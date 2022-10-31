Read full article on original website
Big E
3d ago
Don’t worry Charlie we’re going to vote next week….. for Ron ,, everyone I talk to is ready to put you out to pasture !!!!! Thanks for the memories.
10
Brian Airborne
3d ago
He voted early….now he can get an early jump on moving to New York or California and be with the rest of the fruits and nuts.
11
Sally Anderson
3d ago
We told YOU that we did NOT want you as our Governor ONCE ALREADY………….YET HERE YOURS ARE AGAIN! Again we will tell you……..NO!!!
6
Related
Broken Ballots: Florida’s voter fraud arrests show cracks in election system
“The way that we drafted the law was to say that if you were going to be arrested for this, the state had to prove that you did it willingly," said Jeff Brandes. For Nathan Hart, Aug. 18 felt like a nightmare. “When it initially happened, I just felt numb,”...
click orlando
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio campaign in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters Solivita to show up on election day as the two took the stage at a campaign event hosted by the Republican Party of Florida. “We’ve got work to do to make sure we continue to lead...
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
By blocking a public vote on police transparency, Tampa officials have shunned democracy
Councilmen Maniscalco, Viera, Citro and Miranda were against letting people vote on increased police oversight.
Florida candidates visit Tampa Bay area days before midterm election
TAMPA, Fla. — If there was any question about just how important the Tampa Bay region is for political campaigns as we head into the stretch of the upcoming midterm election, this should put any doubt to rest. Several candidates that will be on the ballot on Nov. 8...
At 106 years old, Peggy Glode is one of Florida's oldest, most passionate voters
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — In a couple of weeks, 106-year-old Margaret “Peggy” Glode will be celebrating 107. She credits “good living” and “a glass of scotch every night before bed,” for her longevity. The Pinellas County centenarian is also one of the oldest...
WMNF
Confused about a local referendum or candidate on your 2022 election ballot? Here’s where to get more information
You might know which candidates or parties you want to vote for. But how do you decide on races for things like judicial appointments or a local referendum?. Often, non-partisan groups produce information guides, some of which we’ve linked below. Here’s a WMNF News election resource guide with county-by-county...
First Lady DeSantis Announces 1.1 Million Florida Mamas Mobilized To Re-Elect Governor DeSantis
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis today announced 1.1 million Mamas for DeSantis have been mobilized to help re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis at a campaign event in Pasco County. In just four months, Mamas for DeSantis has made tangible outreach to Republican, Democrat, and Independent
Tampa City Council votes against measure to add subpoena power to citizen review board
TAMPA, Fla. — On Tuesday, Tampa City Council members didn’t pass a measure that would let voters decide if the citizen review board should have the authority to subpoena the police department. Residents and local organizations spoke at the podium sharing their thoughts. Mostly everyone who spoke was...
Miami-Dade leans Republican in early voting, signaling trouble for Florida Democrats
“This is worse than what we expected. We're getting our butts kicked right now.”
floridapolitics.com
Poll shows Marco Rubio with modest lead on Val Demings
Victory Insights shows a general preference for Republicans in federal races this year. Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio should win a third term in the Senate, according to polling firm Victory Insights. But even a week out from the election, his lead over Democrat Val Demings falls within polling’s margin of error.
Committee Trying To Draft Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis To Run For President Files Lawsuit Against FCC
A political committee trying to draft Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024 has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Election Commission in a dispute about a petition with more than 80,000 signatures. The Miami-based “Ready for Ron” committee alleges that a commission
Expanding The Dalí is on the St. Pete ballot: Here are both sides of the argument
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When St. Petersburg voters head to the polls, the future of one of the city's most renowned establishments will be on the ballot. The Dalí Museum is planning a $55 million expansion and because the upgrades take place on city-owned waterfront property, voters have a say through a referendum on the November ballot.
click orlando
Why Florida voters will decide whether to keep supreme court justices in the November election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters will find more judges on the ballot when they go to vote in November. Among the candidates for governor, congress and maybe school board, voters will find several entries asking if supreme court justices or appeals court judges should be retained. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER...
'We can’t get that land back': Residents and environmentalists oppose Largo’s Referendum 2
Voters could open the door for a developer who seeks to build a water park next to Largo Central Park Nature Preserve.
usf.edu
Hispanic voters in Tampa say the cost of living is a top issue in the midterm election
Ahead of November's midterm election, Pew Research Center estimates that the national Hispanic eligible voter population will exceed 34.5 million. In Florida, the number of registered Hispanic voters has climbed to 2.6 million — an increase of more than 100,000 since 2020 — according to book closing data published by the Florida Division of Elections.
ABC Action News
Lack of affordable housing in Tampa Bay Area puts pinch on teachers, first responders
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The price of paradise is putting a pinch on some of our community’s essential workers: from teachers to first responders and nurses. Many of them are trying to make ends meet and deal with the lack of affordable housing in the region. “Over this...
Yes, despite Florida law we still have to 'fall back' and end daylight saving time
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Daylight saving time ends this weekend, which means we "fall back" one hour on Sunday morning. The time change officially happens at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. But Florida lawmakers voted to "lock the clock" in 2018 to keep daylight saving time permanent in...
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
Washington Examiner
Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando
The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
