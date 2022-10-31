Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais' Son
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino group
4 Great Burger Places in California
scvnews.com
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision. With this appointment, JCOD can formally begin its work to unify LA County’s efforts to serve vulnerable justice-impacted...
scvnews.com
SCV’s 40 Under 40 Nominees Announced
Being in the service of others is no easy task, it’s a choice you make that can come with extremely long hours and requires a tremendous amount of hard work. Each year the selection committee reviews dozens of individuals that deserve the honor of being a Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty recipient, and it’s become more competitive through the years. With about 80 nominees, Junior Chamber International along with Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate all of these 40 fine young people who have made such great contributions to their community.
scvnews.com
Nov. 19: Free Zonta ‘Holiday Stress’ LifeForward Workshop
A “Holiday Stress and Anger Management Workshop,” hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays.”. This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled...
azednews.com
Calabasas School has been recognized for its dedication to student, staff, and family health during a challenging school year
School nationally recognized for implementing best health and wellness practices. Calabasas School in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District No. 35 is among the 406 schools nationwide to be named as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The recognition, awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization, celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families.
scvnews.com
Board of Supervisors Declare November as Chinese American Film and Television Festival Month in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that declares the month of November 2022 as Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival Month in Los Angeles County. “I believe it’s important to recognize and celebrate diversity in media and...
scvnews.com
Castaic Union Secures Transportation Contract
At a special meeting Wednesday evening, the governing board of the Castaic Union School District approved the agreement between CUSD and Student Transportation of America to facilitate transportation (two bus routes) for our general education students for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Following is the statement that was sent to the CUSD families and staff this afternoon. It has also been posted on all social media channels.
scvnews.com
Nov. 5-13: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Autumn Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting another popular Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 13. Fill a book bag with any item in the bookstore...
thedowneypatriot.com
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center named one of the nation’s top maternity hospitals
DOWNEY — Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center has been recognized as one of the nation’s top maternity hospitals by Money magazine and The Leapfrog Group. Fewer than 1 out of every 8 hospitals analyzed received this award. To be included in the list, eligible hospitals had to carry...
scvnews.com
L.A. County Supervisors Take Action to Curb Rising RSV Rates
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion on Nov. 1 introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children. The action comes on the heels of neighboring...
scvnews.com
Laurene Weste | Honoring our Veterans
Veterans Historical Plaza is a sacred place, paying homage to all the soldiers known and unknown who served our great country. It is also the site of our annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Held every Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., community members are invited to join the City Council for a special event honoring our local veterans, active-duty military and their families. Hosted in partnership with local veterans’ organizations, the ceremony includes patriotic musical performances, speakers and the changing of the flags by the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355. It is an inspiring way to show gratitude to our local veterans.
theavtimes.com
DACC seizes 238 cats and dogs at 501c3 animal facility in Littlerock
LITTLEROCK – Animal welfare officials raided an animal rescue facility in Littlerock last week and confiscated 195 cats and 43 dogs, including six dead animals, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC). “The warrant was issued due to the...
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
Black LASD lieutenant says Villanueva demoted him 2 days after promotion
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being promoted to a prestigious post and that race might have played a role. Lt. John Lindsay’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination,...
Rick Caruso says building malls a skill that's 'transferable' to creating housing for homeless
"My business has been building shopping centers ... That skill is so transferable," Caruso said about his plans to build housing for the homeless if he's elected Los Angeles mayor.
Why Is There An Amendment On The Ballot To Remove A Sheriff?
Explaining Measure A
theregistrysocal.com
Santa Clarita Shopping Center Totaling 74,415 SQFT Listed for $50MM
Over the past year, retail assets throughout the Greater Los Angeles area have been drawing a significant amount of interest from investors. However, some remain on the market, waiting to be traded. One such property in Santa Clarita is the Tesoro Village, a 74,415 square foot shopping center in Valencia. According to a property listing by Kidder Mathews, the property is being offered at $50 million, or about $671 per square foot.
webbcanyonchronicle.com
High school fentanyl outbreak shocks LA county
Unsuspecting teenagers as young as 15 face the danger of substances laced with Fentanyl, as they risk overdosing with things as simple as headache relief. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a pharmaceutical drug, used for treating severe pain. This drug is often prescribed to cancer patients as its effects are stronger than morphine. Taken as prescribed, the drug relaxes patients and helps numb their pain. However, when taken in excessive and non-prescribed doses, fentanyl can cause a consumer’s breathing to slow or stop, which may lead to death or brain damage. Non-prescribed fentanyl has been developed and sold illegally for years; it’s main appeal being the euphoric effects it is known to produce.
After teen shot in Santa Clarita, friends crash right outside hospital
A teen was shot in Santa Clarita and then the driver rushing him to the hospital was involved in a major crash Wednesday night.
Kevin de León meets with African American leaders in Crenshaw to discuss race divisions
De León isn't publicizing these meetings, but those he met with told Eyewitness News the discussion centered on racial divisions, Black-Latino relations, and de León's future on the city council.
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 868 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,981, county case totals to 3,489,106...
