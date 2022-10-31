ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Perks and Rec: Scary-good sales on Amazon

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZxDC_0itNNMjq00
Shop some spooky Amazon deals on winter coats, smart displays, kitchen appliances and more. Camel Crown/Hamilton Beach/Revlon/Amazon/Reviewed

Halloween's not stopping us looking for the best deals around — we're just eating a lot of candy while we find them.

Our favorite robot vacuum is on sale for 25% off. Now, you can get hands-free cleaning for $200 less. If you want a more traditional vacuum, grab this cordless one for $180.

Stay warm this winter in a cozy coat. This waterproof ski jacket is perfect for winter walks, whether you're battling snow or just a chilly breeze.

Need a gift? Some of our favorite products are majorly discounted today, including a top-rated hair dryer brush , a smart display for your home and a USB microphone .

For the rest of our top deals, keep on scrolling. Have a happy Halloween.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Scary-good sales on Amazon

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022

The holiday season is almost here, but right now you can score Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Roomba vacuum cleaners, which are popular and easy to use. While spending most of your work week at home you're probably aware of how dusty hard floors can get and looking for a convenient way to keep them clean. If you're wishing to have an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts ﻿on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale up to 50% off.
Business Insider

Wayfair is having its annual Way Day sale on furniture, rugs, cookware, and more. Here are the best deals, according to our home and kitchen experts.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Much like Amazon recently had an early Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, Wayfair is holding its second Way Day sale of 2022. Right now, the retailer is discounting furniture, decor, rugs, and more, up to 80% in some cases. The sale ends tomorrow, October 27.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
CNN

A rare sale on the viral Amazon coat is happening now

The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as "the Amazon coat." This season, the coat is still popular as ever, and today, you can warm up with one of your own for less.
CNET

How Much Cheaper Is Costco Than a Typical Grocery Store? We Do the Math

We've previously brought you grocery-saving math in the forms of name brand versus store brand products, buying via online delivery versus buying in-store, and Trader Joe's versus conventional retailers. Now, we take on stockpiling (responsibly, of course) to see how much you can save by buying in bulk. Most of...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

666K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy