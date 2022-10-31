ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says Twitter to start charging $8 per month for blue check mark verification

By Amanda Pérez Pintado, Bailey Schulz and Riley Gutiérrez McDermid, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The process to gain a coveted blue check mark on Twitter may soon change.

After reports of a $20 monthly fee for Twitter verification were met with backlash, new " Chief Twit " Elon Musk outlined a new payment structure to gain a coveted blue check mark.

Musk's latest plan will have Twitter's subscription service, Twitter Blue, offer users verification and other benefits for $8 per month, with prices adjusted according to each country's purchasing power parity. Currently, verification is free.

That idea will likely stay in play after Musk indicated Monday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that he will remain CEO of the newly purchased social media platform.

Reports Monday said the company was considering a $20 monthly fee for the blue check mark to the dismay of many verified accounts. Author Stephen King tweeted Monday saying he would leave the social media platform if it began charging that much for a blue check.

"We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?" Musk replied to King on Twitter. "I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls."

Musk said the monthly fee would also offer users priority in replies, mention and search; the ability to post long videos and audio; half as many ads; and a paywall bypass for certain publishers.

"This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators," Musk said in a Tuesday tweet.

The reports of changes in the verification process came just days after Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter after months of legal wrangling between the billionaire and the company's management.

Study: Twitter's hate speech spiked following Elon Musk's takeover

What is Twitter's verification process?

According to current Twitter's current verification requirements , the blue verified badge is meant to signal the authenticity of accounts of public interest such as government office accounts, brands, celebrities and journalists.

Musk called the current verification process a "lords & peasants system."

His vision for the new verification system would give public figures a secondary tag below their name, as is the case for politicians currently .

Elon Musk now owns Twitter: What's next for the social media giant?

'Freed' bird: Day 1 of Elon Musk's Twitter and the social media platform's path forward

How much does Twitter verification cost?

The current Twitter verification process is free, but the account must be "authentic, notable and active" to receive a blue check mark, according to current requirements.

But that may change under Musk.

What is Twitter Blue?

Musk's new plan would have verification tied to Twitter Blue . The subscription service was launched in June last year and gives subscribers "exclusive access to premium features," including an option to edit tweets.

The service currently costs $4.99 per month.

Graphics: Did Elon Musk fire everyone at Twitter? Ned Segal, Parag Agrawal get the ax. What to know

What's the blue check mark on Twitter?

The blue badge lets users know an account's authenticity has been verified by Twitter. Public figures such as politicians, athletes and journalists are typically verified.

Verified accounts are identified with a blue check mark badge next to their display name.

How do I get verified on Twitter?

To get the blue check mark, Twitter requires eligible accounts to be "notable and active" and fall into one of its seven categories for verification:

  • Government
  • News organizations and individuals in news
  • Companies, brands and organizations
  • Entertainment
  • Sports and gaming
  • Activists and organizers
  • Content creators and influential individuals

Accounts ineligible for verification include parody and unofficial fan accounts and individuals or groups associated with "coordinated harmful activity or hateful content."

To apply, users need to confirm their identity by providing a link to an official website, a photo of a government-issued identification document, or an official email address. The type of evidence users need to submit depends on the categories for verification under which they fall.

Twitter may remove blue badges from inactive and incomplete accounts and from accounts that have severely or repeatedly violated rules.

Do you want to get verified on Twitter?: Here's how to get the blue check mark

Will Twitter bring back Vine?

Musk's vision for Twitter will likely bring other big changes at the company. Musk has instructed Twitter engineers to work on a reboot of the six-second video platform Vine, Axios reported Monday.

Twitter shut down Vine in 2016, just three years after launching the service. Axios, citing unnamed sources, said the Vine reboot could be ready by the end of the year.

Separately, The Verge reported Musk told engineers to look into how much work it would take to bring back the video service.

Musk tweeted a poll on Sunday asking if he should bring back Vine.

What else has Musk changed at Twitter?

Twitter's board was dissolved after Musk took over the company, making him sole director, according to a securities filing .

The company said all nine members of the board of directors were ousted as of the consummation of the $44 billion merger that closed Thursday.

One of Musk's first moves as owner of Twitter was also firing top executives, including the company's CEO Parag Agrawal.

News that Musk will continue as CEO of Twitter was not unexpected. But his ability to run five major companies, including Twitter, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Tesla and Neuralink, at the same time has raised questions about how well those duties may be executed.

"Tesla Inc. boss Elon Musk said in a filing on Monday he will serve as chief executive of Twitter, the social media company he just bought for $44 billion, a move that Wall Street analysts have said could stretch the billionaire thin," Reuters reports. " ... Some staff who spoke with Reuters said they had received little communication from Musk or other leaders and were using news reports to piece together what was happening at the company."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk says Twitter to start charging $8 per month for blue check mark verification

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

