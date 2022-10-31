Read full article on original website
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim
LONGVIEW, Texas — An underpass on Green Street in Longview destroyed the top off a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon that was too tall to pass through it. Longview police were at the scene at about 3 p.m. as the truck remained under...
East Texas food truck business suffers $100,000 in damages after 18-wheeler crashes into it
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas business suffered thousands of dollars in damages after an 18-wheeler hydroplaned and crashed into their food truck on Oct. 28. Heather Goettle, the owner of Crawfish Cove at 4934 Estes Parkway in Longview, said the crash knocked down their sign and sheared off their gas line.
KLTV
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
This is the first year for the Latino trunk-or-treat, and they got it put together in just three weeks. Today on the square, they are having a trunk-or-treat with 25 Latino and Hispanic businesses that are set up with candy, games, and fun for everyone in the Tyler community.
KLTV
Animal Care Tech Killed
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A highway chase ended in a...
KLTV
Pursuit Ends In Longview
The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Care and Adoption Center Animal Services Director Chris Kemper and Lead Animal Care Technician Brittany Mills about the loss of coworker Nina Allen who died in a car wreck early Sunday morning.
KLTV
Deputy No Billed
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A highway chase ended in a...
Tyler ISD installs signs warning of armed personnel on campuses
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD is in the process of installing signs at campus entrances to let visitors that some employees are armed. Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD chief communications officer, said the district is putting in the signs. It reads, "Tyler ISD personnel are armed and may use whatever force necessary to protect our students and staff."
KLTV
Grant to help Gregg County Historical Museum make repairs
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A grant to the Gregg County Historical Museum will help provide repairs to the building. The $30,000 grant provided through the Texas Preservation Trust Fund from the Texas Historical Commission will be used to repair walls, trim, baseboards and doors in a room on the second floor of the museum. The room had been used for storage and will house the museum archive and oral history library once repairs are completed.
KLTV
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Deputy No Billed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview...
KLTV
Longview State of the City Address (Full)
"The Latino has the opportunity to really capitalize and not just be the majority now but have also a voice as a majority," Garza said. "And unfortunately, they're not using it in the manner they should."
KLTV
Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A highway chase ended in a...
KLTV
Credit union rescues VFW from roof problems
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Their building was in bad shape, on the verge of shutting down, until the Upshur County VFW got an eleventh hour reprieve, thanks to a benefactor who came to the rescue. The Gilmer VFW post 6715 was established 76 years ago, but in 2022, they were...
KLTV
Week 11 Red Zone Thursday forecast
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Looks like a partly cloudy sky will greet the games this evening. No rain is forecast, but the wind will be a bit on the breezy side, out of the Southeast at 10-20 mph. It may be a bit tough on the kickers tonight with that wind, but at least the fields will be dry. Good luck to all!
KLTV
Counting the Votes: How ballots are checked for accuracy
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A highway chase ended in a...
East Texas restaurant feeling effects of nationwide turkey shortage
KILGORE, Texas — Thanksgiving Day is just three weeks away. While inflation is already taking a toll, restaurants and catering businesses are also dealing with a turkey shortage. One of the main reasons for the shortage, according to experts, is the bird flu.
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texas beekeeper says drought has hurt honey production
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Beekeeper Jim Biles talks about how this year's dry conditions negatively affected honey production at his farm in Flint. During the honey season in the summertime, honey bees were not able to forage on the dry environment to bring in nectar, and as a result, production is lower than previous years.
KLTV
WebXtra: Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
Smith County commissioners approve ARPA funding for water/sewer issues in Winona. The Smith County Commissioners Court approved an agreement for a nearly $3.7 million water/sewer project on Tuesday. East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. “These students are going to be...
inforney.com
Third floor of historic Ramey House ‘total loss’ following fire
The Saturday evening fire that erupted at the Ramey House in downtown Tyler has left devastating damage to the historic structure. Dianna Gregg, Director of Operations for Stonewater Roofing, which now occupies the home, said management got the news of the fire by way of an employee.
KLTV
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Care and Adoption Center Animal Services Director Chris Kemper and Lead Animal Care Technician Brittany Mills about the loss of coworker Nina Allen who died in a car wreck early Sunday morning. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. Updated: 2 hours...
KLTV
Latino Vote
"Our motto is move forward. No looking back. We were contemplating shutting down. Made up our minds that if we could not get the funding anywhere that we would close the building," said post senior vice commander John Ashcraft.
