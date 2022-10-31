ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hominy, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kaynewscow.com

Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business

NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata County Commissioners meet on Halloween

The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning to discuss multiple items on the agenda. Vice Chairman Troy Friddle motioned to drop the financial reports and statements from 2021 due to it being tabled multiple times already, and still not being finished. It will be reinstated on the agenda at another time after it has been completed.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Preparation for Fantasy Land of Lights Closes Johnstone Park

Each year, the Rotary Club of Bartlesville puts up a Fantasy Land of Lights for the residents in our area to enjoy. To prepare for that event, the City of Bartlesville recently announced that Johnstone Park will close the first week in November for the installation of lights. The Fantasy...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Bartlesville Accepting RFPs for First Christian Church Building

At a meeting of community leaders on November 1, City Manager Mike Bailey presented a variety of issues the city is currently dealing with and one of them is the on-going decision-making of what to do with the First Christian Church building now that the city has determined it is too expensive to renovate into a conference center. Bailey said the city has not yet taken full possession of the FCC building because they do not want to make an permanent decisions about the property until they fully understand how it could be utilized to benefit the city as a whole and the surrounding arts community represented by Price Arts and The Center in particular.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Commissioners Complete October Business

At the regular weekly meeting on October 31, 2022 of the Washington County Board of Commissioners several pieces of business that will help current partnerships continue were completed. First, the commissioners signed off on the final ARPA agreements with two non-profits: Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity and the Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe

NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Foster Homes Needed in Washington County

November is National Adoption & Foster Care Month. If you have ever considered opening your heart and home to a child who needs special care while waiting on parents or relatives to be able to care for them or for children who are in need of new parents, this is the time to consider investigating the possibility.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

City Of Jenks Hosts Surplus Auction

The City of Jenks is auctioning off surplus city equipment on Tuesday. People can bid on all sorts of things, including tractors, a dump truck, several pickups, a street sweeper and even a Prius. Office supplies and electronics are also up for bid on Tuesday. The auction will take place...
JENKS, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Community Impact Team Nets Large Drug Bust

Thanks, to some attentive citizens, the Bartlesville Police Department Community Impact Team was able to serve narcotic search warrants on October 26th and October 27th that resulted in the seizure of 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 243 grams of mushrooms, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 12 Firearms, 400 illicit pills and $1237 in cash.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Oct. 25-31

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 12:07 a.m. police arrested Tonie Neal and Byron Scott. Police arrested Kiryl Mikhalkevich after responding to a report of an assault at Sure Stay. Oct. 27. Police arrested Joshua Monroe for trespassing in the 500 block of west Florence. At 12:57...
BLACKWELL, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Federal catalytic converter raid in Coweta and Wagoner County

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed part of a nationwide catalytic converter bust is happening in northeast Oklahoma. Authorities say the biggest target in Oklahoma is in Coweta. DHS says other busts are going on around the country in places such as New Jersey, New York, Texas and...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 28-31

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 28-Oct. 31 include:. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, enters structure with intent to commit a crime. Cody Wayne Bell, 31, Blackwell, domestic assault...
PONCA CITY, OK

