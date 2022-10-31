WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand on Friday in his high-stakes seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors that he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. After prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House, Rhodes sought to portray the Oath Keepers as a peaceful, disciplined group. Asked whether he believed the 2020 election was stolen from Republican Donald Trump, Rhodes incorrectly described Biden’s victory as “unconstitutional” and “invalid.” “You really can’t have a winner of an unconstitutional election,” Rhodes said. Rhodes, wearing a dark suit and tie, faced jurors as he described his military experience and decision to start the Oath Keepers in 2009. Rhodes, whose stint as an Army paratrooper was cut short by a training accident, said he considers himself a patriotic person.

