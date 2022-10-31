ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
Tampa Bay Times

Immigrants are saving America | Column

Construction of high-rise towers and low-rise townhouses in downtown St. Petersburg is booming. As I pass these multiple construction sites on my daily morning walks, it becomes obvious that Spanish is the main language spoken by the many building workers. Migrant labor as the backbone to the vitality and growth of the economy is quite visible.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Cheddar News

Tech Layoffs Weighing on Labor Market

Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., joined Cheddar News to discuss looming layoffs in the tech industry and what the October jobs numbers tell us about the overall state of the labor market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy