fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
KWQC
Aerial transmission work over Mississippi River to start Wednesday
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Wednesday a contract aerial line crew will be working on a MidAmerican Energy transmission line replacement project over the Mississippi River. According to a media release, the work will be west of the I-74 bridge and will include the Rock Island Arsenal and Sylvan...
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
ourquadcities.com
Helicopters working on transmission lines over Mississippi River
MidAmerican Energy is working on its transmission lines over the Mississippi River between Moline and Bettendorf. Crews used a helicopter to survey the lines west of the I-74 bridge Tuesday and will continue to replace conductors as needed to make sure the lines are safe and and reliable. You can...
New I-74 bridge lines to help aerial police units look for speeding
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Illinois Department of Transportation closed down several lanes on the I-74 Bridge on Monday, Oct. 31, causing a traffic jam. The reason was to paint new lines on the road to improve safety. Illinois State Police will use the new lines, or 'hash marks', to...
wvik.org
The Big One
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. When it comes to having to put your money where your mouth is, you can afford a much bigger mouth if Congress will foot the bill, as James Buchannan Eads found out back in the nineteenth century. Eads was an entrepreneur and self-taught...
wvik.org
Noah, Part Two
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. You may remember that Noah's flood was brought on by God's displeasure with the social order of the world, with the way his humans were handling things. I can't say for sure that the same thing was on His mind in the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927, but the repercussions of that flood did change forever the way Americans went about their business.
Metronet declares Bettendorf a 'Certified Gigabit City'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Another Quad City has been declared gigabit-certified by Metronet and is set to officially receive the designation in a city council meeting Tuesday night. Bettendorf is the latest city to receive the gigabit status from Metronet, following Davenport's certification in mid-October. The internet provider declares the...
Pen City Current
Burlington's The Courts could be open by June
BURLINGTON -The $4.5 million The Courts project on the Fun City property in Burlington may open as soon as June. The project, which is going up on the southeast corner of Fun City, Burlington's hotel and gaming complex, will be a state-of-the-art indoor court and recreation center aimed at increased space for local sports clubs and organizations as well as outside sports tourism.
beckersasc.com
Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment
OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
KCRG.com
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment
Local financial expert on ways to avoid overspending during the holidays. Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to talk about being responsible with money while holiday shopping. Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
WQAD
See a yellow helicopter flying low near the I-74 bridge? It's doing survey work for Moline-Bettendorf transmission lines
If you see a yellow helicopter flying near the I-74 bridge, don't worry. Mid-American Energy is working on transmission lines going between Moline and Bettendorf.
Rock Island County residents could pay less in property taxes
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County residents could soon see a reduction in their property taxes. On Thursday, October 27, the Rock Island County Board of Supervisors voted to lay out a proposed budget for 2023. The budget, if approved, would reduce residents' property taxes by more than 9% This reduction mean approximately 60 dollars less for every $100,000 that a person's property is worth.
Sioux City Journal
Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit
The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
KWQC
Crash in Geneseo causes power outage
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
wvik.org
Onsgard Running for Davenport House Seat
Onsgard is a member of the state central committee of the Libertarian Party of Iowa, and believes one important area where the government has too big a role is education. "When a private instituion doesn't work it goes bankrupt. When a public institution doesn't work it gets more funding, it gets expanded. We need more robust competition in the marketplace of education."
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCJJ
IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects
An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
