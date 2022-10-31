ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Albany school board selects interim replacement for retiring superintendent

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The City School District of Albany will have a new leader at its helm after current Superintendent Kaweeda Adams retired in January. The school board has appointed John Yagielski to lead the district, on an interim basis, while the board embarks on a thorough process of finding the district's next permanent superintendent.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Cohoes woman accused of using forged COVID vaccine card for job requirement

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes woman has surrendered to state police, accused possessing a forged COVID vaccination card. According to State Police, Troopers opened an investigation after the New York State Department of Health reported forged COVID vaccination cards being distributed via Facebook. 36-year-old Krystal S. Barton is...
COHOES, NY
WRGB

What does Pine Hills look like, 1 month after deadly shooting & increased violence fears?

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Wednesday morning, I was able to speak with Mayor Sheehan on what had been done to improve safety and security in the neighborhood. She spoke of how the police involvement has been a big factor in addressing concerns "We've seen a tremendous response from both our recreation departments, our police, and our other recreation partners", says Sheehan.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Greater Amsterdam School District proposes cutting all daycare bus service

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The window on bus options continues closing in the Greater Amsterdam School District. A posted agenda for the October 12 special board meeting shows “on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools, Richard Ruberti, Jr., the Board of Education ceases all transportation to Child Care and Child Care Centers effective November […]
AMSTERDAM, NY
WRGB

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York opens new space in Latham HQ

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York celebrated the opening of a brand new space at its headquarters in Latham. The food bank relies on 16,000 volunteers each year to sort and repack donated food. For years they've worked in various spots throughout the Latham warehouse, or at some...
LATHAM, NY
columbiapaper.com

Man killed in ‘terrible tragedy’ when dumpster fell

HUDSON—A Massachusetts man was killed when a dumpster fell on him while it was being unloaded into the rear of a garbage truck the morning of October 24. Hudson Police received a call from Columbia County 911 at 11:21 a.m. that day, reporting that the Greenport Rescue Squad (GRS) was dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Long Alley for a dumpster that had fallen on top of a man at that location.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy