This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. You may remember that Noah's flood was brought on by God's displeasure with the social order of the world, with the way his humans were handling things. I can't say for sure that the same thing was on His mind in the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927, but the repercussions of that flood did change forever the way Americans went about their business.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO