The Houston Astros are spending the fifth anniversary of their first World Series championship doing what else than to win another one.With Game 3 looking like a certainty to be played on Tuesday, November 1 after a Monday night rainout, the four-time American League pennant winners gave their fans, detractors, and basically any unbiased baseball observer a reminder of the championship moment.The ball club posted a 13-second video of former Astros pitcher Charlie Morton inducing Los Angeles Dodgers batter Corey Seager into a groundout to José Altuve, representing the final out of Game 7 in LA.#OTD in 2017, we won the #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/h1qcuSaIyy— Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2022 Of course, as MLB revealed almost three years later, the championship capped off a year that wasn't entirely played fairly, which is something fans in ballparks that aren't Minute Maid Park have never let the Astros live down to this day.But, for just that one night on November 1, 2017, the Astros' victory allowed a city that was two months removed from Hurricane Harvey to celebrate that franchise's first championship since entering the majors in 1962.-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO