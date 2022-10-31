Read full article on original website
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Lawmakers Approve $247 Million In Incentives For Aluminum Manufacturer
JACKSON, Miss.—Lawmakers at a swift Wednesday special session of the Mississippi Legislature took less than a day to approve an incentives package worth roughly $247 million for a planned aluminum mill in Northeast Mississippi. The company behind the mill is Steel Dynamics, Inc., which is based in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
WTOK-TV
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi. There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the...
WAPT
Governor discusses broadband expansion in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is holding a media briefing to discuss broadband expansion. He'll provide an update on the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi. The governor is also expected to discuss a special session he's called for Wednesday for lawmakers to consider an economic development project that he said will bring 1,000 high-paying jobs to Mississippi.
New state office mapping where Mississippi homes need high-speed internet
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – A new office created in the last state legislative session is working to map which individual homes in Mississippi are not served by high-speed internet. The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) says it is starting to map where individual homes across the state do not have access […]
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
WAPT
Governor says new economic development deal is a major win for Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said the state has been working for a number of months to land a big economic deal that will bring high-paying jobs to Mississippi. "Not only is this deal twice as large as anything we've ever seen on a per-wage basis, this deal is also going to be about half as expensive as what the state has put up in other, similar deals," Reeves said.
Meet the Candidates: Brian Flowers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brian Flowers is running for the U.S. Representative seat for the Second District of Mississippi. He will face Democratic Incumbent Bennie Thompson in the November 8 General Election. According to his campaign website, Fowers was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina where he was raised in a Southern Baptist Church. He’s a […]
What to know before you head to the polls in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s General and Special Election Day is less than a week away. The November 8 ballot features congressional, state judicial, and school board races, in addition to a handful of special elections. To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, all congressional and state district races can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s […]
deltadailynews.com
Former Central Transportation Commissioner Dies
Dick Hall has died at the age 84. He was appointed Central District Transportation Commissioner in April of 1999. He served until his retirement in December of 2019. Prior to serving as transportation commissioner, Hall served 24 years in Mississippi Legislature, three terms as representative and three terms as senator.
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, November 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The 2022 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8....
Mississippi prepares for next week’s midterm elections
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Midterm Elections are just one week away, and the entire nation is gearing up for highly contested races. For Mississippi election officials, the main focus ahead of this year’s midterms has been security. “We have done all that we think that we can do. We have trained poll workers,” said […]
WLBT
Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing details about Mississippi’s growing digital footprint. In a press conference Tuesday, Reeves opened up about the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), created by the 2022 legislature. At the direction of the 2020 legislature, the Public Utilities...
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
mageenews.com
Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
hottytoddy.com
Design Mississippi’s Next Official Car Tag
Gov. Tate Reeves today announced that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened today. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on Nov. 30. All designs can be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov for consideration.
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 30, 2022: Lumumba and Henderson
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talks about water system repairs, long-term management, friction between him and Gov. Tate Reeves, and more. And Dr. Anita Henderson voices her concerns about the state of healthcare for women and children in Mississippi.
Deion Sanders, Jackson State have Mississippi governor talking stadium
Deion Sanders and Jackson State are winning on the field, and may be winning political support off it. The post Deion Sanders, Jackson State have Mississippi governor talking stadium appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
QSR Web
Rally's expands Mississippi footprint
Rally's has opened a location in Byram, Mississippi, according to a press release. The unit is owned and operated by franchisees Michael Quinn and Jason Setzer, according to a press release. The Byram location is Quinn and Setzer's third of four restaurants they will open by the end of the...
