LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Dayan Street, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home. Lisa is survived by her mother, Yvonne Roes of Lowville; her father, Kevin Roes of Oklahoma City, OK; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Katrina and Chad Steria and their children, Cooper and Karly; Brandy Roes and her children, Story and Vaelyn; her maternal grandparents, Richard and Delores Roggie of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great uncles, and many cousins. She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Anna Mae Roes; and three uncles, Darwin, Neil and Nate Roggie.

LOWVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO