. He married Linda Lou Hart on March 25, 1960; she survives in Pierceton. He is also survived by his son, Rodney (Kim) Penrod, Berne; daughter, Cindy (Bret) McDonald, Milford;...
Arthur Rex Witham
Arthur Rex Witham, 95, rural Mentone, born April 2, 1927, to James Arthur Witham and Lillian (Hatfield) Witham, died peacefully Oct. 29, 2022. A 1945 graduate of Mentone High School, Rex served in the Army for two years, beginning shortly after graduation. He obtained the rank of sergeant and was a member of the Signal Corps, including service in Germany. Rex worked at Midwest Spring and Stamping in Mentone from 1960 to 1997.
Gerric D. Walker
Gerric Dillon Walker, 46, longtime resident of the Syracuse area, died at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his Cromwell home. Born May 24, 1976, in Goshen, Gerric was the son of Christopher Walker and Vickie (Staker) Kaze. He was a 1995 graduate of Wawasee High School and went on to pursue further education as an occupational therapist.
Martha Islas Acosta — UPDATED
Martha P. Islas Acosta, 62, Warsaw, died quietly Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Born Aug. 11, 1960, in Chihuahua, Mexico, she was the daughter of Bernardino Islas and the late Cruz Celia Acosta. She married Jesus Manuel Pacheco on Dec. 18, 1982. The two have shared 39 years together and spent their lives raising their three children.
