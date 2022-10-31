ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How I Used an Astrocartography Chart to Decide Whether I Should Live in New York or Los Angeles

By Cam Zhang
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Every time I visit a new city, I start romanticizing and imagining my new and improved life and personality there. I wonder to myself: Who would I be in this city? It’s no secret that places have the power to affect us on a soul-level, which is why learning how to read your astrocartography chart can be such an eye-opening experience. As someone who splits their time between the west coast and the east coast of the U.S., I set out to find out whether astrocartography—AKA the astrology of locations—could tell me which side of the continent I should live on.

During the height of the pandemic, I was stuck in a toxic relationship while working overdrive in New York City. The stress would cause me to fantasize about moving far away, wondering if I relocating to Los Angeles would solve the problem. Now that I’m here, I’m convinced—and so are my friends—that the person I am while chilling on the west coast is completely different from the intense and determined girl-boss persona that I embody whenever I’m back in New York. If you also feel like you become a whole new person when you travel to a different geographical location, you might want to look into what your astrocartography chart has to say. Often referred to as locational astrology, astrocartography analyzes the way your birth chart aligns with various cardinal points on planet Earth.

However, the art of astrocartography can be complicated and difficult to understand without guidance. If you’re wondering how to read your astrocartography chart , here’s what you should know:

How to Read an Astrocartography Chart

When you input your date, time and location of birth into Astro Dienst’s astrocartography chart calculator , you will be shown your astrocartography map. What you will see are many different lines running across the world, each one labeled with a different color and a different planet . Each of these lines represent different astrological energies; some luckier than others. As long as a city or location is within 500 miles of the line, it’s being affected by the energy of that line. Here’s a run through of how each planetary line affects you:

  • Sun line: This is one of the most positive lines, as the Sun symbolizes confidence , power and reputation. If your sun line is running through a city, you can expect to feel established, respected and admired in this location. This line is often labeled with the astrological symbol with the astrological symbol for the Sun (☉)
  • Moon line : Your Moon line dictates where you feel most comfortable and at home. If your moon line is running through a location, you can expect to feel as though you belong there and are cared for in this location. It’s a beautiful area to start a family, but it can also make you feel like staying within your comfort zone. This line is often labeled with the astrological symbol with the astrological symbol for the Moon (☽)
  • Venus line: If your Venus line is running through a location, you’ll have a luckier time falling in love and making money in this area. If you’re single and trying to plan a vacation, don’t skimp on your Venus destinations! You will automatically feel more attractive and romantic in these places, and if you’re hoping to extend your girl group, this is also where you’ll find other women that you get along with. This line is often labeled with the symbol with the astrological symbol for Venus ( )
  • Mercury line : If you’re looking for a place to learn new things, visit museums, linger in bookstores and make dozens of new friends, your Mercury line is where it’s at . Here, you’ll feel more social, intelligent and chatty, making it an excellent place to study, write and speak. This line is often labeled with the symbol with the astrological symbol for Mercury (☿)
  • Mars line : If you’re trying to achieve a goal or succeed at something, your Mars line will give you an extra push. It will inspire you to work harder than ever before! However, your Mars line is not known for being the easiest place to be, as it often is a location filled with conflict and harsh energy . However, that doesn’t mean you can’t handle it. This line is often labeled with the symbol with the astrological symbol for Mars ( )
  • Jupiter line : Your Jupiter line is a place that’s filled with luck, prosperity and abundance . You’ll have tons of fun traveling to and/or living in these locations, as they often bring you positive reinforcement. It will also expand your need for adventure and education. This line is often labeled with the symbol with the astrological symbol for Jupiter (♃)
  • Saturn line : Your Saturn line is not an easy place, but it will force you to work hard, establish discipline and embrace longterm growth and maturity. While your Saturn line can feel like an inhibiting location filled with pressure, it’s near your Saturn line that you’ll be able to truly understand the full extent of your strength. This line is often labeled with the symbol with the astrological symbol for Saturn (♄)
  • Uranus line : Your Uranus line can lead to unexpected shake-ups and an unpredictable turn of events. Although your Uranus line can make you feel anxious and unsettled, it can also make you feel inspired and galvanized by new ideas. If you want to start a revolution or set a new trend, being on your Uranus line will give you that extra push.This line is often labeled with the symbol with the astrological symbol for Uranus (♅)
  • Neptune line : Have you ever wanted to chill out and spend time in a fantasy world? Go to your Neptune line ASAP. Here, you’ll be able to drift away from reality and embrace the magic of that location. However, if you live on your Neptune line, it can make you feel extra lazy. This line is often labeled with the symbol with the astrological symbol for Neptune (♆)
  • Pluto line : Ready to start a whole new life? Your Pluto line will help you get there, as Pluto is the planet of creation and destruction. Unless you’re ready to start fresh and embrace a new version of yourself, you might want to avoid your Pluto line, as it can lead to life-changing situations. This line is often labeled with the symbol with the astrological symbol for Pluto (♇).
  • Chiron line : If you live on or travel to your Chiron line, you might feel way more sensitive, emotional and compassionate here. Although Chiron can open up old wounds , this energy can be incredibly healing if you’re ready to open your heart to it. Your Chiron line is also a place where you can be a healing presence for others. This line is often labeled with the symbol with the astrological symbol for Chiron (K).

