Dayton, OH

WDTN

The Golden Ears Helping Seniors and their Beloved Pets

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and Senior Resource Connection Sharon Howard join us in studio to talk about their newest initiative to help not only senior citizens but also their pets! Watch the video to learn more.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

PETA to give away free Taco Bell vegan tacos Thursday on Brown Street

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights organization, is giving away free Taco Bell vegan carne asada steak tacos Thursday on Brown Street in Dayton. “PETA encourages every hungry person to give this delicious new option a try and fall in love with vegan fast food,”...
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies looking for a new home

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies waiting for their human(s). Mo, Sydne, Lucky and Otis came to the Shelter as owner surrenders due to no fault of their own. The Shelter believes they are 9 week old female Lab Mixes. The pups love attention and are ready for their forever homes. They don’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
GREENVILLE, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Here's your chance to order Thanksgiving pies while helping in-need senior citizens

This year, you can give back to the community while ordering your Thanksgiving dessert staples. With the "Bust a Crust!" fundraiser, you can purchase delicious pies for your Thanksgiving dinner, while providing food, companionship and a whole lot more to 7,000 area seniors throughout the entire holiday season. The pies are donated by presenting sponsor, Sara Lee, as well as numerous local "Pie Master" bakeries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music

CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
countynewsonline.org

The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs available for adoption

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of then got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am...
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

‘Eat more chikin’ not candy

Warren Hale, 8 months old, is really amazed by his first trick or treat Saturday at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County’s trunk or treat event . As he watched the trick or treaters walk by him, he was ready to hand them candy from the candy bowl while encouraging them to “eat more chikin.” Warren is the son of Alex and Emily Hale, of Bellefontaine.
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Expect to pay more: Inflation impacts Miami Valley holiday shopping

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the holiday shopping season approaches, inflation may have a big impact on people’s budgets. People in the Miami Valley are preparing to pay more for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Zeta James from Dayton is already getting ahead on her Thanksgiving shopping. “I’m just thinking about how much a turkey would cost, […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua

PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
PIQUA, OH

