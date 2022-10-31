ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Oath Keepers head testifies he's patriot, not revolutionary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand on Friday in his high-stakes seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors that he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. After prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House, Rhodes sought to portray the Oath Keepers as a peaceful, disciplined group. Asked whether he believed the 2020 election was stolen from Republican Donald Trump, Rhodes incorrectly described Biden’s victory as “unconstitutional” and “invalid.” “You really can’t have a winner of an unconstitutional election,” Rhodes said. Rhodes, wearing a dark suit and tie, faced jurors as he described his military experience and decision to start the Oath Keepers in 2009. Rhodes, whose stint as an Army paratrooper was cut short by a training accident, said he considers himself a patriotic person.
The Hill

Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted on foreign lobbying charge

Tom Barrack, a longtime friend of former President Trump, was acquitted Friday on charges that he acted as an unregistered lobbyist for the United Arab Emirates, The New York Times reported. The billionaire investor was charged in July 2021 for allegedly using his influence on the former president to advance...
AFP

US to fund refurbishment of tanks, anti-air missiles for Ukraine

The United States will fund the refurbishment of T-72 tanks and HAWK surface-to-air missiles as part of a roughly $400 million security assistance package for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday. The assistance package also funds the refurbishment of HAWK missiles from US inventories -- an important asset as Ukraine seeks to counter Russian drone and missile strikes targeting its cities and energy infrastructure.
