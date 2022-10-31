ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 14

Big E
3d ago

Don’t worry Charlie we’re going to vote next week….. for Ron ,, everyone I talk to is ready to put you out to pasture !!!!! Thanks for the memories.

Reply
10
Brian Airborne
3d ago

He voted early….now he can get an early jump on moving to New York or California and be with the rest of the fruits and nuts.

Reply
11
Sally Anderson
3d ago

We told YOU that we did NOT want you as our Governor ONCE ALREADY………….YET HERE YOURS ARE AGAIN! Again we will tell you……..NO!!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio campaign in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters Solivita to show up on election day as the two took the stage at a campaign event hosted by the Republican Party of Florida. “We’ve got work to do to make sure we continue to lead...
POLK COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll shows Marco Rubio with modest lead on Val Demings

Victory Insights shows a general preference for Republicans in federal races this year. Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio should win a third term in the Senate, according to polling firm Victory Insights. But even a week out from the election, his lead over Democrat Val Demings falls within polling’s margin of error.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Hispanic voters in Tampa say the cost of living is a top issue in the midterm election

Ahead of November's midterm election, Pew Research Center estimates that the national Hispanic eligible voter population will exceed 34.5 million. In Florida, the number of registered Hispanic voters has climbed to 2.6 million — an increase of more than 100,000 since 2020 — according to book closing data published by the Florida Division of Elections.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando

The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy