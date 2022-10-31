Read full article on original website
Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business
NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
Nowata County Commissioners meet on Halloween
The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning to discuss multiple items on the agenda. Vice Chairman Troy Friddle motioned to drop the financial reports and statements from 2021 due to it being tabled multiple times already, and still not being finished. It will be reinstated on the agenda at another time after it has been completed.
Preparation for Fantasy Land of Lights Closes Johnstone Park
Each year, the Rotary Club of Bartlesville puts up a Fantasy Land of Lights for the residents in our area to enjoy. To prepare for that event, the City of Bartlesville recently announced that Johnstone Park will close the first week in November for the installation of lights. The Fantasy...
City of Bartlesville Accepting RFPs for First Christian Church Building
At a meeting of community leaders on November 1, City Manager Mike Bailey presented a variety of issues the city is currently dealing with and one of them is the on-going decision-making of what to do with the First Christian Church building now that the city has determined it is too expensive to renovate into a conference center. Bailey said the city has not yet taken full possession of the FCC building because they do not want to make an permanent decisions about the property until they fully understand how it could be utilized to benefit the city as a whole and the surrounding arts community represented by Price Arts and The Center in particular.
Washington County Commissioners Complete October Business
At the regular weekly meeting on October 31, 2022 of the Washington County Board of Commissioners several pieces of business that will help current partnerships continue were completed. First, the commissioners signed off on the final ARPA agreements with two non-profits: Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity and the Washington County...
Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe
NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
Stillwater Medical Center issues Code Green after 'substantial power outage'
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Medical Center has issued a Code Green due to power failure in the hospital. The Code Green stands for an internal disaster, and was put into place on Monday after a 'substantial power outage' left all their phone lines and computer systems down.
Foster Homes Needed in Washington County
November is National Adoption & Foster Care Month. If you have ever considered opening your heart and home to a child who needs special care while waiting on parents or relatives to be able to care for them or for children who are in need of new parents, this is the time to consider investigating the possibility.
Owasso School Board upholds ban against parent after efforts to remove book from library
OWASSO, Okla. (KTUL) — "Boo!" shouted one woman. The reaction to the school board's decision was loud and clear. In a unanimous vote, the board upheld the superintendent's ban against Tim Reiland, keeping him off of school property and away from any events for the next six months. "It's...
City Of Jenks Hosts Surplus Auction
The City of Jenks is auctioning off surplus city equipment on Tuesday. People can bid on all sorts of things, including tractors, a dump truck, several pickups, a street sweeper and even a Prius. Office supplies and electronics are also up for bid on Tuesday. The auction will take place...
Grove man in critical condition passes away due to injuries sustained in crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man in critical condition passed away due to injuries sustained in a major crash. Deputies say the collision occured on October 15 on S 4220 Road just 2 miles east and 3 miles south of Inola, OK. According to...
BAPD to introduce Mounted Patrol Unit
The Broken Arrow Police Department recently received approval from City Council to form a new part-time specialty unit that consists of uniformed officers and their partner horses.
Osage County Sheriff’s Office searching for thief stealing from residents’ mailboxes
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the person they think is responsible for multiple mailbox thefts in the area. The thief was captured on video driving a white truck, pulling up to mailboxes and taking what was inside. If you can...
BPD Community Impact Team Nets Large Drug Bust
Thanks, to some attentive citizens, the Bartlesville Police Department Community Impact Team was able to serve narcotic search warrants on October 26th and October 27th that resulted in the seizure of 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 243 grams of mushrooms, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 12 Firearms, 400 illicit pills and $1237 in cash.
12-year-old ran over by hayride still critical; Friends raise money for family expenses
GROVE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol released details over the weekend regarding a young girl ran over after falling off a hayride near Grove. Now friends of the family of Vinalee Follmuth are raising money as the she remains critical at St. Francis in Tulsa, Okla. “Vinalee is an energetic, fun, loving, kind little girl. She loves life and loves...
Law enforcement logs Oct. 25-31
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 12:07 a.m. police arrested Tonie Neal and Byron Scott. Police arrested Kiryl Mikhalkevich after responding to a report of an assault at Sure Stay. Oct. 27. Police arrested Joshua Monroe for trespassing in the 500 block of west Florence. At 12:57...
DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
Federal catalytic converter raid in Coweta and Wagoner County
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed part of a nationwide catalytic converter bust is happening in northeast Oklahoma. Authorities say the biggest target in Oklahoma is in Coweta. DHS says other busts are going on around the country in places such as New Jersey, New York, Texas and...
Mayes County Voters To Decide On Sunday Liquor Sales
Voters in Mayes County will soon decide whether to allow Sunday liquor sales. Nowata, McIntosh and Okmulgee Counties recently passed similar measures and Sunday liquor sales are currently legal in 10 counties. The Mayes County measure needs 50% of the vote to pass. You can see what measures are on...
Jail bookings Oct. 28-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 28-Oct. 31 include:. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, enters structure with intent to commit a crime. Cody Wayne Bell, 31, Blackwell, domestic assault...
