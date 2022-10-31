Read full article on original website
All tenants moved from Hotis Motel, demolition planned
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The condemned Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is now closed and will be demolished. Jefferson County officials say all remaining tenants were moved out on Wednesday and relocated with the help of five different agencies, plus county personnel. On Thursday, the...
Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon looks to raise $175K
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 22-year tradition of helping kids battle cancer across the north country, the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon rolled on this all week. The Border radio station host Johnny Spezzano has taken part in the event for more than two decades now. CMN, affiliated with...
Glen E. Lewis, 81, formerly of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Glen E. Lewis, 81, formerly of 6258 US Highway 11, passed away October 28, 2022 at Massena Hospital after being a resident of North Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Center since May 2021. There are no known survivors. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of...
Plans change slightly for new Taco Bell in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Changes have been made to the plans for a new Taco Bell on State Street in Watertown. City planning board members found out Tuesday. Planning board members found out Tuesday because the developer, Hospitatlity Syracuse, couldn’t reach an agreement with Holy Family Church to share a parking lot, the developer now will reconfigure how the fast food restaurant fits on the property.
Steven Blount, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Steven Blount went to be with family and friends in the Lord on Tuesday November 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 8th at the Mannsville Full Gospel Assembly. Calling hours will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home on Monday, November 7th from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Ellisburg Cemetery.
Michael W. Duskas, formerly of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Michael W. Duskas, a resident of Saratoga Springs, NY and formerly of Ocala, FL and Canton, NY passed away on October 31st, 2022 under the care of his family and Hospice. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at O’Leary Funeral Service, Canton, NY.
RSV infections fill beds in Watertown hospital’s pediatric unit
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beds at Samaritan Medical Center’s pediatric unit are nearly full of children sick with respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. In the last seven days, 75 percent of pediatric admissions at Watertown’s hospital have been RSV-related. In fact, hospitals in Syracuse and Rochester are facing a similar reality.
Ogdensburg’s city manager reacts to potential defamation suit
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - After a former Ogdensburg fire captain took the first step in filing a defamation lawsuit against the city of Ogdensburg, and its mayor and outgoing city manager, we hear from the parties involved. “What motivated me to do this is pretty much to hold the...
Children’s Home offers help after adoption
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County wants you to know that it’s National Adoption Awareness Month and they’re ready to help families who’ve adopted. Preventative services manager Melissa Shova and family engagement specialist Allison Arquitt talked about the Children’s Home’s Family...
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
Morning Checkup: A close look at Samaritan Home Health
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When COVID-19 came around, Samaritan Medical Center thought it would be a good idea to keep people with certain chronic conditions at home as much as possible,. Clinical liaison Krity Graveline explains in the video how Samaritan Home Health can monitor people with conditions like...
Ogdensburg’s city manager recommends immediate layoffs of 12 workers
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Hours after Ogdensburg City Council tabled a proposed budget, City Manager Stephen Jellie emailed lawmakers to recommend the immediate layoffs of 12 city workers. Council voted 4 to 2 Tuesday night to take no action on the spending plan. The majority of lawmakers said they...
Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Dayan Street, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home. Lisa is survived by her mother, Yvonne Roes of Lowville; her father, Kevin Roes of Oklahoma City, OK; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Katrina and Chad Steria and their children, Cooper and Karly; Brandy Roes and her children, Story and Vaelyn; her maternal grandparents, Richard and Delores Roggie of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great uncles, and many cousins. She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Anna Mae Roes; and three uncles, Darwin, Neil and Nate Roggie.
Kainan Wilder Carr, Infant, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kainan Wilder Carr, infant son of Arthur Carr and Kortney Brown, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Kainan was born on September 16, 2022 in Watertown, NY. He is survived by his parents; his siblings,...
Sunset Tae Kwon Do supports American Cancer Society
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Cancer Society is an important charity. There’s a Tae Kwon Do academy that’s been raising money for the cause for a long time. They put their martial arts skills to good use. At Sunset Tae Kwon Do in Watertown, the students...
Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of the Jackson II. Road, died peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022, under the care of her loving family and Jefferson County Hospice. She was born on October 23, 1926, in Deferiet, New York to the late Wilfred & Mary (Soyak) Deion. She graduated from Carthage High School class of 1943.
Catherine F. Whitcher, 74, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Catherine F. Whitcher, 74, of Boshart Road, Lowville passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Richard; their children, Heidi Lemon (Howard) of Douglasville GA, Neely Shaw of Watertown, Matthew Whitcher and his companion, Tracy Wormwood of Beaver Falls, Charles Whitcher of Danbury CT; one brother, Francis J. “Frank” Fahy (Sandra) of Milford CT; two sisters, Rita Pepin (Arthur D.), Margaret T. Csehak (Stephen) of New Milford CT; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by two brothers, John R. Fahy, William D. Fahy, Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Zahria Davis.
Why the north country is seeing historically-low jobless rates
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Unemployment rates in the tri-county region are the lowest they’ve been in at least 30 years. Some tie the low rates with high inflation, but there are other reasons why jobless rates in the north country are hovering around 3 percent. “When we look...
State Fire Academy won’t train Watertown recruits, say chief and union
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief and the union representing firefighters are on the same page - the state training center won’t be seeing any more Watertown recruits for the foreseeable future. This comes after the news that no charges will be brought in the death...
Reta M. Steckly, 74, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Reta M. Steckly, 74, died early Monday morning, October 31, 2022 at the home of her son in Lansing, under the care of her family and Hospicare of Tompkins & Cortland Counties. Mrs. Steckly was born on January 28, 1948 in Millbank Ontario, Canada, the...
