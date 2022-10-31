Read full article on original website
WRGB
Hochul campaign trail heads to the Capital Region in final stretch before Election Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado gathered with Capital Region Democrats on Wednesday in a final stretch in their campaign trail to get votes ahead of Election Day. In her rally speech she defended her stance on gun laws, targeting Republicans, accusing them...
WRGB
Troy receiving part of $500K in federal anti-violence and terrorism funding
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Five hundred thousand dollars in federal funding is now set to go to multiple law enforcement groups across the state to target terrorists -- and the Troy Police Department is getting some of that money. The funding stems from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's...
WRGB
Past due! Hochul on the hook to release "important" overdue budget update
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A due date has passed and Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York) is on the hook. New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by October 30th, it's public release is required by law, but the deadline is over and gone and today, still no report.
WRGB
Albany school board selects interim replacement for retiring superintendent
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The City School District of Albany will have a new leader at its helm after current Superintendent Kaweeda Adams retired in January. The school board has appointed John Yagielski to lead the district, on an interim basis, while the board embarks on a thorough process of finding the district's next permanent superintendent.
WRGB
Saratoga Springs Budget: No increase for police, investments in public safety proposed
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — City leaders in Saratoga Springs are crafting the 2023 fiscal year budget, with a proposal of $54.2 million dollar budget. This is a 0.04% increase to last year's adopted budget and is the first budget proposed by Mayor Ron Kim who took office in January of this year.
WRGB
Cohoes woman accused of using forged COVID vaccine card for job requirement
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes woman has surrendered to state police, accused possessing a forged COVID vaccination card. According to State Police, Troopers opened an investigation after the New York State Department of Health reported forged COVID vaccination cards being distributed via Facebook. 36-year-old Krystal S. Barton is...
WRGB
NY Family Court celebrates 60 years of service, protesters say changes need to be made
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — November marks the 60th year of New York's Family Court. Members of New York’s bench and bar, child welfare experts, judges, and others gathered to commemorate the 60-year anniversary of the State’s Family Court. The court heads a range of matters that involves...
WRGB
What does Pine Hills look like, 1 month after deadly shooting & increased violence fears?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Wednesday morning, I was able to speak with Mayor Sheehan on what had been done to improve safety and security in the neighborhood. She spoke of how the police involvement has been a big factor in addressing concerns "We've seen a tremendous response from both our recreation departments, our police, and our other recreation partners", says Sheehan.
Greater Amsterdam School District proposes cutting all daycare bus service
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The window on bus options continues closing in the Greater Amsterdam School District. A posted agenda for the October 12 special board meeting shows “on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools, Richard Ruberti, Jr., the Board of Education ceases all transportation to Child Care and Child Care Centers effective November […]
WRGB
Albany County Cares about our Veterans program relaunches post pandemic
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has partnered with Best Cleaners, HATAS and the Veterans Miracle Center for the re-launch of Albany County Cares about our Veterans. His goal is to collect 1,000 new or gently used coats to be distributed to homeless or other veterans...
Cohoes woman accused of distributing fake COVID vaccine cards
A Cohoes woman was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing forged COVID-19 vaccine cards.
WRGB
Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York opens new space in Latham HQ
The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York celebrated the opening of a brand new space at its headquarters in Latham. The food bank relies on 16,000 volunteers each year to sort and repack donated food. For years they've worked in various spots throughout the Latham warehouse, or at some...
Albany PD investigating Trustco bank robbery
The Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue was robbed Thursday evening, according to police.
columbiapaper.com
Man killed in ‘terrible tragedy’ when dumpster fell
HUDSON—A Massachusetts man was killed when a dumpster fell on him while it was being unloaded into the rear of a garbage truck the morning of October 24. Hudson Police received a call from Columbia County 911 at 11:21 a.m. that day, reporting that the Greenport Rescue Squad (GRS) was dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Long Alley for a dumpster that had fallen on top of a man at that location.
WRGB
Contractor to pay $9K in restitution, convicted twice of violating worker's compensation
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The owner of a local construction company will serve a three-year conditional discharge, and pay $9,000 in restitution, following a second conviction for violating state worker's compensation law. Leroy Nelson, owner of J.R.N. Construction, was sentenced this week by Judge Andra Ackerman following his plea...
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County, scoping out 20 businesses.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
How to know if you’re eligible for HEAP this winter
This winter is set to be cold - and expensive. Tuesday marked the start of the application period for New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), and Warren County wants residents to know exactly whether they can get help for what is expected to be a costly winter for heating.
Clifton Park seeks input for riverfront property
The Town of Clifton Park is embarking on a public planning process to consider options for small-scale, cost-conscious projects to improve public access to the town's 41-acre Riverview Road natural area property.
Watervliet doctor to pay restitution for filing false tax return
A Watervliet doctor has been ordered to pay restitution today for allegedly underreporting his income from 2015 to 2018.
