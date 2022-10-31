Read full article on original website
Tifton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Bainbridge vs. Cairo
The final week of the high school football regular season is here, and there are still Region titles up for grabs in south Georgia.
Albany State to receive $3 million broadband award
ALBANY — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., announced a $2,997,777 Connecting Minority Communities Program grant to Albany State University. The U.S. Department of Commerce program is overseen by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and focuses on providing and expanding broadband internet service and equipment for historically black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, and minority-serving institutions.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Albany State University Ram Raid
Families gathered to trick or treat on Monday evening at Albany State University for their annual Ram Raid. College departments and student organizations were on hand with tables with candy and fun tricks for all.
Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Remembering Anthony Parker: Albany Tech community plants tree to honor late president
Former Albany Tech President Anthony Parker's legacy lives on at the college he steered for 27 years. On Tuesday students and staff planted a tree to honor Parker, who died in June, as part of homecoming week activities. The tulip poplar, which will be noted with a plaque, is a species native to his home state of South Carolina.
Gerald Greene touts record graduation rates in Dougherty School System
ALBANY — State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, praised the Dougherty County School System for its historic graduation rates and leading southwest Georgia in public education. “As a former public school educator, I know first-hand the challenges students, teachers and school administrators may face in the classroom,” Greene said in...
WALB 10
Week 11 Play of the Week: Tyler Floyd to Malachi Thomas For 37-yard Double Pass
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Yellowjackets opened up the playbook on Friday night scoring their first three touchdowns on misdirection gadget plays. Down 10-0 and looking to get the offense rolling, head coach Justin Rogers called up the double pass and it was executed to perfection. Sam Brown throws it...
WALB 10
As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?
The 8th Congressional District includes several parts of Southwest Georgia. Several Albany leaders called for the board to extend early voting hours. Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership. Updated: 4 hours ago. Five properties — three on Second Avenue and two on N Monroe Street...
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Casey Soliday of Irwin County
OCIALLA, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach who won big or simply outcoached the other team, ad this coach lead his team arguably one of the biggest wins on the season. Our week 10 coach of the week is Coach Casey Soliday of the...
Early voting in Dougherty County is a hit at Civic Center
ALBANY — If the experience of two Albany voters who cast early ballots on Wednesday is typical of all, the process has been a pleasant one at the Albany Civic Center, where the large space and plenty of poll workers made a difference. While voters in the state are...
WALB 10
NYC traffic reporter now broadcasting from Tifton
Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running...
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q closes its stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — If you want Fox Bros Bar-B-Q while cheering on the Dirty Birds this season, you won’t be able to anymore at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The popular Atlanta restaurant confirmed that this past Sunday’s home game between the Falcons and Panthers was their final game. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
georgiatrend.com
Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights
Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
WALB 10
Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
Atlanta police investigating homeless camp near CNN Center after finding trail of blood
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the possibility of a person shot near CNN Center in downtown Atlanta after a pool of blood was found on Wednesday, officials say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Atlanta police, officers received a call...
