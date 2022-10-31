ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Animal Care Tech Killed

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Pursuit Ends In Longview

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Deputy No Billed

LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD installs signs warning of armed personnel on campuses

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD is in the process of installing signs at campus entrances to let visitors that some employees are armed. Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD chief communications officer, said the district is putting in the signs. It reads, "Tyler ISD personnel are armed and may use whatever force necessary to protect our students and staff."
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Grant to help Gregg County Historical Museum make repairs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A grant to the Gregg County Historical Museum will help provide repairs to the building. The $30,000 grant provided through the Texas Preservation Trust Fund from the Texas Historical Commission will be used to repair walls, trim, baseboards and doors in a room on the second floor of the museum. The room had been used for storage and will house the museum archive and oral history library once repairs are completed.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview State of the City Address (Full)

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Credit union rescues VFW from roof problems

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Their building was in bad shape, on the verge of shutting down, until the Upshur County VFW got an eleventh hour reprieve, thanks to a benefactor who came to the rescue. The Gilmer VFW post 6715 was established 76 years ago, but in 2022, they were...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Week 11 Red Zone Thursday forecast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Looks like a partly cloudy sky will greet the games this evening. No rain is forecast, but the wind will be a bit on the breezy side, out of the Southeast at 10-20 mph. It may be a bit tough on the kickers tonight with that wind, but at least the fields will be dry. Good luck to all!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Counting the Votes: How ballots are checked for accuracy

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: East Texas beekeeper says drought has hurt honey production

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Beekeeper Jim Biles talks about how this year’s dry conditions negatively affected honey production at his farm in Flint. During the honey season in the summertime, honey bees were not able to forage on the dry environment to bring in nectar, and as a result, production is lower than previous years.
FLINT, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen

SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Third floor of historic Ramey House ‘total loss’ following fire

The Saturday evening fire that erupted at the Ramey House in downtown Tyler has left devastating damage to the historic structure. Dianna Gregg, Director of Operations for Stonewater Roofing, which now occupies the home, said management got the news of the fire by way of an employee. “An employee notified...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Latino Vote

LONGVIEW, TX

