Albany, GA

High School Football PRO

Tifton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany State to receive $3 million broadband award

ALBANY — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., announced a $2,997,777 Connecting Minority Communities Program grant to Albany State University. The U.S. Department of Commerce program is overseen by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and focuses on providing and expanding broadband internet service and equipment for historically black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, and minority-serving institutions.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?

The 8th Congressional District includes several parts of Southwest Georgia. Several Albany leaders called for the board to extend early voting hours. Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership. Updated: 4 hours ago. Five properties — three on Second Avenue and two on N Monroe Street...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Casey Soliday of Irwin County

OCIALLA, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach who won big or simply outcoached the other team, ad this coach lead his team arguably one of the biggest wins on the season. Our week 10 coach of the week is Coach Casey Soliday of the...
OCILLA, GA
WALB 10

NYC traffic reporter now broadcasting from Tifton

Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running...
ALBANY, GA
Nebraska Examiner

All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control

ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
GEORGIA STATE
georgiatrend.com

Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights

Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany

ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
ALBANY, GA

