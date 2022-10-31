ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

This grandma gets the shock of her life when she meets her new granddaughter

By Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

After having two boys, Laurence Holyoak of Worcester, Massachusetts, was delighted when her third child was a girl. She’d always wanted a child she could name after her own mom, Elizabeth. However, Laurence kept the baby’s gender secret from her mom until she showed up at the hospital. 83-year-old Elizabeth then got the shock of her life when she learned the name of her new granddaughter.

Watch the video to see a grandma surprised by her namesake.

Humankind from USA TODAY tells uplifting stories about kindness, triumphs, and special relationships. We wouldn't be able to show the world all of this kindness if it weren't for people like you who capture kind moments on camera!

If you have a video, photo, or even a story you want to share, click the link below to tell us all about it. Someone from the Humankind team will reach out to you if we want to do a story about your kind moment.

SUBMIT HERE

Not sure what kind of content to submit? Check us out on your preferred social media platform and take a look around! We cover all sorts of good news moments about humans, animals, members of the U.S. military, kind kids, sportsmanship on and off the field, and more!

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Twitter

There's enough bad news out there! Help us show the world how much good news we have all around us.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: This grandma gets the shock of her life when she meets her new granddaughter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY

Baby Lamb is rejected by mom and forms special bond with farm dog

The idea of a lamb and a dog becoming best friends might sound like something out of a children’s book. However, on one Oregon farm, it's a reality. Farmer Olivia Akers shared footage and details of the special relationship between her dog, Max, and Beau, the lamb, on TikTok. Beau was rejected by her mother when she was a baby, but almost immediately, Max stepped in to take her place.
OREGON STATE
ABC News

Dad goes viral on TikTok for defending daughters' homecoming dresses

A Florida dad is going viral for his response to critics who called his daughters' homecoming dresses too revealing. Matt Austin, a news anchor for WKMG-TV in Orlando, shared a photo on Facebook earlier this month of himself posing with his daughters Addison, 17, and Olivia, 14. "My daughters look...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

666K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy