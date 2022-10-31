Shop some spooky Amazon deals on winter coats, smart displays, kitchen appliances and more. Camel Crown/Hamilton Beach/Revlon/Amazon/Reviewed

Halloween's not stopping us looking for the best deals around — we're just eating a lot of candy while we find them.

Our favorite robot vacuum is on sale for 25% off. Now, you can get hands-free cleaning for $200 less. If you want a more traditional vacuum, grab this cordless one for $180.

Stay warm this winter in a cozy coat. This waterproof ski jacket is perfect for winter walks, whether you're battling snow or just a chilly breeze.

Need a gift? Some of our favorite products are majorly discounted today, including a top-rated hair dryer brush , a smart display for your home and a USB microphone .

For the rest of our top deals, keep on scrolling. Have a happy Halloween.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Scary-good sales on Amazon