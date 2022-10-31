Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Houston Astros celebrate 5-year anniversary of first-ever World Series win
The Houston Astros are spending the fifth anniversary of their first World Series championship doing what else than to win another one.With Game 3 looking like a certainty to be played on Tuesday, November 1 after a Monday night rainout, the four-time American League pennant winners gave their fans, detractors, and basically any unbiased baseball observer a reminder of the championship moment.The ball club posted a 13-second video of former Astros pitcher Charlie Morton inducing Los Angeles Dodgers batter Corey Seager into a groundout to José Altuve, representing the final out of Game 7 in LA.#OTD in 2017, we won the #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/h1qcuSaIyy— Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2022 Of course, as MLB revealed almost three years later, the championship capped off a year that wasn't entirely played fairly, which is something fans in ballparks that aren't Minute Maid Park have never let the Astros live down to this day.But, for just that one night on November 1, 2017, the Astros' victory allowed a city that was two months removed from Hurricane Harvey to celebrate that franchise's first championship since entering the majors in 1962.-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
2 Houston Astros standouts score prestigious MLB awards
Tuesday, November 1 wasn't the day that the Houston Astros envisioned, considering the outcome of Game 3 against the Phillies in Philadelphia. However, the team did get some good news the same day.Rising star shortstop Jeremy Peña and outfielder Kyle Tucker are the Astros 2022 Gold Glove winners, Rawlings announced on a special Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on ESPN.Peña is the first rookie shortstop ever to earn a Gold Glove Award, per Elias Sports Bureau, and also the first Astros rookie at any position to score the prestigious award. Only 11 rookies overall have ever won Gold Gloves, Elias...
Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan
Chances are, a large part of the Greater Houston area was uttering a colorful metaphor or two after the Houston Astros Game 3 World Series 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, November 1. But before the game, one of Houston’s most celebrated citizens dropped a profanity-laden bomb against a group of Philly fans. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale responded with a series of f-bombs to hecklers and trash talkers who were out to prove that Philadelphia’s “City of Brotherly Love” is clearly just clever branding. “The guy was screaming ‘f*ck the Astros, take the jerseys off and show us...
Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to Houston
Pop superstar Taylor Swift's U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" will come to Houston at NRG Stadium on April 22, 2023. She'll also visit AT&T Stadium in Arlington for back-to-back shows on April 1 and 2, 2023.The Texas dates are three of 27 shows Swift will play in the U.S. over the course of five months, starting in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. At both the Houston and Arlington dates, Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.The Eras Tour is in support of Swift's new album, Midnights, which has become the fastest selling album of her...
Celebrity designer Jason Wu wows with Spring 2023 runway debut at Uptown's most chic boutique
Posh Uptown Park boutique Elizabeth Anthony lit up the sky with the Houston debut of Jason Wu's 2023 Spring/Summer Collection at the 7th Annual Go Red for Women Fashion Show. Fashionistas turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of the designer seated front and center through the entire show – a bold move as designers usually stay in the back until the final walk – and to get the first look at his newest designs. Photo by Daniel Ortiz Nathalie Makris, Julie Roberts, Jason Wu, and Jennifer Mohler Graves at the 7th Annual...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0