Virginia State

Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke ‘improving’ leading into Florida State game

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Quarterback Jake Garcia started his first career game against Virginia on Saturday, but there is still a question as to whether his second career start will immediately follow.

Injured starter Tyler Van Dyke has been “improving,” Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said.

“He’s looking better and better every single day,” Cristobal said. “We enter this week preparing him to play, with preparing Jake to play and preparing Jacurri [Brown] to play.”

Garcia went 15 for 29 for 125 yards in the win over the Cavaliers. He did not throw an interception but did not have a touchdown, either. He did run in the game-winning two-point conversion in the game’s fourth overtime.

Van Dyke did travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, for Saturday’s game, and Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said he was a valuable resource for Garcia.

“Tyler was definitely a good resource,” Van Dyke said. “Obviously, continued to talk to Jake on the sideline in between series, talking through coverage plays, reads and everything.”

Gattis said the team will continue preparing Van Dyke without risking aggravating his injury, which the team has not disclosed.

“We’re not going to take any shortcuts,” Gattis said. “We’re going to make sure that everyone’s healthy.”

Cristobal said the team would know more on Van Dyke’s status later in the week.

“As TVD continues to improve, we’re very optimistic,” Cristobal said. “He looked great yesterday, looked great today.”

Gattis on field

Gattis spent Miami’s first seven games calling plays from the press box.

“It allows you, really, two things,” Gattis said before the season began. “One, obviously, to be able to see what an opposing defense is trying to do to you. But it also allows you that peace and calm, quietness, up there where in between series where you can collect your thoughts.”

But with the Hurricanes’ offense struggling at times and Garcia making his first start, Gattis moved to the field for Miami’s 14-12 win over Virginia.

“I felt like it would give me an opportunity to bring some poise to the sideline for the players,” Gattis said Monday. “Obviously, to be able to see in their eyes, get a feel for them throughout the game. Obviously, we have faced some tough adversity the week before with some turnovers.

“Really, it was kind of a rallying moment of just being able to instill some confidence, being able to talk and get communication going on the sideline. When you’re up in the box and you see adversity happen, you really feel like there’s nothing you can do to help ease that moment. And so I thought it was important for me.”

Gattis said quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce and a graduate assistant were in the press box for the Virginia game. Gattis said he did not know whether he would return to the press box for the Hurricanes’ game against Florida State on Saturday.

Michigan-Michigan St. fight

The rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State on Saturday night was marred by an ugly fight in the tunnel after the game where two Michigan players — including former St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows — were hit by Michigan State players.

“It’s just not part of the game, man,” Cristobal said when asked about the incident Monday. “It’s just not.”

Cristobal took part in several heated rivalry games during his time as a Hurricanes player, including crucial games against Notre Dame and Florida State. He said there were “nasty events” during those games, as well.

“I was here in 1989 with Catholics vs. Convicts,” Cristobal said. “I’ve been through a couple of those really nasty events. ... There wasn’t social media back then, so it’s not covered as such.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that McBurrows and defensive back Gemon Green sustained “injuries” and there would likely be criminal charges.

“Football is a physical, sometimes violent, sport,” Cristobal said. “Super-high energy right through the roof. Emotions, passion. But you want to go and dominate someone and people will say, ‘Kick their butts,’ but you want to always do it in a football manner and leave it, football-wise, and never let that spill outside.

“[Harbaugh and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker] are good coaches. I know those guys. That’s never once been preached in any meeting they’ve ever had. It’s just sometimes things get out of control and you wish that would never happen.”

Linebacker injuries

The Hurricanes’ depth at linebacker has taken some recent hits.

Cristobal said Monday that sixth-year linebacker Waynmon Steed Jr. had an injury that was “a little bit more significant,” and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said sophomore linebacker Chase Smith is also out.

Steed and Smith have missed Miami’s past three games. Steed has 11 tackles and one pass deflection this season. Smith, who has primarily played special teams, has four tackles.

Freshman linebacker Wesley Bissainthe suffered an injury against Virginia on Saturday, as well, though Cristobal said after the game that he expected Bissainthe to be “fine.”

Without Steed and with Bissainthe, the Hurricanes at times turned to former walk-on Ryan Ragone, who played his first defensive snaps since Miami’s win over Southern Miss on Sept. 10. Other times, they put Corey Flagg Jr. and Caleb Johnson on the field at the same time, despite previously playing them one at a time at middle linebacker. Johnson stayed at middle linebacker while Flagg moved to outside linebacker.

“We just felt like to keep the best three on the field, somebody had to move,” Steele said. “And so Corey —being the guy [who is] more seasoned in what we do — he moved to the position.”

Taylor, Borregales honored

Two Hurricanes earned ACC honors for their stellar performances against the Cavaliers.

Defensive tackle Leonard Taylor was named the conference defensive lineman of the week, and kicker Andy Borregales was tabbed as the specialist of the week.

Taylor had six tackles, including a team-best four tackles for loss. He also had 1.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus gave him a 94.5 defensive grade, which is the highest single-game score for any Miami defensive player this season and the second-best among all interior linemen in the nation last week.

Borregales kicked four field goals against Virginia on Saturday, providing 12 of the Hurricanes’ 14 points. He hit field goals of 20, 37, 38 and 42 yards. His first field goal gave Miami a three-point lead at the end of the first half, and his second tied the game at the end of regulation. He hit two more field goals in overtime.

Georgia Tech start time

After Miami faces rival Florida State in primetime on Saturday, the Hurricanes will go back to playing in the afternoon.

Miami will face Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, the ACC announced on Monday. The game will be broadcast on regional sports networks (Bally Sports Sun in South Florida).

