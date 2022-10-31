After having two boys, Laurence Holyoak of Worcester, Massachusetts, was delighted when her third child was a girl. She’d always wanted a child she could name after her own mom, Elizabeth. However, Laurence kept the baby’s gender secret from her mom until she showed up at the hospital. 83-year-old Elizabeth then got the shock of her life when she learned the name of her new granddaughter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: This grandma gets the shock of her life when she meets her new granddaughter