How to Read Your Relocation Chart

Did you know your birth chart also changes depending on where you live? It only makes sense, as I feel like I exude a completely different energy in New York than I do in Los Angeles. If you’re wondering how your birth chart changes depending on where you’re located, you can input your date, time and location of birth into Astro-Seek’s relocation chart calculator , as it will show you your new birth chart in comparison to your original one. This provided me with clues as to which metropolis would be a better fit for my overall life.

I immigrated to the States when I was three, so I don’t necessarily feel at home in China as a third culture kid. New York was where I came of age as an adult for a decade, so of course my whole life is there. I can’t say for certain yet if Los Angeles feels as fast-paced as New York, but time has a way of passing by quickly when nearly every day is gorgeous and sunny! Although I’m currently living in Los Angeles, I’m constantly flying back and forth between both sides of the country. This made me wonder—is my Los Angeles relocation chart is actually better than my New York relocation chart? Here’s what I found:

My Los Angeles Relocation Chart

Uh-oh. Mars doesn’t fully cut through LA but it gets close! My relocation chart indicates that I experience a more fast-paced, pressurized and aggressive way of life with possible conflict but also an inherent motivation. My Mercury sign also moves from my 3rd House of Communication and intellect to my 10th House of Career, while my Venus pivots from my 2nd House of Values to my 10th House. My Moon also changes into my 6th House of Health and Productivity. Is my new love language in Los Angeles becoming organized and leaning into the creativity of more solo work? I went to college, started a career in media, established a formal 9-5 job and and locked in my professional reputation in New York. My recent move to Los Angeles gave me the space to actualize my creative writing endeavors as a potential job pivot.

My Sun in Leo also moves from my 4th House of Home and Family to my 11th House of Community, expanding my social circle and urging me to meet mew people. My Pluto (which rules transformation and rebirth) shifts from my 6th House of Health and Productivity into my 3rd House of Communication and Expression. My main focus here is to build a social circle and network, as well as help change people’s lives. This makes sense—I never had organized plans in New York and I would go to whatever social invite would pop up in the moment. Here in LA, I need an agenda weeks in advance! Since I’m starting over by myself, I’m doing my best to socialize and network, both in and out of the office. I formally kicked off my writing career in Los Angeles too, so ding ding on the accuracy of additional expression!

While my Venus is now in my 10th House of Career, my Lilith—which rules hidden knowledge—is in my 7th House of Partnerships. In LA, I’m more tempted to reflect on long-term relationships and be monogamous, as opposed to diving into every fast and furious fling I get swept into in NY. And although my boyfriend lives in New York, we first met in California ! It’s true—I do feel like a little minx in New York with him in the city’s bright lights, but while I’m in LA solo, my mind tends to center on our future together.

Now, my Pluto moves to my 3rd House of Communication, while my North Node is also in my 3rd House. In California, I’m learning to express myself in every way, while finding my life’s true intention in this city through language and imagination.

My New York Relocation Chart

My Sun line in the United States actually runs into the Atlantic Ocean, but it’s also closest to New York, meaning I feel powerful on the east coast. My dark green Venus line runs through this region as well, signifying my love life and friendship blossoming in NY. My light green Mercury line also signals to a bigger social circle and a stonger intellect here. My Sun sign also shifts from my 4th House of Home to my 10th House of Career, making me that much more avid about climbing the corporate ladder. I’m all about the big picture grind here!

My Venus in my 2nd House of Values and Mercury in my 3rd House of Communication both transfer to my 9th House of Adventures, so I’m open minded to any plans (love life or otherwise!) which end up coming my way. My Venus shifts to my 9th House of Adventures while my Jupiter (which governs expansion and abundance) moves from my 5th House of Romance and Creativity into my 12th House of Dreams and Emotions. I’m very romantic, artistic yet protective when I’m in NY. My Lilith is now in my 5th House of Romance and Creativity, which really increases the level of romance I experience on the east coast. Apparently, I’m a passionate vixen tapping into my divine feminine here too!

My Pluto is now in my Ascendent 1st House of Self, while my North Node is still in my 7th House of Partnerships. New York represents an overall heightened place with a plethora of beginnings and endings, and my partner is supposed to be on the east coast. However, the struggle and journey teaches me fortitude and strength.

What’s the Verdict: Los Angeles or New York?

The sharp accuracy of using astrocartography is downright spooky. Overall, I’m learning to rebalance my rituals and routines this year. New York still very much feels like home to me. It has given me the tenacity and resilience I always wanted to have, while showing me the most tender moments of cinematic joy in my life. My boyfriend also still lives in New York, so I suppose he’d be flattered for me to call him my North Node of Destiny. In Los Angeles, I’m ultimately learning to communicate out loud to not only the world via my revived love of producing content, but also to myself via boundaries, autonomy and healing. In the meantime, I’ll keep harnessing the beautiful and contrasting energies of both cities to the best of my ability, as both cities contain different types of opportunities for me!

Using Astrocartography maps and relocation charts as a resource is not something to be scared of, but to embrace. It can be tough yet thrilling imagining all the many different versions of yourself you can become, all by simply visiting a new location. Yet, all the potential these varying places hold for your identity should yield in generating excitement. Mine proved to be scarily correct, but I suggest taking a deep dive yourself and seeing what the world (and future via the stars) holds for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0itNLLmh00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 12th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas

Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Warning—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That Too Much Desire Can Be Dangerous

If sparks are starting to simmer and libidos are suddenly coming to a halt, your love horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will explain why. There’s a lot of pressure on our love lives at the moment, so take it nice and easy. If it’s not an emergency, it doesn’t require immediate action. When your impulses flare up, make sure they’re not leading you astray. Forget flying—it might be hard to get off the ground at all with current matters of the heart. Mars officially settles into retrograde motion this week, backtracking through chatty, capricious and dual-sided...
StyleCaster

Who Killed Takeoff? A Man Was Seen With a Gun Seconds Before the Migos Member Was Shot

Since the news of his death, fans have been looking for answers about who killed Takeoff and how the Migos member died. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of the hip-hop trio Migos, along with his uncle, Quavo, and his first uncle once removed, Offset. Since Migos’ first single, “Versace,” in 2013, the group has scored several top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including “Motorsport,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “Bad and Boujee,” which reached number one. The group has also received two Grammy Award nominations. Takeoff, who was born on June...
HOUSTON, TX
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your November Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of a Major Turning Point in Your Life

You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset. However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may...
StyleCaster

Leo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Taking a Big Step in Your Career (& Never Looking Back)

You may be enjoying the atmosphere of fall and giving in to your love for comfort culture, because your Leo horoscope for November 2022 wants you to go home. Scorpio season is upping your sensitivity levels and increasing your desire for a feeling of warmth, love and safety. As the sun moves through your fourth house of home and family, you’re being called to water your roots with some TLC. However, let’s not forget that Mars is also retrograde, spinning backwards through your 11th house of community and social circles for the duration of the month. You may have been feeling...
StyleCaster

Takeoff’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made With Migos Before His Death—The Trio Shared Their Profits Equally

Migos has lost a member. Takeoff’s net worth included what he made with Migos and his family members, Quavo and Offset, before his sudden death at 28 years old. The trio shared their profits equally. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of the hip-hop trio Migos, along with his uncle, Quavo, and his first uncle once removed, Offset. Since Migos’ first single, “Versace,” in 2013, the group has scored several top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including “Motorsport,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “Bad and Boujee,” which reached number one. The...
HOUSTON, TX
StyleCaster

Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)

Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re in the Mood For Some Mind-Blowing Experiences

Get ready for a busy month, because your Virgo horoscope for November 2022 is brimming with energy and motivating you to make connections. Scorpio season is bringing out your curiosity and urging you to speak your mind and learn from others. As the sun moves through your third house of communication, it’s opening neural pathways and allowing you to decipher the answers. However, Mars will also be retrograde all throughout the month, shining a light on some of the career disappointments you’ve been struggling with. You may with you were further ahead than you are now and you may feel somewhat...
StyleCaster

Libra—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Embracing Deeper Intimacy (& Setting Clear Boundaries)

Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean you’re done treating yourself! Your Libra horoscope for November 2022 wants you to give yourself exactly what you need in order to feel stable, whole and well-positioned. As Scorpio season shines a light on your second house of money and values, you’re feeling ready to set financial goals while finding satisfying ways to spend your hard-earned cash. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create a ruckus in your ninth house of adventure, spontaneity and education, you may struggle to have faith in what you’re living for; in what your “purpose” may be. You...
StyleCaster

Your Career Horoscope for November Says You’re Close to the Finish Line, so Don’t Stop Now

A new month has arrived and your career horoscope for November 2022 is here to help you end this year on a high note! Although you may be held back by Mars retrograde’s backwards tailspin, it’s only forcing you to solve a lingering problem so that you may move forward without it standing in your way. Things really begin to kick off when a full-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus takes place on November 8. This transit is sure to bring the types of shake-ups and shifts that are needed in order for you to to become more aligned with not only your career,...
StyleCaster

Cancer—Your November Horoscope Says Your Popularity Is About to Skyrocket—Here’s Why

You’re on the verge of a creative breakthrough and your Cancer horoscope for November 2022 wants you to heal yourself by expressing yourself. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is shining a light on your fifth house of fun and pleasure. But as you continue to embrace the transformation of eclipse season, you may find that your understanding of creativity is evolving. Feel extra sleepy and lazy lately? It’s no wonder, as Mars is currently retrograding through your 12th house of spirituality and subconscious understandings. This is like a double whammy of exhaustion as you’re tuning in to unseen...
StyleCaster

Get Ready, Because Your November Horoscope Includes a Life-Changing Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

If you thought last month was intense, wait until you see how your November 2022 horoscope pans out! Scorpio season is currently underway, shining a light on our deepest (and darkest) desires. If you keep wanting to stare into the abyss, know that it will eventually stare back into you. This time of year is not for the faint of heart, as it brings us back in touch with our shadow selves and thins the veil that separates this realm from the next. As Mars continues to retrograde through sharp-tongued and scatterbrained Gemini, you’re spending the rest of the month reassessing...
StyleCaster

Pisces—Your November Horoscope Wants You To Embrace Your Confidence, Because You’ve Earned It

You’re taking major strides away from your comfort zone and answering the call to adventure. Your Pisces horoscope for November 2022 wants you to take advantage of opportunities and to explore the possibilities at your disposal. Scorpio season has arrived, and the sun is pushing boundaries in your ninth house of expansion and wisdom. Even though nothing is more terrifying than the unknown, you’re ready to step into its mystery. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create friction in your fourth house of home and family, you may find it hard to feel comfortable where you stand. If there are lingering...
StyleCaster

Gemini—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of Self-Doubt & Building Courage

Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
StyleCaster

Gisele Secretly Bought a Miami Mansion Just Months Before Her Divorce From Tom—A Look at All Their Properties

After their highly publicized divorce, many football fans are asking: What’s going on with Tom Brady’s houses? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has an affinity for buying and investing in properties in several states and countries, so how does his divorce from Gisele Bündchen affect his assets? Gisele and Tom announced their divorce on October 27, 2022. Tom posted a statement on his Instagram stories, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed...
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your November Horoscope Is Forcing You to Take a Major Step Outside Your Comfort Zone

You’re setting your sights high and taking great lengths to reach the top this month. Your Aquarius horoscope for November 2022 is filled with opportunities to further your career and make a name for yourself, as Scorpio season is bringing power to your 10th house of social standing and public image. However, in order to get ahead, something needs to be sacrificed. After all, Mars is still retrograding through Gemini, which is bound to throw curveballs your way this month. As the planet of conflict and drive retrogrades through your fifth house of self-expression, you may feel frustrated if you’re not...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Being Forced to Choose Between Two Different Paths

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Embracing Their Magical Abilities This Week, Thanks to Halloween

Scorpio season may seem like it’s in full effect, but it’s just getting started. Halloween is proving just as spooky as it is mysterious, because Mars has officially stationed retrograde in Gemini and another eclipse is on the horizon. However, just in time to celebrate the spookiest night of the year, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 31 to November 6. Are you ready for the witching hour? The only thing more liberating than pretending to be someone else on Halloween is the fact that the moon will be entering freedom-loving Aquarius that same day. Where’s your...
StyleCaster

Capricorn—Your November Horoscope Predicts a Creative Awakening & a Romantic Turning Point

You’re spending the month expanding your social circle and connecting with the world at large, because your Capricorn horoscope for November 2022 wants you to bring clarity to your vision. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is moving through your 11th house of hopes, dreams and community endeavors. How can you spearhead something positive for the people? Don’t expect instant results, because Mars retrograde will slow down progress all throughout the month. As the planet of conflict and passion retrogrades through your sixth house of work and health, you may feel an increasing sense of burnout, especially if you...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

67K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy