Suspect identified in deadly random attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven store
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Thursday released the name of a man arrested for an apparent random attack that killed another man at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood earlier this week.The violent attack also left two other individuals -- a store employee and another person -- injured in addition to claiming the life of the 77-year-old victim.Charles Short, 32, is accused of the attack that killed Richard Owens, according to police.The incident happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley...
Attempted murder suspect dies following medical distress at Santa Rita jail
DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — A 71-year-old man died after suffering medical distress at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin last week, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday. Ali Muhammad was booked into the jail by Oakland police on July 16, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder. Deputies saw Muhammad in medical distress just before noon on […]
KESQ
Son of murder-for-hire suspect describes father as ‘master manipulator’
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — ABC7 News is learning stunning new details about one of the men suspected in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his longtime girlfriend. Last Friday, 73-year-old Nelson Chia died by suicide after being arrested for murder along with 35-year-old Hasheem Bason in a plot to kill Lili Xu outside a Little Saigon massage parlor in Oakland.
2 adults in critical condition following Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Two adults are in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. Shots were fired just after 5 p.m. in the 10300 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded, located the victims and provided medical aid until paramedics relieved them, according to police. The two victims were taken […]
Vehicular manslaughter charges filed in deadly SF Sunset District pedestrian collision
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Hayward man has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other counts in an Oct. 24 accident that claimed the life of a female pedestrian and sent a second to the hospital with major injuries. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the felony charges against Robert Green on Thursday in the death of 66-year-old Huansu He.On October 24, police arrested Green at the scene of the crash at 24th Avenue and Santiago in San Francisco's Sunset District. He and another woman were struck shortly after 10:50 a.m.He, a San Francisco resident, was pronounced dead...
Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries. One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood."It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Woman arrested in San Jose hit-and-run involving elderly woman, toddler
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman has been arrested after confessing to police that she was involved in a hit-and-run incident with an elderly woman and a toddler, according to the San Jose Police Department. In the early evening of Oct. 25, officers were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle […]
Alleged hitman-for-hire charged with murder of Oakland dentist
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The suspected hitman in the alleged murder-for-hire of an Oakland dentist has been formally charged with murder and conspiring to kill for cash.Alleged hitman, 33-year-old Hasheem Bason appeared court on Tuesday.He is being held without bail in the August murder of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood.Xu's boyfriend, Nelson Chia killed himself last week after being taken into custody.Investigators say he plotted to kill Xu and live off her estate, estimated to be worth at least $12 million.
Alleged San Francisco serial harasser Bill Hobbs faces additional charges
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man accused of groping and assaulting at least 14 women was facing additional charges Wednesday after six new victims have come forward since his arrest. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced she was adding three new counts of misdemeanor public nuisance, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor assault to the list of charges she had previously filed against the 34-year-old William "Bill" Hobbs.Hobbs was arrested on Oct. 14 just hours after a San Francisco Superior Court judge issued a warrant for the suspect. Hobbs had pleaded not guilty to the...
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Teen Stabbed at Halloween Party, Family Demands Answers
What started as an Antioch Halloween party turned into a real-life horror scene over the weekend. A fight broke out outside the house party Saturday night and someone pulled a knife and slashed several teenage girls. One of them may never see out of one of her eyes, ever again...
VIDEO: Woman put in chokehold by security guard at SF nightclub
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A disturbing scene was caught on camera outside a San Francisco nightclub. A Black woman says she was placed in a chokehold by a security guard. “As I was screaming, ‘You’re choking me. You’re choking me. You’re choking me,’ he starts choking harder so that I couldn’t talk. That’s when I […]
Suspect arrested for string of liquor store armed robberies in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department a suspect who allegedly confessed to three liquor store robberies in October. In each instance, the suspect displayed a firearm before demanding money from a store employee. OPD said the first robbery happened near 23rd Avenue and East 27th Street on Oct. 20. At about 7:30 p.m., […]
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting outside East Oakland strip mall
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police responded to the scene of a shooting outside a strip mall Wednesday. The shooting happened at 103 Avenue and International Boulevard. According to reports, two people were hit by gunfire. Video from SKYFox shows a several evidence markers on the ground and shattered car windows.
BART police investigating Halloween night robbery as possible hate crime
OAKLAND -- A 19-year-old Oakland teen and three juveniles have been arrested for allegedly robbing three passengers on a BART train on Halloween night.BART police said Honesty Gray had been booked into the Alameda County jail on first degree robbery, battery on public transit and hate crime charges.A 17-year-old-male, 16-year-old female and 14-year-old male were being held Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center on similar charges.The 14-year-old also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.Investigators said the four were detained by BART police in the area near Bay Fair Station at around 8 p.m. on Monday. The four suspects allegedly rob three individuals on a train. The victims told officers that the suspects made comments that they were targeted in part because they were Caucasian.The incident remains under investigation.
NBC Bay Area
Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Woman's Car at San Jose Gas Station
A South Bay mother managed to record the moment a knife-wielding man attacked her car while she was at a gas station in San Jose. Isabel Cruz said she just paid for gas at a Quik Stop on Lucretia Avenue when the man, who was previously yelling obscenities while at a nearby bus stop, came up behind her car, punched a window and then slashed a tire with a large knife.
Oakland police arrest alleged serial liquor store armed bandit
OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly holding up at least three Oakland liquor stores in the last two weeks, authorities announced Wednesday.Investigators said the suspect -- whose identity was not released -- has made a full confession and has been charged with multiple counts of robbery. According to investigators, the first robbery took place in the 2700 block of 23rd Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. on October 20. The victim told police that an individual approached the counter as if they were going to pay for items, instead produced a firearm, demanded money and fled the scene.The second incident occurred three days later at a store in the 10800 block of Bancroft Ave. An individual entered the store shortly before 8:45 a.m.The suspect approached the counter to purchase an item before displaying a firearm, demanding money and fleeing the scene.The third armed robbery took place on Oct. 25 at a store in the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, shortly before 8:30 p.m.The suspect used the same motive of approaching the counter, pointing a firearm at the victim and demanding money before fleeing the scene, this time in a vehicle.
More women speak out against accused San Francisco serial stalker
A man accused of being a serial stalker who preyed on young women around the University of San Francisco's campus is facing more charges.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after hiding in Pacifica business
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday after he led police on a chase, the Pacifica Police Department said. San Francisco resident Darien Diaz, 29, was detained in a business after a chase that police said lasted an hour-and-a-half. Officers first responded to Inverness Drive near Glencourt Way […]
KTVU FOX 2
Prosecutors outline case in Oakland murder-for-hire plot of beloved dentist
OAKLAND, Calif. - The elderly boyfriend who was arrested for his involvement in the murder-for-hire of his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Lili Xu, was set to receive at least $1 million after she died, according to Alameda County prosecutors. Nelson Chia, 73, was arrested on Oct. 28 for allegedly planning the...
Former Santa Clara County sheriff found guilty on 6 counts of corruption, misconduct
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was found guilty on six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct, the Santa Clara County Superior Court confirmed to KRON4 Thursday afternoon. Ken Binder will take over as acting sheriff. The guilty verdict would have meant Smith’s removal from her position. […]
