Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Football Ready for Next Round of Playoffs
The Wayzata football team enters the second week of the Class 6A playoffs riding a three-game winning streak. The Trojans (5-4) are coming off a 33-13 playoff victory over St. Michael-Albertville last Friday, a team they lost to in the regular season. Wayzata’s four losses are all by a touchdown...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Edges Champlin Park to Win 5AAAA Volleyball Title
The Wayzata volleyball team battled through a tough Champlin Park team to win the Section 5AAAA championship in four sets. The Trojans won the first set 28-26, lost the second 26-24, won the third set 25-23 and scored the final five points of the fourth and deciding set to win 25-20.
ccxmedia.org
Breck Girls Soccer Loses in Shootout in State Semifinals
The Breck girls soccer team lost 3-2 in a shootout to St. Paul Academy in the state class A semifinals. The Spartans won the shootout 3-1. Breck scored the only goal of the first half as Lauren Strothman knocked in a loose ball after a free kick into traffic in front of the net.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Boys Soccer Falls to Woodbury in State Semifinals
The Maple Grove boys soccer team lost 4-2 to Woodbury in the state class AAA semifinals Tuesday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium. Xander Anderson started the scoring early in the match for Woodbury, chipping a shot past charging Crimson goalkeeper Holden Waldrum. Carter Sheard buried a shot into the top...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Boys Soccer Advances to State Title Game
The Wayzata boys’ soccer team advanced to the state class AAA championship game Tuesday morning with a 4-1 win over Andover. Mike Orlov opened the scoring with a penalty kick goal with 6:52 remaining in the first half. Charlie Piller scored with 1:39 left in the first half to...
ccxmedia.org
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Girls Soccer Loses in State Semifinals
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls soccer team lost 2-0 to top seed Mahtomedi in the state class AA semifinals Wednesday afternoon. The Zephyrs scored off a scramble following a corner kick late in the first half as Aynslea Ulschmid nudged the ball in for a 1-0 lead. Early in the...
gophersports.com
Traffic Advisory for Friday, Nov. 4
The University of Minnesota is hosting three separate athletic competitions on campus on Friday, Nov. 4, as women's hockey, volleyball and men's hockey all play home games that night. Women's hockey hosts Minnesota Duluth at 6:00 p.m., while volleyball will face Michigan at 6:30 p.m. and men's hockey drops the...
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf
Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
winonapost.com
Miller throws first pitch at Twins game
Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation board member Jeremy Miller threw out the honorary first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on Wednesday, September 30, against the Chicago White Sox. A Winona-area nonprofit, Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation has raised over $3 million since 2004 to support youth athletics and facilities. The foundation provides equipment, improves facilities, and enhances opportunities for area youth to participate in organized sports.
ccxmedia.org
Three Finalists Named for Crystal City Manager
There are three finalists for the position of Crystal city manager. On Tuesday night, the Crystal city council narrowed down a pool of applicants to four finalists. One finalist withdrew from consideration, leaving three finalists that will be interviewed by the city council on Nov. 16. The city council chose...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
$1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more.
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
fox9.com
Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area
COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka
Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Approves Accessory Dwelling Units, Could Tiny Homes Be Next?
The Golden Valley City Council this week approved an ordinance legalizing accessory dwelling units, considered by officials as “a really important tool” to create more affordable housing and expand living options for seniors. “We’re fundamentally changing the single-family zoning district in some sense here,” said Myles Campbell, city...
ccxmedia.org
MN Secretary of State Visits Brooklyn Park During Voting Accuracy Test
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Brooklyn Park Wednesday when election officials tested voter machines. “My hope is knowing that this is a thing, knowing that this exists is on some level soothing to people who have questions or even doubts,” said Simon. “They know this is open to the public. Anyone anyone can take a glimpse, anyone can look over the shoulder as Mr. Montero and others like him ‘kick the tires’ of the election equipment.”
Comments / 0